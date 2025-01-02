The Traitors release schedule: When is The Traitors on and how long is season 3?

The Traitors is back for a third season, and you won't want to miss a moment of the action - here's a look at the show's release schedule and how long it'll be running for.

The TV reality series of the decade is back for another outing, and we are here for every moment of The Traitors season 3 and every single one of Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits. There's everything to love about this series, from interesting contestants from all walks of life and watching the psychological impact of the game on their personalities unfold, to the beautiful Traitors castle and picturing yourself playing the game and eating breakfast within its incredible walls.

Now the long awaited third season of the show has arrived, viewers are eager not to miss a single moment of it. Unlike many series, The Traitors isn't released onto BBC iPlayer all in one go, taking the more traditional approach of airing weekly. This results in questions around how on earth we coped before binge watching was available, and confusion over which days The Traitors will be on TV. This is why we've put together a handy guide to let you know the show's release schedule and how many weeks it will be running for.

Which days is The Traitors on?

The first three episodes of The Traitors series will air consecutively, with with the first episode landing on New Year's Day at 8pm on BBC One, followed by episode two on Thursday January 2 also at 8pm. Episode three airs on Friday January 3, at the slightly later time of 9pm.

From episode four onwards, the series will follow that same schedule and episodes will air on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, all at the same time of 9pm. Each episode will be available shortly after it's shown on BBC iPlayer if you do happen to miss one.

For even more Traitors action, comedian Ed Gamble is returning to front the companion podcast, The Traitors: Uncloaked. This will be available on BBC2 and iPlayer just after each episode has aired. For real fanatics of the show an extended version of the podcast with more guests and discussions surrounding theories will be available on BBC Sounds.

During an interview with Radio Times, Gamble hinted at an "intriguing" third outing for the cult series, revealing, "It's exciting just seeing the new gang going into the castle. You watch people and think, 'I wonder if you're the one who's going to capture everyone's hearts – or be the villain?'"

He continues, "I think it's shaping up to be a very, very good series. It's got all of those elements that you love, but new twists and new, exciting things along the way."

How long does The Traitors series 3 last?

The Traitors series 3 will run for four weeks, with the final episode airing on Friday, January 24 at 9pm. Fans of the series will be delighted to hear two more series of the show along with a celebrity spin-off have already been confirmed before season 3 has even come to an end.

The exact schedule of the series will run as follows:

Episode one - Wednesday January 1, 8pm, BBC One

Episode two - Thursday January 2, 8pm, BBC One

Episode three - Friday January 3, 9pm, BBC One

Episode four - Wednesday January 8, 9pm, BBC One

Episode five - Thursday January 9, 9pm, BBC One

Episode six - Friday January 10, 9pm, BBC One

Episode seven - Wednesday January 15, 9pm, BBC One

Episode eight - Thursday January 16, 9pm, BBC One

Episode nine - Friday, January 17, 9pm, BBC One

Episode 10 - Wednesday January 22, 9pm, BBC One

Episode 11 - Thursday January 23, 9pm, BBC One

Episode 12 - Friday January 24, 9pm, BBC One

There's certainly some very interesting characters to be found in season 3, including a former British diplomat, a retired opera singer and an Anglican priest. Lisa, the Anglican Priest, says, "Oh, I’m so competitive. So competitive, people have said to me, and this is something that I've had to reflect on quite a lot, about going on a programme like The Traitors where deception and lying is part of the game and how does that sit with being a priest?

It doesn't exactly speak of the values that we uphold as a priest. But this is a game. And just the same as if I'm sitting around the kitchen table with my family, if you're playing the game, you play the game, whatever that entails."