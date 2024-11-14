We're in awe of Anita Rani's checkerboard dress and towering heels - monochrome outfits and red accessories are the chicest combination

Anita Rani’s black and white checkerboard dress and towering red heels are a bold combination that's giving us so much winter style inspiration.

Monochrome outfits are a failsafe option for so many people and Anita Rani’s black and white checkerboard dress has proved that they can be every bit as sensational and bold as a vibrant toned outfit. She wore this gorgeous outfit to host the British Business Excellence Awards at Grosvenor House in London and it’s got us inspired to make the most of the black and white pieces in our winter capsule wardrobe. Anita’s dress fell to just above her ankles and had a streamlined, cami-dress silhouette which gave it a contemporary edge and made it slightly less formal than it might have been with a more flared, ballgown design.

The gorgeous square neckline had a subtle cowl drape and lead up into two delicate spaghetti straps that framed Anita’s décolletage beautifully. This design was so timeless and this is a brilliant styling approach when an item has a statement pattern, colour or both, as it helps to balance out the boldness.

The black and white checked pattern of Anita Rani’s dress - which she'd worn previously in 2023 for the Conde Nast Traveller and Cartier celebration of Diwali - showed that you don’t have to wear a full-on colourful look to make an instant impact and it was a stunning choice. Running all over the length of the dress, it featured large squares and the black and white tones were also carried through into the straps which gave her whole look a polished feel.

If you’ve been tempted to wear more pattern this season but aren’t sure how to do it, choosing an item with a black and white checked print is a great way to start. It’s so classic and the neutral colours mean that you can wear it with so many other hues with minimal styling fuss.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier)

Other black and white patterns like polka dots or stripes have a similar high-contrast effect and are very versatile, especially if you choose a staple like one of the best wool jumpers or a scarf that can be mixed and matched easily. Alternatively, pieces with block sections in black and white are also so striking.

For a special occasion a black and white dress like Anita’s are a fabulous outfit and would be a lovely Christmas Party outfit if you’re not a fan of festive reds, greens and metallics. To elevate it even more accessories make a lot of difference and broadcasting star Anita loves to wear her black and white looks with brighter bags and shoes.

In the summer Anita’s green accessories caught our eye when she wore them with a black and white short and top co-ord, but for the British Business Excellence Awards she went for red instead. Her red shoes were so glamorous with their skyscraper high heels and patent finish and they had a dainty ankle strap to keep them secure on her feet.

These weren’t everyday shoes by any means but for an event like this they were perfect and the cherry red colour worked so well with Anita’s black and white dress. Red accessories are great for bringing vibrancy and they look amazing styled with neutral and other bright shades too. Anita went on to match her lipstick to her shoes and credited wonderful makeup artist Heidi North for creating what she described as "THE red lip".

Together the lipstick and shoes were a fun addition and whether or not you’re tempted to recreate Anita Rani’s full monochrome evening outfit, she showed that red, black and white are a spectacular combination worth putting together this winter.