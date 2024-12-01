Sorry to my little black dress - Amal Clooney's ruby red sequins are making me embrace more festive colours
We're mesmerised by Amal's sequin midi dress
It's no secret that Amal Clooney is a fan of the old razzle dazzle. In fact, we've seen her look sensational in sequins on several occasions!
But this particular red look is a masterclass in festive dressing, so if you're on the hunt for Christmas party outfits, then look no further. The barrister wore this ankle-grazing design by London-based label 16 Arlington in December last year, and not only does it look just as good now, it's actually still available to buy with 40% off.
December is officially here, but there's still time to figure out what you're going to wear for all the Christmas cocktails, family gatherings and work parties that are filling up your diary.
Nothing says Christmas spirit quite like glamorous sequins, especially when they're as gorgeous as the disc sequins on Amal's dress. She styled hers simply with metallic accessories to allow the dress to do all the talking, and the result really is mesmerising. If you're really looking to put a twist on traditional sequins, the best wool jumpers are the way to go. Pop one over a dress or team with a skirt to add unexpected texture (and to keep cosy too!).
Shop festive sequins
Exact Match
Made from sheer stretch-tulle and completely covered in large disc sequins, this dress really is a showstopper. The grey trim around the neckline and arms is such a nice little touch, and it's the kind of dress you'll be reaching for at this time of year, every year.
It's hard to believe this dress is just under £60. The length is spot on, and the camisole straps lend themselves well to wearing on their own or underneath a black blazer.
If you prefer long sleeves, this dress has definitey got a 16Arlington feel to it. I love the tie detailing on the neckline! It's currently 30% off, and I'd say size up if you want for a chic silhouette.
I've seen this skirt in store a few times now and it really is stunning in person. It's a great shade of red, plus it's available in petite, regular or tall sizes. The reviews speak for themselves - one customer wrote: "It drew so many nice compliments. I was surprised how easy and comfortable it was to wear... Gorgeous in every way - thanks Marks!"
It's rare to find Rixo dresses in the sale, and for half price, this burgundy mini is not to be missed. There's a reason it's one of the best British clothing brands - you really will fall in love with this dress as soon as you try it on!
This sparkly skirt caught my magpie eye as soon as it landed on the Zara website. Check out the new Kate Moss x Zara collection too - I have several items in my basket waiting to head to the checkout...
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
