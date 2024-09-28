Forget burgundy - Amal Clooney's pumpkin spice outfit has convinced me to make burnt orange my go-to hue
Autumn is hand-down the best season for fashion, and Amal's outfit proves it
As much as I tried clinging onto the last of summer, I have to admit that autumn is my favourite season. My birthday is in October so maybe I'm a bit biased, but crisp, sun-soaked yet chilly days are the best, if you ask me. And certainly it's an amazing time of year for shopping...
Amal Clooney is always top of our list of stylish celebrities, so when I was looking for some autumn colour inspiration and stumbled across this ensemble, it immediately convinced me to ditch the all-black and grey outfits I tend to favour at this time of year, and instead add some rich colour to my autumn capsule wardrobe.
She looked incredible in New York back in 2019, teaming together shades of pumpkin, cinnamon, tan and burnt orange (anyone else hungry now?). It might look like Amal is wearing a slinky skirt and separate top, but it's actually this sold out dress by Italian label Agnona, which she teamed with Jimmy Choo heels, and one of the best designer bags, the Fendi Peekaboo.
Amal Clooney spotted with a #FendiPeekaboo X-Lite in NYC. pic.twitter.com/RF8MYCCjTfOctober 30, 2019
Shop autumnal colours
This will look so effortlessly chic layered up with your best wool jumpers. There's something about that polarised mix of textures - a chunky knit and a slinky satin skirt - that works so well. Add in some biker boots to complete the look.
I spotted this whilst scrolling on Instagram, and immediately fell in love. Isn't the glitter fabric divine? The high neckline, long sleeves and asymmetric hem make it so easy to wear. It will take you from a day at work to glamorous Christmas parties with only a change of shoe!
If you're still wondering what colour suits me, check out our guide then head straight to Cos to add this terracotta skirt to your shipping basket. Throw the matching knitted top in too, and truly, you're covered for autumn/winter 2024.
You'll no doubt have noticed that burgundy is everywhere at the moment, but orange tones are a great alternative. They'll go so well with classic camel coats and tan leather boots, and will work long into spring next year.
Terracotta and tan are easy colours to pair with two other huge trends this season as well - leopard print and bright red, so any of these pieces will work hard in your wardrobe over the months ahead.
Shop tan bags
Saving up for a Fendi Peekaboo? This Arket option could definitely pass for designer in the meantime. It's not a bargain bag, but like suede boots, a suede bag will elevate any outfit and make it feel instantly more expensive.
This bag is going to sell like hot cakes, so be quick to click. The faux leather is incredibly convincing, and the top handle design is very elegant.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
