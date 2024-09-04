Amanda Holden embraces all-white styling wearing trendy Mary Jane heels and sophisticated micro handbag - a combination we're eager to recreate for autumn

Amanda Holden styles a crisp white skirt suit with the ultimate ivory accessories, and we're eager to recreate this iconic look for the cooler months ahead.

If you assumed that with the arrival of September it was now time to wave goodbye to bright whites, then think again. This tailored look from Amanda Holden will have you adding this shade to your autumn capsule wardrobe in no time.

She sports a smart white blazer with dramatic lapels and a short mini-skirt from the brand Odd Muse, as she confidently strides whilst walking her dog outside of Global Studios, London. However, what we really love about this look is how she's styled it, she finished off the two-piece with an ultra-stylish mini handbag from one of the best British brands and sleek Mary Jane pumps with a chunky heel.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's exact look

exact match Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Jacket £105 at Odd Muse This crisp white blazer is ideal for styling all-year round, pair with the matching mini-skirt for a polished look, or wear layered over knitwear with blue denim jeans and your best white trainers. exact match Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Mini Skirt £70 at Odd Muse This stylish mini-skirt has tailored details, such as pocket flaps and belt loops, making it ideal for work or smart occasions. Pair with the matching blazer and flowy blouse. Or in the colder months, style with tights, and your favourite loafers. exact match Aspinal of London Micro Hat Box Ivory £450 at Aspinal of London This micro handbag is an investment piece that will last a lifetime, and it's distinctive charm means that it will elevate any outfit. Wear to evening events, weddings, or simply for daytime outings.

Her handbag has to be one of the best designer bags we've seen all season and is actually from the iconic Aspinal of London. A brand renowned for creating high quality handbags, loved by many A-listers and even royalty. Their handbags are a firm favourite for Kate Middleton, and she's often seen sporting their classic, timeless designs.

Plus, white handbags are in line with the fashion trends of 2024. And white totes, shoulder bags and clutches heavily featured in the runways shows of major luxury brands this year such as, Givenchy and Schiaparelli—so we know we're on the track!

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, comments on this look, "Amanda's all-white look proves just because September has arrived, that doesn't mean you now have to wear black, grey and navy all the time. The jacket is the perfect layer to get more wear out of her summer dress, and adding matching Mary Jane heels and a structured mini bag gives it a real back to school feel. So chic!".

How to accessorise all-white

Charles & Keith Pointed-Toe Mary Jane Pumps £69 at Charles & Keith These heels look just like Amanda Holden's pick, and their sleek classic design is ideal for dressing up daytime outfits. Plus, these would also look great with a variety of colours, such as brown, burgundy, and black too. White Stuff Women's Square Sunglasses £30 at John Lewis A pair of square frame sunglasses are certain to add a touch of sophistication and glamour to your attire, even through the autumn and winter months. Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Earrings £98 at Monica Vinader These earrings are amongst my Monica Vinader top picks. They are classic and beautiful, and are certain to frame your face well. Wear with other gold pieces such as a chain necklace and signet ring.

She finishes off the look with heels from Gianvito Rossi, an Italian luxury footwear brand based in Milan. And if you've been keeping up with the latest footwear trends, you'll have seen the huge resurgence of the Mary Jane style, defined with a single strap across the top, usually accompanied with a flat sole. However, this pair offers a unique take on the classic design, with a block heel and a pointed toe.

The sleek leather, paired with the delicate strap sitting with the contrasting block heel, is ideal for pairing with tailored looks, dresses, skirts, or even your best white jeans outfit. Plus block heels make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes too, so you can wear them all year round.