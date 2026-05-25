Want supermodel style? Claudia Schiffer's jeans, jumper and adidas trainers outfit is the effortless spring outfit formula to wear on repeat

All eyes certainly weren't on the pitch when Claudia Schiffer attended Brentford football club's final home game of the season. The supermodel - who is an investor in the West London team - looked casual yet stylish as she mingled in the stands.

If you're wondering what should I wear today? On those unseasonably chilly spring days, take a leaf out of Claudia's book for a relaxed, effortless look, and it's easy to recreate with pieces from your spring capsule wardrobe.

Schiffer tapped into the returning denim trends 2026 for flared jeans, which she teamed with a cosy cable knit jumper to ward off chills and a pair of adidas brown suede trainers. If you're not sure which style of these stylish trainers fits is for you, check out our guide that will explain the differences between Samba vs Gazelle vs Handball Spezial to find your perfect pair.

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While Claudia kept most of her outfit to neutral tones in a mix of cream, browns and a soft denim, she finished her outfit with two eye-catching accessories.

Getting into the spirit of the match, the supermodel showed her support by adding an official Brentford 1889 striped scarf to her outfit and upped her accessories game with a pair of matching red Puffer Wayfarer sunglasses from A$AP Rocky's limited edition collaboration with Ray-Ban.

One of the best sunglasses frames known for its classic, flattering shape, this fun update on the style sees the frame get a playful puffy makeover.

Whether you're heading to the football or a picnic in the park, let Claudia Schiffer's laidback outfit be a blueprint for your next smart casual outfit idea. We love how she's mixed pieces from every season to create a timeless outfit that won't date.

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From her chunky winter knit to her summery tote bag, these classic pieces are just some of the building blocks that will help build a capsule wardrobe that will make getting dressed a breeze. To make your outfit building even easier, don't forget the three colour rule - by focusing on neutrals with a single pop of colour, Claudia ensures a stylish look that's on point for every occasion, even a football match.