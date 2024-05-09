Amanda Holden’s 'favourite colour' is inspiring our wardrobe this summer
Amanda glowed in beautiful green two-piece for a recent Instagram post and we want in on her look
Amanda Holden recently looked stunning in a flared midi skirt and halter top in what she claims is her ‘‘favourite colour’’ on Instagram. The vibrant hue, which can be described as a brilliant green, is synonymous with the impending sense of renewal that the warmer weather brings. It certainly feels like it's been long overdue.
In the recently posted video, Holden is captured confidently strutting in the bright ensemble. And we are taking cues from her look. Taking some time to ask ''what colour suits me?’'is key to building a colour palette that makes you feel both confident and bright, and there's a shade of green for everyone.
The iconic radio host is proving that as we curate our capsule wardrobes for the season ahead, we must consider the fashion colour trends of 2024. And green is emerging as a top contender for invigorating our everyday looks. From olive to chartreuse, the versatile nature of green means that you can wear it all year round too, whatever the weather.
Speaking to the camera, Holden explains the look by talking through each item. She describes the skirt as ''nice and full'' and claims ''it's the most gorgeous thick cotton with handy pockets''. She later highlights that the top has ''adjustable straps'' too.
The flared midi-skirt and strappy top is from the newly launched brand Florere, available at Reiss. The womenswear company focuses on producing high-quality pieces that embrace feminine design and dramatic appeal. Holden styles the two-piece with a pair of iconic Manolo Blahnik heels.
Alongside Amanda Holden's beautiful two-piece - which is available to buy now - take a look at some of our top picks for items that feature that magnificent emerald green and which we think are perfect for uplifting your spring/summer looks.
SHOP THE LOOK
RRP: £98 | Crafted with a luxurious cotton-sateen weave, this strappy top is not only beautiful but is also excellent quality. This is great option if you are looking for something to style with high-waisted items and equally brilliant if you are shopping for what to wear in the heat.
RRP: £148 | This flared skirt is a stunning option, even if styled with a neutral toned t-shirt or blouse. Its soft pleats and drop waist provide a flattering silhouette, meaning that it's ideal for a variety of body shapes. If you are considering what to wear to a wedding this is a great choice, and can easily be worn to transition from day to night.
RRP: £125 | Whether you are attending a fancy dinner, going to a wedding, or even a summer party, these heeled sandals are a great way to elevate your outfit. These pair beautifully with the Florere set, and although they are not quite the same shoes that Holden is wearing, we think they are great.
RRP: £49.99 | Still not sure what to wear this summer? This dress is the answer. Printed in a green and white leaf pattern, and belted at the front this dress is super flattering, and it's relaxed silhouette allows room to breath in the heat. It's definitely going on my summer wish list.
RRP: £95 | Made from both Alpaca and Mohair, this classic cardigan is an all-year-round staple. Perfect for transitioning from day to night time, and great for styling with your best summer dresses. It also features a round neckline and buttons with a pearl look.
RRP: £49.50 | Perfect for a sunny day out, this straw bag is the ultimate beach accessory. It features an internal slip pocket and zip, and has a detachable cross-body strap, meaning it can be styled for formal occasions too. And if you're dressing in monochrome, this bag is perfect for adding a pop of colour to your look.
Showing their admiration, fans were quick to comment on the post, with one declaring "I love this outfit!" alongside another saying "gorgeous green, and pockets, win win..".
And if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation, embracing the allure of green is a good place to start. By injecting green items into your summer capsule wardrobe you can elevate neutral tones, breathing new life into your existing staples.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
