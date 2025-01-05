These short winter nails marry cosiness with luxury - while remaining practical

With the cold weather creeping in, these short winter nails promise to add a touch of warmth and luxury to your look, whilst remaining functional - and easy to achieve, be it at home or in the salon...

Though long almond manicures will always be timeless (and give us a tinge of nail envy), it's safe to say 2025 is a good time to be a short nail lover, as neat and fingertip-grazing lengths and shapes have dominated the nail trends thus far. This is not all that surprising, what with many of us prioritising the health of our talons - by either embracing their natural look or opting for less breakage-prone styles - not to mention the rise in popularity of dark nail colours. The likes of which look undeniably chic and expensive on shorter nail lengths.

So, whether you're looking to subtly update your short Christmas nails for the new season ahead or want a chic French tip, these are the neat and versatile manicures to embrace this wintertime...

11 chic and cosy short winter nails to embrace in the months ahead

Shorter and more manageable styles are finally getting the recognition they deserve. After all, does anything beat short squoval nails topped with a decadent-looking dark burgundy? If you answered yes, we would partially agree with you there because we've rounded up 11 other stylish shades and designs that look just as luxe when paired with short nail-enhancing shapes.

First things first though, we've selected a few nailcare staples to add to your kit, to keep those minimalistic talons in tip-top shape.

Our short winter nailcare staples

ESPA Rejuvenating Hand Cream View at ESPA RRP: £20 Featuring a hydrating blend of shea butter, rosehip extract, mulberry, liquorice, apricot kernel oil and olive butter, this cream deeply conditions softens and revitalises the skin of your hands - making it a staple for protecting your perfectly manicured fingers. L'OCCITANE Shea Nail & Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Amazon RRP: £15.50 Boasting a formula enriched with 30% shea oil and a handy application brush, this cuticle oil nourishes and softens your cuticles, whilst simultaneously strengthening your nailbed. essie Nail Polish in Shade Bahama Mama View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For the perfect at-home wintery manicure, we recommend this plum shade from essie. Simply apply two to three coats and top with a glossy top coat.

Whatever your manicure preferences, nail and hand care is key - particularly in the winter months. To extend the life of your perfectly painted nails, be sure to apply cuticle oil daily. As for keeping your palms, knuckles and fingertips looking smooth and fresh, we recommend adding one of the best hand creams to your arsenal.

Now that that's out of the way, these are the chic and sultry looks to consider pairing with your winter wardrobe...

1. Spiced plum squoval nails

Similar to that of 2024 favourite, burgundy, we're seeing a lot of purple nail colours emerging, especially of the plum description. While still fairly bold, this colour is made so chic and wearable by short nails and is the perfect hue to style right on through until spring.

2. Forest green nails

Taking inspiration from evergreen forests, dark green is the perfect transitional shade to opt for as winter slowly turns to spring. Like a dark red or burgundy, this dark green looks so elevated on a short talon, whereas on longer nails it might look a tad overpowering or cliché for winter.

3. Icy-white squoval nails

To mirror the ice and potential snow we might see this winter, a white manicure is perfect for a fresh and clean-looking manicure. On short nails the effect is especially neat and elegant, as we can see above.

4. Classic red nails

The beauty of a signature bright red is that it complements and elevates every nail shape but we're especially fond of the colour of short square and squoval styles.

5. Chrome micro French tips

A silver chrome is the perfect way to put a cold-weather spin on a classic French manicure and this style of straight and micro tip is so easy to achieve on short nails. The effect is cute and very wearable and it doesn't hurt that short French tips are still trendy this season.

6. Short maroon nails

Maroon nails are proving to be winter's answer to burgundy, as it offers a slightly warmer undertone and like it's predecessor, looks effortlessly chic on shorter talons.

7. Cool grey oval nails

For something fun yet pared-back, we love this glittery grey look. Thanks to the short nail length, this look is subtle but still adds a touch of wintery glamour.

8. Square nails with chrome cuffs

Like a chrome French tip, this style of metallic cuff is another fun and stylish option for winter. Framing your cuticle in this way elongates the nail and looks especially modern when paired with sheer nail polish and square shape - as shown here.

9. Dark burgundy squoval nails

We couldn't not include a burgundy on this list because it's still very much a trendy and highly-requested look. The colour and short length are truly a match made in heaven - you can't go wrong.

10. Navy short nails

If you're bored of dark reds, opt for a deep navy. Like the former, this shade looks so clean and tidy on short nails and will pair nicely with all your winter knits and coats.

11. Subtle glazed nails

If you're looking to ease yourself through the deepest, darkest winter months a pearlescent chrome look on very short squoval nails is definitely the way to go. It's simple and perfectly uplifting, without looking too bright or garish.