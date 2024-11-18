As a global fashion capital and home to countless iconic American brands, New York is a melting pot when it comes to culture and style.

The city’s vibrance and diversity are mirrored in its street style, influenced by people of all ages, backgrounds, and heritages. With an urban aesthetic that blends casual pieces with avant-garde touches, bold colours, eclectic patterns, and masterful layering, it's a treasure trove if you're looking for style inspiration, during New York Fashion Week and beyond.

Here are our favourite looks from across the years, featuring capsule wardrobe staples, chic accessories, bold prints and everything in between.

The best New York street style looks from across the years

Dressed-down party flats

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While everyone undoubtedly needs a little black dress - an LBD - we'd argue that a long black dress is just as versatile. This relaxed-fit one, paired with silver loafers and cats-eye sunglasses is effortlessly cool. Oversized separates will create a similar silhouette.

Copy the look...

Channelling the Princess of Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This co-ord wouldn't be out of place in Kate Middleton's wardrobe, with its chestnut brown polka-dot print and flattering, lavish fabric. Heels aren't always practical when you live and commute in a city - but these ballet flats are just as sophisticated.

An elevated boho look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This polished boho look would work for all seasons - in winter, simply swap the cropped jacket for a long trench coat, and in summer, drop the jacket altogether.

The zig-zag patterned Missoni trousers create a flattering silhouette while the Adidas Gazelle trainers add a casual edge to the outfit.

Timeless leather

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always liked the idea of culottes or jorts ('jean-shorts'), but never known how to style them? Then take inspiration from this stylish New York Fashion Week guest who has teamed a pair of ultra-chic leather culottes with an oversized camel-coloured jumper for a cool, but classy look.

A touch of lace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lace underskirt is a great piece to have in your arsenal, as it can be easily layered to add a sophisticated edge to any casual outfit. Wear it underneath a casual dress for a romantic touch, or pair it with sequins for a glitzy party-ready look. Or, copy this fashionable New Yorker and wear yours with a heavy, oversized knit.

A burst of sunshine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This colourful outfit from fashion stylist and designer Samantha Angelo is an immediate mood-booster. The lemon-yellow jumper and bright red bag are offset by a more muted grey trench coat and big black sunglasses.

The embodiment of quiet luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While 'quiet luxury' had its big moment in 2022/2023, the basis of the fashion movement - good quality, staple pieces - is perennially on-trend. Combining pieces from YSL, Bottega Veneta and Reformation, this outfit is simple, impactful, and oh-so-sophisticated.

Slouchy knits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how to style wide-leg trousers? Then take notes from Tamu McPherson, who has combined hers with a slouchy red jumper that cinches at the waist. Finding the right footwear for wide-leg styles can be tricky, but the blogger has mastered the look perfectly with a pair of classic heeled boots.

A kaleidoscope moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This patterned La DoubleJ midi dress is the ultimate throw-on dress - and thanks to the maximalist print, it doesn't require much additional styling. However, the electric blue feathered bag adds a jolt of colour that complements the dress, without pulling focus away from it.

Layers of luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This silky layered look from actress Danielle Vasinova drapes in all the right places, creating an elegant silhouette. A red clutch and Louboutin heels add a subtle pop of colour.

Statement denim

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A denim jacket is a great trans-seasonal piece that will see you through from spring until autumn (and maybe even winter, depending on where you live!). Don't be afraid to really push the boat out and eschew the classic cropped cut for a longer style - like this trench coat. It adds a casual edge to this otherwise form-fitting look.

A pop of leopard print

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you like animal print but don't want to go all out, focus on accessories instead - whether it's a belt, shoes, bag - or even a hat. Here, Yana Echko adds a fun twist to her belted zipper dress with a leopard print beret.

Shimmer and smiles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our glitzy, sequin 'garms often get moved to the back of the wardrobe until the festive season - but that shouldn't be the case. Team statement pieces with soft knits and casual footwear for a soft daytime look that's still super glamorous.

Dopamine dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, when it comes to colour, it's best to go big or go home. A fuchsia coat, electric-blue dress and lilac knee-high boots won't be for everyone, but we love this colourful, dopamine-inducing look.

