Calling all fans of Kate Moss for Topshop - her new high street collaboration just landed online

Prices for the new Zara x Kate Moss collection start at £17.99

trio of images of Kate Moss
(Image credit: Zara x Kate Moss)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in Features

The Zara X Kate Moss collection gives us the ultimate opportunity to indulge in some fabulous wardrobe staples that channel Moss' iconic style. Effortlessly aspirational staples and extremely luxurious accessories, all for high street prices—what's not to love?

This collection is everything you’d hope for; it's effortlessly chic with a hint of Moss edge. From a floaty, ruffled dress to a sumptuous blue velvet coat that screams vintage-inspired glamour and leopard-print ballet pumps that are signature to Kate's style—playful, yet undeniably chic. Then there are the shoes and accessories—gold-heeled sandals, an embellished black handbag, and much more. These pieces will immediately elevate any winter capsule wardrobe.

Introduced as "the party capsule," this collection brings classic ready-to-wear party pieces that are versatile enough for everyday wear as well as styling for special occasions. And with the festive season's arrival and the hunt for the perfect Christmas party outfit, it couldn't have come at a better time. Moss says, "I'm not a designer," in an interview with Vogue, however later commenting that she's "styling up a storm" and that the collection is reminiscent of her style over the last 30 years, meaning these pieces are truly timeless.

Image of Kate Moss for Zara X Kate Moss

(Image credit: Zara)

Top picks from the Zara X Kate Moss collection

flat lay image of silk patterned blouse
Zara X Kate Moss Printed Scarf Top

Simply delightful, this printed scarf and top work together as the perfect duo, creating a true vintage feel. Againa, this can be worn all year round, from the winter months underneath a tailored blazer to the warmer months with a lightweight skirt.

flat lay image of peach shirt

Zara x Kate Moss Peach Shirt with Jewel Buttons

In a silky satin material this peach shirt offers a lasting design that you'll wear for years to come. With versatile styling options you could team this piece with the matching satin skirt (add link to skirt) or some neutral tailored trousers.

flat lay of grey jumper top
Zara x Kate Moss Metallic Thread Dress

Reminiscent of Moss' 2005 Glastonbury looks this comfy lurex piece is perfect for all day wear. Style this piece with a black mid-length skirt and a pair of the best knee high boots for a winning winter look.

flat lay image of blue coat
Zara x Kate Moss Velvet Coat

This velvet blue coat is the most luxurious piece of outerwear we've seen this season. It's made of a rich midnight blue and features vintage-feeling buttons which adds to it's retro-charm.

flat lay image of leopard print coat
Zara x Kate Moss 100% Leather Jacket

Referencing Moss' affinity with leopard print this is an investment piece worth making. With a timeless quality and flattering cropped fit you'll get a lifetime of wear out of this coat.

flat lay image of white blazer
Zara x Kate Moss White Blazer

This silky blazer hits the nail on the head for festive winter dressing. From wearing your office Christmas party with sleek, tailored trousers to styling it with your favourite jeans on Christmas day.

trio of image of kate moss

Kate Moss 2006

(Image credit: Getty Images)

flat lay image of black blazer
Zara x Kate Moss Gold Button Jumpsuit

Who can deny the appeal of a long-sleeve jumpsuit? Its gold buttons and a stylish tie belt make this one of the best jumpsuits to invest in this season. Team this piece with slingback heels or leather ankle boots.

flat lay image of velvet trousers
Zara x Kate Moss Velvet Lace Trousers

These blue velvet trousers feature lace-up detailing that echoes Moss' affinity with 1930s vintage. Team these with the peach tone silk blouse and some slingback heels for a standout look.

flat lay image of a floral dress
Zara x Kate Moss Strass Long Dress

This floral ruffle dress refers to Moss' love of 1920s-30s fashion, with its abstract floral motif and centre ruffle detailing. Every wardrobe deserves a statement dress like this.

flat lay image of leopard print ballet flats
Zara X Kate Moss Animal Print Shoes

You'll wear these leopard print ballet flats all year round, from pairing them with the best wide leg jeans, to finishing off the perfect party outfit, these will add a dimension to any outfit.

flat lay image of diamond leather bag
Zara X Kate Moss Embellished Bag

If you're wanting to accessorise the perfect Christmas party outfit, look no further than this embellished handbag. Featuring silver crystal detailing and a delightful bucket shape you simply can't go wrong.

flat lay image of gold heels
Zara X Kate Moss Leather Gold Sandals

A statement shoe is the ultimate styling move in the winter months. Team these gold sandals with a little black dress and some gold jewellery. Or go bold and match with vibrant seasonal shades, such as crimson red.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this collection saying, "As someone who queued up for Kate Moss' Topshop collections back in the day, and still count some of those designs amongst my most treasured wardrobe pieces, I have a long wishlist from Kate's new Zara collection."

Later commenting, "She's an icon, and of many the celebrity clothing collaborations we've seen on the high street recently, this is the one I'm most excited for. She seriously knows her stuff and has never really followed the crowd, preferring vintage pieces over hot new trends. Make time in your day and space in your wardrobe for this line.".

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