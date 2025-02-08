Amanda Holden takes a leaf out of Kate Middleton's book as she steps out in pinstripes and timeless navy accessories

Amanda Holden looked striking in pinstripes earlier this week, as she stepped out in a chic navy jumpsuit, matching trench coat and collection of classic navy accessories - the monochrome look oozes sophistication.

When Kate Middleton stepped out in a pair of pinstripe trousers earlier this week, we knew we'd be recreating the look ASAP - and Amanda Holden clearly had the same thought as she just stepped out in a striking pinstripe look that proves Kate Middleton's best fashion moments inspire us all.

The TV and radio presenter was pictured leaving the Heart Breakfast Radio Studios wearing a striking pinstripe jumpsuit, with its wide legs and fitted bodice creating a super flattering and classic silhouette. She leant into this timeless feel with a selection of sophisticated accessories and her monochrome styling, with a navy trench coat, handbag and pair of court pumps, looked oh-so chic and elegant.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's Pinstripe Look

Jumpsuits are a great capsule wardrobe staple, with the best jumpsuits working to make styling a cohesive, sleek and timeless outfit impossibly easy. In just one step, you've got an entire outfit pulled together and Amanda proved with this look that while they're super easy to wear and style, they're anything but boring.

With a flattering straight-cut neckline and fitted bodice, the jumpsuit hugged Amanda's frame and accentuated the waistline before falling into a forever-on-trend wide leg silhouette. The long hemlines elongated her legs and as they skimmed the foot, you could just see her matching navy court pumps peeking out.

While the silhouette is oh-so elegant on its own, the pinstripe print added a sophisticated flair that blended classic with contemporary brilliantly. We love a stripe, and the narrow lines of the pinstripe style look so clean and sleek, especially with the contrast against the deep, rich navy and the crisp, stark white.

Opting for some monochrome-inspired styling, Amanda added a long navy trench coat to the outfit which highlighted the classic and timeless feel of the pinstripe. With a slightly oversized and boxy fit, it complimented the much more streamline fit of the jumpsuit and the matching navy shade looked stunning.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A pair of navy court heels and a matching navy handbag finished off Amanda's outfit and played into the monochrome feel. She also added a trio of dainty gold necklaces to the look, with their thin chains and selection of small pendants introducing some understated yet playful glamour to the outfit while not overwhelming anything at the same time.