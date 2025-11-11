The perfect approach to winter dressing? Courteney Cox's jeans and trainers outfit formula is the look to action as temperatures drop

Fashion might not be the first thing on Courteney Cox’s mind as she undertakes her directing role for the upcoming crime-thriller Evil Genius, but it doesn’t need to be when her winter capsule wardrobe is chic enough to be thrown on without thought.

Spotted on set in New Jersey, Courteney kept things casual in light blue wash, straight-leg jeans and a pair of white sneakers that look suspiciously like our favourite Adidas Samba OG trainers. A style much loved by celebrities and fashionistas alike, our own review refers to the Samba as ‘the most versatile trainer’ that is also ‘comfortable for all day wear’.

Paired with timeless, figure-balancing straight-leg jeans and a cream knitted jumper Courteney finished off her look with a truly stylish winter warmer, a lightly quilted black jacket. While there is nothing standout or statement about this look, when it comes to everyday style inspiration, Cox is on the money, and it's a look we can easily replicate and enjoy on repeat.

(Image credit: Bobby Bank/GC Images/Getty Images)

Shop Courteney Cox's Casual Look

Courteney's look is proof that once you’ve found great jeans, they can act as the foundation to all your autumn outfit ideas. With a flattering yet relaxed fit at the leg, Courteney’s pair is dreamy with her jumper and jacket combination. But they could still be styled up with kitten heels and a blazer as one of the easiest smart casual outfit ideas.

When it comes to working out how to choose the best jeans for your body type, woman&home’s fashion editor Rivkie Baum says: "Think about your proportions and how your jeans can help to balance your frame. While straight leg jeans work pretty much for all shapes and sizes, someone who wants to balance out wider shoulders or a fuller bust might want to try flared or boot cut jeans, as the wider hem narrows the waist and balances out your top half.

Carefully and quietly considering proportions, Courteney's slightly oversized jacket is balanced by her straight-leg jeans to ensure her frame is not overwhelmed. Leaning into classic but trending trainers, the star looks casual and relaxed, but ready to work and it's the winter outfit formula you can enjoy for months to come