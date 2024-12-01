Sorry to my little black dress - Amal Clooney's ruby red sequins are making me embrace more festive colours

It's no secret that Amal Clooney is a fan of the old razzle dazzle. In fact, we've seen her look sensational in sequins on several occasions!

But this particular red look is a masterclass in festive dressing, so if you're on the hunt for Christmas party outfits, then look no further. The barrister wore this ankle-grazing design by London-based label 16 Arlington in December last year, and not only does it look just as good now, it's actually still available to buy with 40% off.

December is officially here, but there's still time to figure out what you're going to wear for all the Christmas cocktails, family gatherings and work parties that are filling up your diary.

Nothing says Christmas spirit quite like glamorous sequins, especially when they're as gorgeous as the disc sequins on Amal's dress. She styled hers simply with metallic accessories to allow the dress to do all the talking, and the result really is mesmerising. If you're really looking to put a twist on traditional sequins, the best wool jumpers are the way to go. Pop one over a dress or team with a skirt to add unexpected texture (and to keep cosy too!).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop festive sequins