Amanda Holden embraces all-white styling wearing trendy Mary Jane heels and sophisticated micro handbag - a combination we're eager to recreate for autumn

If you're wondering what accessories to invest in this autumn, this outfit offers some excellent inspiration.

Amanda Holden styles a crisp white skirt suit with the ultimate ivory accessories, and we're eager to recreate this iconic look for the cooler months ahead.

If you assumed that with the arrival of September it was now time to wave goodbye to bright whites, then think again. This tailored look from Amanda Holden will have you adding this shade to your autumn capsule wardrobe in no time.

She sports a smart white blazer with dramatic lapels and a short mini-skirt from the brand Odd Muse, as she confidently strides whilst walking her dog outside of Global Studios, London. However, what we really love about this look is how she's styled it, she finished off the two-piece with an ultra-stylish mini handbag from one of the best British brands and sleek Mary Jane pumps with a chunky heel.

Image of woman in a white blazer and white mini skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's exact look

Flat lay image of woman wearing white blazerexact match
Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Jacket

This crisp white blazer is ideal for styling all-year round, pair with the matching mini-skirt for a polished look, or wear layered over knitwear with blue denim jeans and your best white trainers.

Flat lay image of a white skirt exact match

Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Mini Skirt

This stylish mini-skirt has tailored details, such as pocket flaps and belt loops, making it ideal for work or smart occasions. Pair with the matching blazer and flowy blouse. Or in the colder months, style with tights, and your favourite loafers.

Image of white mini-handbagexact match
Aspinal of London Micro Hat Box Ivory

This micro handbag is an investment piece that will last a lifetime, and it's distinctive charm means that it will elevate any outfit. Wear to evening events, weddings, or simply for daytime outings.

Her handbag has to be one of the best designer bags we've seen all season and is actually from the iconic Aspinal of London. A brand renowned for creating high quality handbags, loved by many A-listers and even royalty. Their handbags are a firm favourite for Kate Middleton, and she's often seen sporting their classic, timeless designs.

Plus, white handbags are in line with the fashion trends of 2024. And white totes, shoulder bags and clutches heavily featured in the runways shows of major luxury brands this year such as, Givenchy and Schiaparelli—so we know we're on the track!

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr, comments on this look, "Amanda's all-white look proves just because September has arrived, that doesn't mean you now have to wear black, grey and navy all the time. The jacket is the perfect layer to get more wear out of her summer dress, and adding matching Mary Jane heels and a structured mini bag gives it a real back to school feel. So chic!".

How to accessorise all-white

Flat lay image of white heeled pumps

Charles & Keith Pointed-Toe Mary Jane Pumps

These heels look just like Amanda Holden's pick, and their sleek classic design is ideal for dressing up daytime outfits. Plus, these would also look great with a variety of colours, such as brown, burgundy, and black too.

Flat lay image of sunglasses
White Stuff Women's Square Sunglasses

A pair of square frame sunglasses are certain to add a touch of sophistication and glamour to your attire, even through the autumn and winter months.

Flat lay image of gold earrings with pearls

Monica Vinader Keshi Pearl Earrings

These earrings are amongst my Monica Vinader top picks. They are classic and beautiful, and are certain to frame your face well. Wear with other gold pieces such as a chain necklace and signet ring.

She finishes off the look with heels from Gianvito Rossi, an Italian luxury footwear brand based in Milan. And if you've been keeping up with the latest footwear trends, you'll have seen the huge resurgence of the Mary Jane style, defined with a single strap across the top, usually accompanied with a flat sole. However, this pair offers a unique take on the classic design, with a block heel and a pointed toe.

The sleek leather, paired with the delicate strap sitting with the contrasting block heel, is ideal for pairing with tailored looks, dresses, skirts, or even your best white jeans outfit. Plus block heels make the most comfortable wedding guest shoes too, so you can wear them all year round.

