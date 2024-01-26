Which castle is The Traitors filmed in, do the cast sleep there and can you stay at the Traitors castle?

The Traitors wouldn’t be the same without the Traitors Castle which is the setting for both the UK and US versions of the hit show and some fans might be wondering which castle it is.

The Traitors Castle has become just as much of a character within the show as the contestants themselves, with its glamorously decorated rooms, slightly foreboding towers and magnificent grounds. If you haven’t already discovered how to watch The Traitors UK then you’ve not only missed out on some ingenious tactics and heart-wrenching moments, but the spectacular setting. Rising up amongst the Scottish highlands, we’ve seen everything from the library to the kitchen and the bar area where relieved constants gather after a banishment.

After seeing the opulence of this place, it’s all-too-tempting to want to book yourself in for a trip to the real-life Traitors castle. As season 2 draws to an end we have all the details about which castle The Traitors is filmed in and whether you can visit.

Which castle is The Traitors filmed in?

If ‘Which castle is The Traitors filmed in?’ has been the question on your mind (alongside, of course, where to buy host Claudia Winkleman’s Traitors outfits) then the answer is Ardross Castle. Located just over half an hour away from the Scottish city of Inverness and near the town of Alness. The Traitors castle dates back to the 19th century and is in the traditional baronial style. It was bought in the late 1700s by the first Duke of Sutherland and then in 1945 the second Duke sold the estate to Sir Alexander Matheson.

He developed the estate and as per the Ardross Castle website it was architect Alexander Ross who was commissioned to redesign it in the Scots Baronial style. As well as incorporating the earlier mansion, thirty rooms were added as well. After Sir Alexander’s death his son Sir Kenneth sold the estate and it was bought by C.W. Dyson Perrins who had “interests” in both Lea & Perrins who created Worcestershire Sauce and the Worcester Royal Porcelain Company.

Eventually in 1937 the estate was broken up and sold and in 1983 the McTaggart family acquired the estate and set about restoring the gardens. The woodlands have been extended and both the castle and estate properties have been renovated extensively.

Do the contestants sleep in the Traitors castle?

Whenever The Traitors gather in the tower in their dramatic cloaks to discuss who they might be “murdering” that night the faithful being considered all appear in video clips. In these they all appear to be getting ready for bed in the fabulous bedrooms of Ardross Castle.

However, it’s not actually known where the contestants sleep and reports have suggested that they don’t stay at the Traitors Castle itself at all. Although not confirmed, the host of the US show, Alan Cummins, previously claimed to the Daily Beast in 2023 that the US contestants stayed at a hotel near Inverness Airport.

“None of us stayed in the castle. None of us,” he alleged. “They all stayed in the airport hotel in the Inverness airport. How glamorous - you come to Scotland, and you stay in the Inverness airport hotel. And I stayed in a little house in Inverness. But I had a room in the castle where I would get made up and dressed. It had a huge bed in it. So I did actually sleep quite often, but not overnight.”

Who owns the Traitors Castle and can you stay there?

The Traitors castle is currently privately owned by the McTaggart family who bought the property in 1983. Sadly, you can’t stay there as it’s not run as a hotel but you can hire the Traitors castle as a wedding venue or - as The Traitors UK and US have done - as a location for TV, video or high-end photoshoots. If you do want to hire the castle as a wedding venue you can get ready in their “appointed bedrooms and private suites”. They also offer the option to get married outdoors as well as indoors inside the castle’s Great Hall which can cater for up to 130 guests.

As revealed by the Ardross Castle website, their exclusive hire for weddings includes accommodation for “up to 41 guests for two nights” and subject to availability and “an additional charge” the accommodation can be hired for extra nights. Ultimately, anyone getting married at the Traitors castle can hire parts of the castle and grounds that work for them and what they envision for their big day.

For TV, video or photo shoots they state that the castle’s interiors and exteriors can be “dressed as appropriate” and there is access for large vehicles as well as lots of space for production to set up facilities in the Stable Block.

