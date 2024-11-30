Calling all fans of Kate Moss for Topshop - her new high street collaboration just landed online

The Zara X Kate Moss collection gives us the ultimate opportunity to indulge in some fabulous wardrobe staples that channel Moss' iconic style. Effortlessly aspirational staples and extremely luxurious accessories, all for high street prices—what's not to love?

This collection is everything you’d hope for; it's effortlessly chic with a hint of Moss edge. From a floaty, ruffled dress to a sumptuous blue velvet coat that screams vintage-inspired glamour and leopard-print ballet pumps that are signature to Kate's style—playful, yet undeniably chic. Then there are the shoes and accessories—gold-heeled sandals, an embellished black handbag, and much more. These pieces will immediately elevate any winter capsule wardrobe.

Introduced as "the party capsule," this collection brings classic ready-to-wear party pieces that are versatile enough for everyday wear as well as styling for special occasions. And with the festive season's arrival and the hunt for the perfect Christmas party outfit, it couldn't have come at a better time. Moss says, "I'm not a designer," in an interview with Vogue, however later commenting that she's "styling up a storm" and that the collection is reminiscent of her style over the last 30 years, meaning these pieces are truly timeless.

(Image credit: Zara)

Top picks from the Zara X Kate Moss collection

Zara X Kate Moss Printed Scarf Top £89.99 at Zara Simply delightful, this printed scarf and top work together as the perfect duo, creating a true vintage feel. Againa, this can be worn all year round, from the winter months underneath a tailored blazer to the warmer months with a lightweight skirt. Zara x Kate Moss Peach Shirt with Jewel Buttons £59.99 at Zara In a silky satin material this peach shirt offers a lasting design that you'll wear for years to come. With versatile styling options you could team this piece with the matching satin skirt (add link to skirt) or some neutral tailored trousers. Zara x Kate Moss Metallic Thread Dress £49.99 at Zara Reminiscent of Moss' 2005 Glastonbury looks this comfy lurex piece is perfect for all day wear. Style this piece with a black mid-length skirt and a pair of the best knee high boots for a winning winter look. Zara x Kate Moss Velvet Coat £169 at Zara This velvet blue coat is the most luxurious piece of outerwear we've seen this season. It's made of a rich midnight blue and features vintage-feeling buttons which adds to it's retro-charm. Zara x Kate Moss 100% Leather Jacket £699 at Zara Referencing Moss' affinity with leopard print this is an investment piece worth making. With a timeless quality and flattering cropped fit you'll get a lifetime of wear out of this coat. Zara x Kate Moss White Blazer £119 at Zara This silky blazer hits the nail on the head for festive winter dressing. From wearing your office Christmas party with sleek, tailored trousers to styling it with your favourite jeans on Christmas day.

Kate Moss 2006 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this collection saying, "As someone who queued up for Kate Moss' Topshop collections back in the day, and still count some of those designs amongst my most treasured wardrobe pieces, I have a long wishlist from Kate's new Zara collection."

Later commenting, "She's an icon, and of many the celebrity clothing collaborations we've seen on the high street recently, this is the one I'm most excited for. She seriously knows her stuff and has never really followed the crowd, preferring vintage pieces over hot new trends. Make time in your day and space in your wardrobe for this line.".