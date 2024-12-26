Cat Deeley's suede trench coat is the wardrobe investment you'll treasure forever
She showed her soft side in the Seventies-inspired suede style
We're huge fans of Cat Deeley's style when she hosts This Morning every day, but our admiration of her wardrobe goes back much further than just this year.
This outfit from 2015 looks just as good almost ten years later, and much like suede boots, suede coats are a huge trend at the moment. Searches for suede coats have skyrocketed this year, and earthy colours like tan and brown are likely to continue their popularity long into 2025.
A suede coat, leather trousers and a floral print blouse should all be key components of your winter capsule wardrobe, and whilst Cat's look is by one of the best British clothing brands, Burberry (she was attending a Burberry event in LA after all!), there are plenty of lookalikes on the high street to help you copy Cat right now.
If you've been wondering which Burberry trench coat to invest in, we're putting super soft suede firmly on the table.
Shop Cat's look - outfit 1
I'm calling it - this is the best suede trench coat you can currently buy on the high street. Cat's a huge fan of Mint Velvet at the moment, and it's easy to see why. This looks like it should cost thousands, not hundreds of pounds.
Tan and red complement each other so well, and whilst it's a festive choice for now, this will work through to spring/summer too. Wear it with the best jeans for your body type if you're not a fan of leather leggings.
Available in petite, regular or tall options, you're guaranteed to find your perfect fit with these leather leggings. Channel Claudia Winkleman's Traitors outfits with an oversized chunky knit and boots for a cosy winter ensemble.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why Cat's look is still relevant today. She says: "suede coats are firmly back in fashion this year, and this throwback look from Cat Deeley confirms exactly why.
"The texture of suede looks elevated and offers a vintage edge that I can't get enough of, and pairing suede with leather really works. This stylish outfit is one you could easily recreate for the winter months."
Shop Cat's look - outfit 2
It's hard to believe this coat is £65. The belted waist, the perfect colour... it's a steal! Get it before it's gone, then be prepared to reach for it most days.
Sezane is one of the best French clothing brands for a reason. Alongside knitwear, their shirts are some of my favourite things to buy. Made from 70% organic cotton and 30% silk, it's well worth the investment.
Find a good pair of leather leggings and they'll be a great alternative to jeans and tailored trousers. This high-waisted option is a really impressive price. Check out our Zara size guide for tips on which size to buy.
