Amanda Holden’s 'favourite colour' is inspiring our wardrobe this summer

Amanda Holden recently looked stunning in a flared midi skirt and halter top in what she claims is her ‘‘favourite colour’’ on Instagram. The vibrant hue, which can be described as a brilliant green, is synonymous with the impending sense of renewal that the warmer weather brings. It certainly feels like it's been long overdue.

In the recently posted video, Holden is captured confidently strutting in the bright ensemble. And we are taking cues from her look. Taking some time to ask ''what colour suits me?’'is key to building a colour palette that makes you feel both confident and bright, and there's a shade of green for everyone.

The iconic radio host is proving that as we curate our capsule wardrobes for the season ahead, we must consider the fashion colour trends of 2024 . And green is emerging as a top contender for invigorating our everyday looks. From olive to chartreuse, the versatile nature of green means that you can wear it all year round too, whatever the weather.

Speaking to the camera, Holden explains the look by talking through each item. She describes the skirt as ''nice and full'' and claims ''it's the most gorgeous thick cotton with handy pockets''. She later highlights that the top has ''adjustable straps'' too.

The flared midi-skirt and strappy top is from the newly launched brand Florere, available at Reiss. The womenswear company focuses on producing high-quality pieces that embrace feminine design and dramatic appeal. Holden styles the two-piece with a pair of iconic Manolo Blahnik heels.

Alongside Amanda Holden's beautiful two-piece - which is available to buy now - take a look at some of our top picks for items that feature that magnificent emerald green and which we think are perfect for uplifting your spring/summer looks.

Showing their admiration, fans were quick to comment on the post, with one declaring "I love this outfit!" alongside another saying "gorgeous green, and pockets, win win..".

And if you're wondering what to pack for a beach vacation, embracing the allure of green is a good place to start. By injecting green items into your summer capsule wardrobe you can elevate neutral tones, breathing new life into your existing staples.