Calling all fans of Kate Moss for Topshop - her new high street collaboration just landed online
Prices for the new Zara x Kate Moss collection start at £17.99
The Zara X Kate Moss collection gives us the ultimate opportunity to indulge in some fabulous wardrobe staples that channel Moss' iconic style. Effortlessly aspirational staples and extremely luxurious accessories, all for high street prices—what's not to love?
This collection is everything you’d hope for; it's effortlessly chic with a hint of Moss edge. From a floaty, ruffled dress to a sumptuous blue velvet coat that screams vintage-inspired glamour and leopard-print ballet pumps that are signature to Kate's style—playful, yet undeniably chic. Then there are the shoes and accessories—gold-heeled sandals, an embellished black handbag, and much more. These pieces will immediately elevate any winter capsule wardrobe.
Introduced as "the party capsule," this collection brings classic ready-to-wear party pieces that are versatile enough for everyday wear as well as styling for special occasions. And with the festive season's arrival and the hunt for the perfect Christmas party outfit, it couldn't have come at a better time. Moss says, "I'm not a designer," in an interview with Vogue, however later commenting that she's "styling up a storm" and that the collection is reminiscent of her style over the last 30 years, meaning these pieces are truly timeless.
Top picks from the Zara X Kate Moss collection
Simply delightful, this printed scarf and top work together as the perfect duo, creating a true vintage feel. Againa, this can be worn all year round, from the winter months underneath a tailored blazer to the warmer months with a lightweight skirt.
In a silky satin material this peach shirt offers a lasting design that you'll wear for years to come. With versatile styling options you could team this piece with the matching satin skirt (add link to skirt) or some neutral tailored trousers.
Reminiscent of Moss' 2005 Glastonbury looks this comfy lurex piece is perfect for all day wear. Style this piece with a black mid-length skirt and a pair of the best knee high boots for a winning winter look.
This velvet blue coat is the most luxurious piece of outerwear we've seen this season. It's made of a rich midnight blue and features vintage-feeling buttons which adds to it's retro-charm.
Referencing Moss' affinity with leopard print this is an investment piece worth making. With a timeless quality and flattering cropped fit you'll get a lifetime of wear out of this coat.
Who can deny the appeal of a long-sleeve jumpsuit? Its gold buttons and a stylish tie belt make this one of the best jumpsuits to invest in this season. Team this piece with slingback heels or leather ankle boots.
These blue velvet trousers feature lace-up detailing that echoes Moss' affinity with 1930s vintage. Team these with the peach tone silk blouse and some slingback heels for a standout look.
This floral ruffle dress refers to Moss' love of 1920s-30s fashion, with its abstract floral motif and centre ruffle detailing. Every wardrobe deserves a statement dress like this.
You'll wear these leopard print ballet flats all year round, from pairing them with the best wide leg jeans, to finishing off the perfect party outfit, these will add a dimension to any outfit.
If you're wanting to accessorise the perfect Christmas party outfit, look no further than this embellished handbag. Featuring silver crystal detailing and a delightful bucket shape you simply can't go wrong.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this collection saying, "As someone who queued up for Kate Moss' Topshop collections back in the day, and still count some of those designs amongst my most treasured wardrobe pieces, I have a long wishlist from Kate's new Zara collection."
Later commenting, "She's an icon, and of many the celebrity clothing collaborations we've seen on the high street recently, this is the one I'm most excited for. She seriously knows her stuff and has never really followed the crowd, preferring vintage pieces over hot new trends. Make time in your day and space in your wardrobe for this line.".
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Sarah Raven says you shouldn't prune these 5 winter plants to support vulnerable garden birds
If you're looking to entice more birds into your garden this winter then you might want to hold off cutting back these plants
By Emily Smith Published
-
I've never had so many 'you smell incredible' comments as when I wear this cult spritz - and it has a rare 10% today
Maison Francis Kurkdjian's Baccarat Rouge 540 always gets me compliments, but the luxury fragrance is never on sale - until today. Get 10% off here...
By Aleesha Badkar Published
-
Victoria Beckham transforms her signature black power suit into party wear with a sultry lace bodysuit
Victoria Beckham's latest outfit mixes business with pleasure
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
These high-street jewellery pieces could easy pass as designer - and they start from £7
Elevate your festive outfits with these luxurious jewellery pieces that won't break the bank!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Carey Mulligan is so good at elevating jeans and jumpers - I should know, I've been searching for New York style inspiration
I'm packing for a trip to New York next week, and it turns out Carey is my new style icon
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Eva Mendes's satin pyjamas are so gorgeous we think we'd actually leave the house in them
Her bold and bright satin PJs are the touch of luxury our nightwear collection needs
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton's cosy and stylish Berghaus boots are her outdoor essential - grab them on sale
The Princess of Wales loves her Berghaus boots for when it's time to head outside
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Forget Black Friday sales – Kate Middleton's cosy Fair Isle jumper is an investment worth making
The Princess' festive Fair Isle jumper is the only knit you need this winter - and it's still available to buy
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Peplum is back! Katie Holmes provides a dose of fashion nostalgia in unique denim jacket
We adore this striking look with a touch of fashion nostalgia
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's 'staple' workout leggings are a steal in Sweaty Betty’s Black Friday sale
The Sweaty Betty leggings are Jennifer Aniston’s go-tos - and they're now up to half price
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published