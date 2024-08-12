Clare Balding gives a masterclass in tailoring with a striking turquoise blazer that's surprisingly versatile
It's the ideal hue for the sunny weather
Now that the sun has finally decided to show itself, outerwear is probably the last thing on your mind - but Clare Balding's vibrant turquoise blazer is making us wish for cooler days again.
If you live in the UK, your summer capsule wardrobe should always contain lightweight layers for overcast days and chilly evening occasions. Although the casual cool appeal of a denim jacket will never date, a structured blazer is the key to transforming even the most relaxed ensembles, and Clare Balding's vivid style has made a serious case for a warm summer colour palette.
Her look for this year's Pub In The Park All Star Charity Gala back in June is the ideal outfit formula for transitional weather, and just goes to show that it only takes one standout item to make a comfortable, timeless outfit base become noteworthy.
From airy midi dresses to light denim jeans, there's nothing that can't be made more elegant with the addition of some brilliant tailoring. Although Clare's dark wash jeans and versatile blouse alone have a sophisticated appeal, the star of the show is the daring pop of colour and structured silhouette that stands out from minimalist outfits without adding too many tones to the mix.
Shop vibrant blazers
A blazer is one of the most important linen capsule wardrobe staples, offering a formal feel and that all-important breathability. With a classic tailored fit that is neither too boxy nor too form fitting, you're guaranteed lasting comfort with a refined feel that can take you from the office to weddings effortlessly.
Blues are all over the fashion colour trends 2024 but this shade can be trusted to stay in style for years to come. Slightly less neon than Clare's bold choice, it offers a brilliant way to inject some colour into your jacket collection without stepping too far out of your style comfort zone.
Perfectly tailored blazers don't usually come cheap, so this is a saving worth taking advantage of. One of the Princess of Wales' favourite British clothing brands, Reiss offers unbeatable quality and timelessly chic designs that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe, and this green hue couldn't be more beautiful.
Despite the current rise in temperature, it won't be long before autumn rolls around - and with it the need for a new capsule wardrobe. Neither too heavy nor too light, a blazer is the ideal piece of transitional outerwear that you can invest in now and wear on repeat for the next few months.
Use for extra coverage and a pop of colour over one of the best wedding guest dresses, or layer with a fine knit for added warmth on crisp autumnal days. To get maximum impact from the gorgeous hue and keep this statement item wearable, take a leaf out of Clare's styling book and stick to neutral shades underneath.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
What is a 'nappuccino'? Experts explain the coffee trend that Olympians are using
What is a nappuccino? Why are Olympians recommended them? And should we be doing them too? Experts answer all your questions, with some tips on how to get started
By Laura Honey Published
-
Pamela Anderson proves a crisp white shirt and pearls is all you need to make white trousers look elegant and expensive
White trousers are the anti-trend staple you need in your capsule wardrobe, and Pamela just showed us how to take minimalism to the max
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Pamela Anderson proves a crisp white shirt and pearls is all you need to make white trousers look elegant and expensive
White trousers are the anti-trend staple you need in your capsule wardrobe, and Pamela just showed us how to take minimalism to the max
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's green tracksuit and white trainers look is casual chic at its best - and you can get her entire outfit on the high street
The Olympian looked effortlessly cool and comfortable in some stylish Adidas athleisure-wear
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Louise Redknapp's oversized red-and-white-striped shirt, turned-up jeans and striking red sandals are an unbeatable classy summer combination
The singer looked radiant in the cool, chic ensemble
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Salma Hayek just wore a striking bikini that's both affordable and supportive - it's the perfect swimwear for the last days of summer
The age-defying actress wore a £60 two-piece from Pour Moi that has rave reviews online
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan follows a golden fashion rule at the Paris Olympics 2024 - invest in multiple colours of a dress that you love
Her striking burgundy coloured Victoria Beckham dress shows us why this timeless fashion tip is worth following
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill understood the styling assignment and her Breton-striped top and midi skirt at the Olympics are the epitome of French elegance
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill has been giving us so much style inspiration this Olympics and her latest look is French styling at it's most chic
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Cat Deeley's black bandeau bikini and elegant printed sarong is a winning combination for swimwear styling
Captured in the South of France Deeley's swimwear look has us well-and-truly inspired
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kirstie Allsopp's unusual patterned dress is the autumnal boho piece of dreams - we'll be wearing it on repeat next season
Her ensemble has us looking forward to cooler days
By Amelia Yeomans Published