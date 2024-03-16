Forget ordering your coffee pod refills, you can now buy pre-loved Birkin bags on Amazon

You're probably used to picking up household essentials and everyday electronics on Amazon, but what if we told you that it's now possible to add high-end designer accessories to your basket too?

If you're not already familiar with the best jeans on Amazon or the best swimwear on Amazon, it is worth knowing that the retailer offers a wealth of fashion brands to suit your every need. But for more eco-conscious shoppers, or those who can't resist labels, Amazon's new pre-loved designer offering needs to be on your radar.

In partnership with luxury fashion resale site Hardly Ever Worn It (HEWI), you can now shop second-hand designer items directly on the Amazon website, with everything from Birkin bags to the best designer heels up for grabs for irresistible prices. Here's what you need to know about this new launch, plus how to shop our favourite pieces.

Amazon pre-loved designer collection

Hardly Ever Worn It is a family-founded luxury resale business, focused on offering shoppers gorgeous, elegant pieces sustainably. This new partnership with Amazon means that HEWI items can be bought directly through Amazon, but they will be sold by and dispatched from HEWI directly. Unfortunately, that means that you will have to pay for delivery, even with a Prime subscription.

Each piece sold via Amazon is authenticated by HEWI experts, so you can be sure that you are investing in a genuine piece. The brand states that it is: "comprehensively evaluating via physical inspection, detailed analysis and final confirmation to guarantee that every item offered meets the highest standard of quality."

Whilst there are some great bargains to be had (with prices under £100), the best designer bags worth investing in will still set you back a fair amount - roughly £20,000 for a Birkin bag, to be precise. However, with brands such as Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Louis Vuitton on offer, this is one of the best places to shop for high-quality pre-loved designer items.

There are countless useful things to buy on Amazon that will make your everyday life easier, but your monthly coffee pod delivery needn't be the only thing in your basket to get you excited. These are our current top pre-loved designer picks, or you can shop the full Amazon pre-loved collection here.

Our top Amazon pre-loved picks

Hermès Pre-Loved Rouge Sellier Togo Leather Birkin 25 GHW View at Amazon RRP: £19,995 | Got 20k to spare? This stunning Birkin is in fantastic condition and a beautifully versatile colourway. The most timeless and sophisticated designer bag out there, it doesn't get much better than this. Emilio Pucci Pre-Loved Blue Logo Merino Wool Jumper View at Amazon RRP: £375 | The best jumpers for women are a wardrobe staple and this statement Pucci knit can be worn year-round. The bright blue hue will add a gorgeous pop of colour to any outfit, and the high-quality merino wool will last you well. Toteme Pre-Loved Dark Navy Barrel Jeans View at Amazon RRP: £160 | A more affordable HEWI pick, these barrel leg jeans are right on trend for the season. In excellent condition and an easy to style dark hue, you will be wearing this pair of jeans on repeat all season.

Shop the full Amazon pre-loved collection here