Tartan trousers and tan loafers? Claudia Winkleman's latest Traitors look is the understated take on country chic we can't get enough of

Claudia Winkleman has given us yet more country chic outfit inspiration with her latest Traitors look - her tartan trousers and tan loafers make for the perfect casual wear that's elevated, comfortable and easy-to-style.

Season three of BBC’s The Traitors is finally here. And not only does that mean we get to see more exciting deceit when each episode is released, we also get to delight in Claudia Winkleman's stunning country-inspired outfits.

Since season three has debuted – and don’t worry if you missed it, you can find out how to watch the show from anywhere to catch up - we've seen her wear some stunning looks, from a gothic velvet jacket and lacy shirt to her classic cape coat. Her outfit from the latest episode, though, was a little more laid-back than we're used to seeing from her - but the tartan trousers, grey knit and designer loafers she paired together create the perfect casual country-chic look that we're going to be wearing everywhere this winter.

Shop Claudia's Traitors Outfit

Allegra K Tartan Plaid Trouser £43.99 at Amazon Tartan trousers like Claudia's can come with a high price tag thanks to the high-quality fabric used to make many different tartan styles. But a quick look on Amazon brings up some stunning, and more affordable, styles like this beautiful straight leg pair with a green check pattern. Allegra K Straight Casual Trousers £38 at Amazon The rich colours in this stunning plaid pattern give the style a classic and timeless vintage look that's synonymous with country chic. Reviewers love the style, with many complimenting their 'high quality' and 'comfortable' fit. Allegra K Plaid Pants £38.99 at Amazon With an elasticated waist that's centred at the back of these trousers, you get the formal look of button up suit trousers with tonnes of extra comfort. The green plaid print is stunning, with earthy tones create a striking though subtle style. New Look Brown Tasseled Faux Leather Chunky Loafers Was £32.99, Now £23 at New Look With a similar fringe detail and chunky sole as Claudia's designer shoes, these New Look loafers are a great high-street alternative to get her look with. The deep brown leather is so rich and luxe. Zara Plain Knit Sweater £35.99 at Zara With a chunky ribbed neckline, cosy longline fit, and knitted texture, this Zara jumper is a super versatile piece you'll be able to style in numerous ways whether it's with patterned trousers or more sleek, monochrome looks. M&S Suede Trim Loafers £55 at M&S Shoppers can't get enough of these stunning suede loafers from M&S, with reviews raving about their 'soft' fabric, 'comfortable' fit and 'elevated casual' look. One even said, "They're so comfy I feel like I'm outside with my slippers on!"

Claudia's outfit, which she's given a sneak peak of only on her Instagram stories, is a great, elevated casual look that works for so many different occasions - and it's so easy to replicate thanks to the simple outfit formula.

Her tartan tailored trousers are a stunning winter capsule wardrobe staple, with their high waist, ankle-grazing length, and flattering straight silhouette that tapers in at the hemline for a crisp and neat finish. That's not even mentioning their beautiful country-chic tartan pattern! The tones in the print are perfect for moody winter days, with a deep navy adding rich colour to her simple outfit as an emerald green brings in a pop of colour that balances understated with statement-making brilliantly.

Layering up against the cold in a chunky grey jumper, Claudia let her trousers remain as the outfit's focal point by opting for a simple, plain grey knit. With a chunky crew neckline that sits high on the neck and a longline hem that falls to the hips, the piece looks oh-so cosy.

Its neat knit and relaxed though flattering fit gave a casual flair to the smart trousers, with Claudia's choice to wear the jumper on its own, without layering a collared shirt or blouse underneath it, giving the whole look a more laid-back feel than if we could see a crisp, folded collar peaking out from the neck. If you wanted to wear this look to the office, or for a more formal occasion, that would be a great way to bring in a more formal flair - though for everyday, we'd rather be a little comfier and keep to Claudia's off-duty styling.

A pair of stylish white trainers or chunky winter boots would've finished off the look perfectly, but Claudia chose a more elevated pair of flats; loafers. Stepping out in the Church's X Miu Miu Shanghai leather and linen shoes, which boast beautiful tanned brown accents, fringe detailing and an oh-so cool buckled strap, she leaned into a more classic country look that, we can't help but feel, would've been missing from the outfit if she'd opted for any other style of footwear.

The smart and stylish shoes are undoubtedly some of the best loafers out there on the market, though their designer price-tag is a little high if you're just wanting to try out the look for a bit of Claudia-inspired fun. However, the investment might be worth it as loafers are incredibly versatile. Whether you add them to a simple blend of suit trousers and knitwear, or you opt to style them with your favourite pair of wide-leg jeans and a comfortable T-shirt, they're sure to elevate your style and bring a country-inspired flair to any look.

With Traitors still only in its early days of season 3, and with Claudia already delivering such good outfit inspiration, we can't wait to see where the show, and her style, goes as it continues - and don't worry, we'll keep tracking down her outfits so you can know where to shop her cosy style.