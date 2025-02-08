Amanda Holden takes a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she steps out in pinstripes and timeless navy accessories

Amanda Holden on February 05, 2025 in London
Amanda Holden looked striking in pinstripes earlier this week, as she stepped out in a chic navy jumpsuit, matching trench coat and collection of classic navy accessories - the monochrome look oozes sophistication.

When Kate Middleton stepped out in a pair of pinstripe trousers earlier this week, we knew we'd be recreating the look ASAP - and Amanda Holden clearly had the same thought as she just stepped out in a striking pinstripe look that proves Kate Middleton's best fashion moments inspire us all.

The TV and radio presenter was pictured leaving the Heart Breakfast Radio Studios wearing a striking pinstripe jumpsuit, with its wide legs and fitted bodice creating a super flattering and classic silhouette. She leant into this timeless feel with a selection of sophisticated accessories and her monochrome styling, with a navy trench coat, handbag and pair of court pumps, looked oh-so chic and elegant.

Amanda Holden wearing pinstripe jumpsuit, navy trench coat and navy accessories on February 05, 2025 in London

Shop Amanda's Pinstripe Look

Pinstripe Jumpsuit
Mango Suit Detail Pinstripe Jumpsuit in Navy

With a flattering V-neck that creates a sharply tailored, waistcoat inspired bodice, a wide leg silhouette and fitted waistline, this jumpsuit oozes sophistication - with the pinstripes only adding to the elegance.

Navy court heels
Dorothy Perkins Wide Fit Dash Pointed High Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

A classic pair of court shoes are a must-have that work for any occasion. This pair boast a faux leather upper for a polished and versatile look and the navy is so chic and timeless.

Navy tie-belt trench coat
IKRUSH Jenna Waist Belt Longline Coat Jacket With Pocket

With a longline, trench coat design that's given a feminine and flattering flair with a waist belt, this navy coat is a winter capsule wardrobe staple that will finish off any outfit perfectly.

navy handbag
Fontanella Fashion Orta PU Leather Shoulder Bag

Boasting a classic and timeless oversized silhouette, relaxed shape and leather makeup, this handbag offers a generous amount of storage so you can carry your essentials everyday in style.

Gold-toned dainty chain necklace

Spero London Bead Chain Sterling Silver Satellite Necklace

With a dainty chain and delicate bead details, this Spero London necklace gives an incredibly similar feel to Amanda's gold jewellery - plus it's available in gold, silver and rose gold so you can find the most complimentary colour for your skin tone.

Navy pinstripe trousers
River Island Navy Drawstring Pinstripe Trousers

With a matching pinstripe top available to pair with these trousers for a cohesive, jumpsuit-like look, these River Island trousers present an array of styling opportunities.

Jumpsuits are a great capsule wardrobe staple, with the best jumpsuits working to make styling a cohesive, sleek and timeless outfit impossibly easy. In just one step, you've got an entire outfit pulled together and Amanda proved with this look that while they're super easy to wear and style, they're anything but boring.

With a flattering straight-cut neckline and fitted bodice, the jumpsuit hugged Amanda's frame and accentuated the waistline before falling into a forever-on-trend wide leg silhouette. The long hemlines elongated her legs and as they skimmed the foot, you could just see her matching navy court pumps peeking out.

While the silhouette is oh-so elegant on its own, the pinstripe print added a sophisticated flair that blended classic with contemporary brilliantly. We love a stripe, and the narrow lines of the pinstripe style look so clean and sleek, especially with the contrast against the deep, rich navy and the crisp, stark white.

Opting for some monochrome-inspired styling, Amanda added a long navy trench coat to the outfit which highlighted the classic and timeless feel of the pinstripe. With a slightly oversized and boxy fit, it complimented the much more streamline fit of the jumpsuit and the matching navy shade looked stunning.

A pair of navy court heels and a matching navy handbag finished off Amanda's outfit and played into the monochrome feel. She also added a trio of dainty gold necklaces to the look, with their thin chains and selection of small pendants introducing some understated yet playful glamour to the outfit while not overwhelming anything at the same time.

