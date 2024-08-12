Clare Balding gives a masterclass in tailoring with a striking turquoise blazer that's surprisingly versatile

Now that the sun has finally decided to show itself, outerwear is probably the last thing on your mind - but Clare Balding's vibrant turquoise blazer is making us wish for cooler days again.

If you live in the UK, your summer capsule wardrobe should always contain lightweight layers for overcast days and chilly evening occasions. Although the casual cool appeal of a denim jacket will never date, a structured blazer is the key to transforming even the most relaxed ensembles, and Clare Balding's vivid style has made a serious case for a warm summer colour palette.

Her look for this year's Pub In The Park All Star Charity Gala back in June is the ideal outfit formula for transitional weather, and just goes to show that it only takes one standout item to make a comfortable, timeless outfit base become noteworthy.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From airy midi dresses to light denim jeans, there's nothing that can't be made more elegant with the addition of some brilliant tailoring. Although Clare's dark wash jeans and versatile blouse alone have a sophisticated appeal, the star of the show is the daring pop of colour and structured silhouette that stands out from minimalist outfits without adding too many tones to the mix.

Shop vibrant blazers

Despite the current rise in temperature, it won't be long before autumn rolls around - and with it the need for a new capsule wardrobe. Neither too heavy nor too light, a blazer is the ideal piece of transitional outerwear that you can invest in now and wear on repeat for the next few months.

Use for extra coverage and a pop of colour over one of the best wedding guest dresses, or layer with a fine knit for added warmth on crisp autumnal days. To get maximum impact from the gorgeous hue and keep this statement item wearable, take a leaf out of Clare's styling book and stick to neutral shades underneath.