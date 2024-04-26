I just bought this £75 summer dress and it's a great match for bestsellers from ME+EM and Reformation

Even though the sun's not exactly shining yet, I've been doing a bit of an audit of my wardrobe recently, ready for the warm weather. I've invested in some key pieces that I can't wait to wear and I have to tell you about the dress I found.

Much like landing on the perfect jeans (the Zara Marine jeans since you ask!) or comfortable sandals, we all know how a much-loved little black dress can totally transform your style and complete your spring capsule wardrobe.

Mixed media dresses are going to be huge for 2024, so you might have spotted them popping up everywhere. Not familiar? Well, it's like the summer version of the trusty slip dress and jumper combination we've all been relying on for a long time now. In short, they're simple, effortless and guaranteed to save you a whole lot of time deciding what to wear.

Cotton poplin midi skirts and fitted jersey bodices are what you're aiming for, creating a 2-in-1 look that gives the illusion of a top and skirt. But actually it's just one easy, breezy dress that travels and packs well (hello holiday wardrobe!), and can be styled up or down depending on the occasion.

After coveting pricey options from ME+EM and Reformation, I stumbled across the £75 'Seattle' dress from one of my favourite British clothing brands, Nobody's Child, and believe me when I say you need it too.

Nobody's Child Crochet Trim Seattle Midi Skater Dress Visit Site RRP: £75 | The contrast crochet trim on this dress is making us think of the luxe label everyone wants a piece of at the moment, Toteme. The racer shape is super flattering, and the skirt flares perfectly. Oh, and the pockets? Perfection. Wear it with your best white trainers for a warm day at the office, switching to sandals for some sightseeing on holiday or heels for dinner. You could even try tying a chic boyfriend shirt over the top if you prefer to wear sleeves. Get 20% off with the code NC20 for a limited time, bringing the price down to just £60.

If you need any designer inspiration for this trend, look to Simkhai and Co. And as for eco-conscious brand Nobody's Child, with a fan base that includes Fearne Cotton, Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes, we wouldn't be surprised to see the 'Seattle' dress on some stylish celebrities soon.

Shop more 2-in-1 midi dresses

ME+EM Mixed Media Maxi Dress Visit Site RRP: £195 | At more than double the price of the Nobody's Child dress, this midi is beautiful, but more of an investment piece. Again, we love the elegant simplicity and the pockets. There are more colours coming in the May collection, so keep an eye out. The ribbed top will fit to your shape, and the size range is UK 6 to 18. & Other Stories Tank Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: £85 | If you prefer a scoop neckline, & Other Stories has got the LBD for you. It's also available in a buttery yellow colour, and the skirt starts slightly lower on the torso than the Nobody's Child dress. It's available in sizes XS to L and you're bound to see it all over Instagram this summer. Mango A-line Dress Visit Site RRP: £29.99 | The high street stalwart is really having a moment thanks to the Victoria Beckham x Mango collection. At just under £30, this is even more affordable than VB's pieces, and it's available in two colours, black or sand. Sizes start at UK 4, and this one will pair well with mesh ballet flats. Talk about ticking two trends off your list in one go! Sweaty Betty Explorer Ribbed Racer Dress Visit Site RRP: £100 | For a sporty spin on the 2-in-1 dress trend, Sweaty Betty has got the 'Explorer' dress. Reviewers say it hides a tummy, is fine to wear without a bra and that it washes really well. One said 'I have never had so many compliments'. Reformation Sai Dress Visit Site RRP: £288 | This Reformation dress really reminds us of a Tory Burch dress Meghan Markle once wore on the cover of The Cut. We love the colour contrast and turtleneck. Wear it with swept-up hair and statement earrings. It's also available in petite, and in all-black or all-cream. River Island Crochet Vest And Slip Maxi Dress Visit Site RRP: £60 | River Island just took the hybrid dress to a whole new level! It's a slinky slip dress with an oh-so-boho crochet layer over the top, and for £60 you really are getting more for your money. There's a cream version, and sizes go from UK 6 up to 18.