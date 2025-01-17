Cameron Diaz just wore jeans on the red carpet, proving clever styling can make casual wear work whatever the occasion
Nothing beats a great pair of jeans
Jeans aren't the first thing you expect to see on the red carpet, but Cameron Diaz just bucked the trend, turning up in a wide leg pair for a special screening of her Netflix film Back In Action.
There's a special section carved out in every winter capsule wardrobe for sequins and sultry gowns, though the fun party wear doesn't see as much action as the flattering coats and thermal layers we gravitate towards during the cooler months. But those casual pieces we wear every day might have more potential than we first think - just look at Cameron Diaz in two casual winter staples on the red carpet.
Stepping out in Berlin to attend a special screening of her action/comedy Back In Action, Cameron stunned in a pair of wide leg jeans and a floor-skimming tailored coat, proving that both the casual pieces can work for even the most formal of events - especially when the weather is making you second guess going out at all.
Shop Cameron Diaz's Red Carpet Look
Boasting the same lived-in, subtly washed finished as Cameron's jeans, this pair are sure to becoming a staple with their flattering mid-rise waist, long legs (that makes them perfect for wearing with heels), and their versatile relaxed fit.
This DKNY blouse looks so much like the one Cameron Diaz wore on the red carpet, with the mesh overlay boasting a flattering turtleneck shape while a slinky lining top offers coverage.
Winter coats are always a little more pricey than other wardrobe staples, so when a stylish and versatile one like this is on sale for nearly half price it's a great time to snap it up. Made from a wool blend and with a double-breasted silhouette, it perfectly blends formal and casual.
Made from 100% cotton with a flattering and on-trend low-rise silhouette and wide legs, these denim jeans might be called the 'Daytime Jeans' but they work for any and all occasions.
While the trio of tied bow details and the voluminous, high-drama sleeves add tonnes of party-ready fun to this top, they also make the sheer style feel more covered up as they draw the eye and bring more coverage.
Have jeans just won their rightful place on the red carpet? We think so - and we'd be surprised if we don't see more celebrities stepping out in them as they mark new releases.
Cameron opted for a pair of super on-trend wide leg jeans for this appearance, with their baggy silhouette working surprisingly well for such a formal occasion. Their super high-rise waist created a stunning silhouette, with the dramatic style pooling around the ankle for a flattering, leg-elongating effect - we can't believe we've not seen more celebs pulling out their comfortable jeans for red carpets when it can look this good.
The ultra-relaxed leg is offset by Cameron's choice of top, with the mesh turtleneck blouse being tucked into the waist of her jeans to add some definition around the waistline and balance out the bagginess of the leg silhouette.
The mesh top also brings in a lovely texture that compliments the washed denim tone beautifully and adds a more dressed-up feel to the outfit. The tailored maxi coat works the same way, with heavily structured shoulders, crisp lapels and a cascading train working to add that more formal flair to the look.
A pair of shining patent flats, which look like loafers though it's hard to get a good look as the jeans cascade over them, finish off the monochrome outfit - though Cameron added some fun pops of colour through her manicure and striking red lip.
Alongside the laid-back updo with wispy face-framing strands falling out the pulled back style, Cameron's red lipstick added a striking element to the outfit and popped against the all-black look. It's a great styling tip that can bring together any formal outfit in just one simple step - Especially if you feel like your look is missing that special something but can't quite put your finger on what it is, you can't go wrong with some red lippy.
And we adore how she tied in the red shade with her manicure too - that cherry red is so striking! Embracing the short squoval nails that we're starting to see everywhere this season, Cameron's choice of a bright, bold red really cements why the shade is one of our go-tos when it comes to our winter nails. It's timeless, classic, and paired with an elevated casual outfit like this red carpet look, it really pops.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
