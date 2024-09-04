Amanda Holden embraces all-white styling wearing trendy Mary Jane heels and sophisticated micro handbag - a combination we're eager to recreate for autumn
If you're wondering what accessories to invest in this autumn, this outfit offers some excellent inspiration.
Amanda Holden styles a crisp white skirt suit with the ultimate ivory accessories, and we're eager to recreate this iconic look for the cooler months ahead.
If you assumed that with the arrival of September it was now time to wave goodbye to bright whites, then think again. This tailored look from Amanda Holden will have you adding this shade to your autumn capsule wardrobe in no time.
She sports a smart white blazer with dramatic lapels and a short mini-skirt from the brand Odd Muse, as she confidently strides whilst walking her dog outside of Global Studios, London. However, what we really love about this look is how she's styled it, she finished off the two-piece with an ultra-stylish mini handbag from one of the best British brands and sleek Mary Jane pumps with a chunky heel.
Shop Amanda's exact look
exact match
This crisp white blazer is ideal for styling all-year round, pair with the matching mini-skirt for a polished look, or wear layered over knitwear with blue denim jeans and your best white trainers.
exact match
This stylish mini-skirt has tailored details, such as pocket flaps and belt loops, making it ideal for work or smart occasions. Pair with the matching blazer and flowy blouse. Or in the colder months, style with tights, and your favourite loafers.
exact match
This micro handbag is an investment piece that will last a lifetime, and it's distinctive charm means that it will elevate any outfit. Wear to evening events, weddings, or simply for daytime outings.
Her handbag has to be one of the best designer bags we've seen all season and is actually from the iconic Aspinal of London. A brand renowned for creating high quality handbags, loved by many A-listers and even royalty. Their handbags are a firm favourite for Kate Middleton, and she's often seen sporting their classic, timeless designs.
Plus, white handbags are in line with the fashion trends of 2024. And white totes, shoulder bags and clutches heavily featured in the runways shows of major luxury brands this year such as, Givenchy and Schiaparelli—so we know we're on the track!
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, comments on this look, "Amanda's all-white look proves just because September has arrived, that doesn't mean you now have to wear black, grey and navy all the time. The jacket is the perfect layer to get more wear out of her summer dress, and adding matching Mary Jane heels and a structured mini bag gives it a real back to school feel. So chic!".
How to accessorise all-white
These heels look just like Amanda Holden's pick, and their sleek classic design is ideal for dressing up daytime outfits. Plus, these would also look great with a variety of colours, such as brown, burgundy, and black too.
A pair of square frame sunglasses are certain to add a touch of sophistication and glamour to your attire, even through the autumn and winter months.
These earrings are amongst my Monica Vinader top picks. They are classic and beautiful, and are certain to frame your face well. Wear with other gold pieces such as a chain necklace and signet ring.
She finishes off the look with heels from Gianvito Rossi, an Italian luxury footwear brand based in Milan. And if you've been keeping up with the latest footwear trends, you'll have seen the huge resurgence of the Mary Jane style, defined with a single strap across the top, usually accompanied with a flat sole. However, this pair offers a unique take on the classic design, with a block heel and a pointed toe.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The sleek leather, paired with the delicate strap sitting with the contrasting block heel, is ideal for pairing with tailored looks, dresses, skirts, or even your best white jeans outfit. Plus block heels make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes too, so you can wear them all year round.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
