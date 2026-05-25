Want supermodel style? Claudia Schiffer's jeans, jumper and adidas trainers outfit is the effortless spring outfit formula to wear on repeat
Despite the sporty setting, the star kept her denim look elevated
All eyes certainly weren't on the pitch when Claudia Schiffer attended Brentford football club's final home game of the season. The supermodel - who is an investor in the West London team - looked casual yet stylish as she mingled in the stands.
If you're wondering what should I wear today? On those unseasonably chilly spring days, take a leaf out of Claudia's book for a relaxed, effortless look, and it's easy to recreate with pieces from your spring capsule wardrobe.
Schiffer tapped into the returning denim trends 2026 for flared jeans, which she teamed with a cosy cable knit jumper to ward off chills and a pair of adidas brown suede trainers. If you're not sure which style of these stylish trainers fits is for you, check out our guide that will explain the differences between Samba vs Gazelle vs Handball Spezial to find your perfect pair.
Claudia Schiffer strikes a fashionable note at a Brentford football match
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EXACT MATCH
Carry everything but the kitchen sink in this chic raffia tote from French clothing brand Sezane. The leather edging gives it an expensive feel.
EXACT MATCH
Part of Ray-Ban's super cool collaboration with A$AP Rocky, snap up this limited edition update on the classic Wayfarer before they're gone.
Claudia's Chloe jeans are almost entirely sold out, but M&S's patch pocket style is a dead ringer for her designer pair - just cut off the hems.
Swap your best white trainers for a pair in brown suede this summer - this neutral hue means that they'll go with all shades of denim.
Up the Bees! Brentford Football Club's logo is a bee, and so if football scarves aren't your thing, why not wear a cute bee necklace instead - it's the perfect accessory to every summer outfit idea.
While Claudia kept most of her outfit to neutral tones in a mix of cream, browns and a soft denim, she finished her outfit with two eye-catching accessories.
Getting into the spirit of the match, the supermodel showed her support by adding an official Brentford 1889 striped scarf to her outfit and upped her accessories game with a pair of matching red Puffer Wayfarer sunglasses from A$AP Rocky's limited edition collaboration with Ray-Ban.
One of the best sunglasses frames known for its classic, flattering shape, this fun update on the style sees the frame get a playful puffy makeover.
Whether you're heading to the football or a picnic in the park, let Claudia Schiffer's laidback outfit be a blueprint for your next smart casual outfit idea. We love how she's mixed pieces from every season to create a timeless outfit that won't date.
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From her chunky winter knit to her summery tote bag, these classic pieces are just some of the building blocks that will help build a capsule wardrobe that will make getting dressed a breeze. To make your outfit building even easier, don't forget the three colour rule - by focusing on neutrals with a single pop of colour, Claudia ensures a stylish look that's on point for every occasion, even a football match.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
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