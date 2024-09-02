Anita Rani elevates her monochrome look with bold green accessories - it’s a masterclass in subtly adding bright colour

Anita Rani looked stunning as she stepped out in a monochrome co ord earlier this week, styling the laid back look with a pair of bright green Birkenstocks and a matching crossbody bag.

As we head into the transitional months, replacing the floral dresses and denim shorts of our summer capsule wardrobes with cosy and comfortable pieces like the UGG Tasmans and our favourite Lululemon alternatives from Amazon, it's easy to slip into a muted colour palette that better reflects the drearier and darker mornings of Autumn.

But Anita Rani has reminded us that wearing bright and bold tones doesn't always have to mean being overly colourful, with her stepping out in some gorgeous green accessories that elevated an otherwise monochrome look.

Wearing a stunning black and white shorts co ord from Reiss, Anita brought a pop of colour into her outfit with a pair of, now discontinued, bright green Birkenstock Milano sandals. We love the style that's perfect for those muggier autumnal days, with the bright green working perfectly to add some colour into all-black looks and denim-heavy outfits.

The sandals' chunky buckles, practical ankle strap and sleek leather fabric looked effortlessly cool alongside the linen look and the addition of a matching green leather crossbody satchel elevated the outfit and tied in the sandals perfectly.

A post shared by Anita Rani (@itsanitarani) A photo posted by on

Shop Bright Green Accessories

Zatchels Handmade Leather Micro Satchel Was £75, Now £60 at Zatchels Getting Anita Rani's look is easy with this stunning handmade satchel bag from Zatchels. With a timeless and classic satchel look made all the more adorable for its micro size, the matching green stitching and shining silver buckles create a sleek style that will bring a pop of colour to any look you create. With an adjustable and detachable strap allowing you to wear the bag as a crossbody or carried as a clutch, this bag is versatile, fun, and bound to become a staple in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Marco Tozzi Vegan Ballet Flat £26.95 at Amazon Ballet flats have been steadily rising in popularity over this past year and it's no surprise why. Super comfortable, stylish and versatile, they're the perfect shoe for any occasion whether you buy them in a nude shade, a bright green like this stunning pair from Marco Tozzi, or you opt or a bold pattern like the trending leopard print pumps. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star £65 at Converse $33.95 at Walmart $34.95 at Amazon Just as Anita Rani kept her bright and bold sandals feeling wearable with their practical design, these Converse All Star trainers are the perfect choice if you're daunted by adding colour into your looks. A great autumnal alternative to our trusty white trainers, these green converse can add a pop of subtle colour into any look and would look great paired with a matching green handbag.

Proving the versatility of the bright green accessories, Anita shared another snap of herself wearing both the sandals and satchel again, this time styled with a laid-back white ribbed vest top and a pair of gorgeous high-waisted gingham shorts.

We love how the green complimented the busy gingham pattern without overwhelming it and can see a pair of green trainers or ballet flats working brilliantly alongside a gingham midi dress for the cooler autumn days - just throw on your favourite flattering winter coat, add a bold green handbag, and you're ready to hit the town!