Mix and match prints

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look really epitomises New York street style for us, with the comfortable flats - a must for walking around the city - a bright printed dress and a clashing (but complementary) animal print bag.

Crisp and clean

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These enviable Chanel flats will look brilliant with any outfit, but they look particularly good with this one, which encompasses a crisp, button-down shirt, well-cut jeans and a pair of statement sunglasses. A slouchy leather bag completes the look.

The power of a good trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of a flattering coat is that you can throw it over any outfit and you'll immediately look put together. Case in point - Leandra Medine's outfit here, where her long trench coat is undoubtedly the star of the show (although we're also envious of her flared jeans and chic black polo neck).

Casual but chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather trousers can be difficult to style, but looser fits can sometimes be more versatile as they can be easily dressed up with heels at night time or with flats and oversized separates for an effortlessly cool daytime look - like this one.

A pop of colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to putting together a harmonious outfit, the devil is in the detail. The different tones of cream, white and black all match perfectly in this outfit while the bright pink pops of colour in the bag charm and phone case add a fun, eye-catching flourish.

Keeping it simple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basics don't mean boring, especially when they're styled right.

This sleeveless grey top tucked into a long black maxi skirt is chic but wonderfully put together. The layered gold necklaces, red bag and tan loafers complete this effortless look.

The perfect trans-seasonal dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lot to be said for having a long, maxi dress that you can throw on without much additional styling. This high-neck, maxi dress is modest and ideal for those in-between days when you can get away with not wearing a coat, but don't want to have your arms on show.

There's no need to accessorise much, but this neckline-skimming collar necklace adds an elegant touch.

Mix and match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York street style is synonymous with bold, contrasting prints that are layered in a considered but effortless way. You might think that zebra print and polka dots would clash but by sticking to a consistent colour scheme and adding a pop of colour through a yellow bag, this stylish New Yorker gets the balance just right.

The ultimate 'jeans and a white t-shirt' look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a more fool-proof outfit formula than a pair of jeans and a nice t-shirt - whether it be white, printed or fancy? We don't think so. Layered gold necklaces, mesh shoes and aviator sunnies complete this casual yet chic look.

Keeping it cosy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great layered look is normally composed of three elements - a base layer, a mid-layer and an outer layer. Get it right, and you'll have a functional, fashionable outfit but get it wrong and you'll drown in fabric.

This look strikes the balance just right as it brings together contrasting colours and fabrics, featuring knits, boucle and padded elements for a harmonious, fun and practical outfit.

A minimalistic moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British influencer and entrepreneur Claire Rose Cliteur brings a touch of London style to the streets of New York with this minimalistic look that brings together a cosy knitted cardigan with a long black maxi skirt.

Cargo shorts and curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might not be a look for everyone (or particularly practical for every city), this look shows how stylish cargo shorts can be with the right styling. This slouchy co-ord, with a biker-style jacket, is a far cry away from the utilitarian styles that your dad might have favoured in holidays past. Statement sunglasses and a leather bag complete the look.

A sleek slip dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A black slip dress is a capsule wardrobe must. Wear it alone with heels and statement accessories at night, or on top of a white t-shirt for a casual daytime look. Or, team it with a statement oversized jacket and brogues for a look that sits somewhere in between.

A high-impact monochromatic look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion influencer Grece Ghanem rarely steps a foot wrong when it comes to Fashion Week style. Pictured here in New York, her head-to-toe camel look is offset beautifully with a classic red lip and a slicked-back bob.

A breezy khaki moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to putting together an impactful monochromatic look that feels directional without veering into the territory of looking like a uniform, mixing different tones and textures is key. This look brings together a floaty khaki maxi dress with a slightly lighter, tailored blazer.

A colourful kimono

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this asymmetric silky black slip dress would look super chic on its own, the bold kimono-style coat really elevates this look into something a little more quirky and fashion-forward. Pale ballet flats and a quilted black leather bag complete the ensemble, ensuring attention isn't pulled from the kimono.

A fresh take on polka dots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Animal prints, florals and polka dots will forever have a place in our wardrobes - partly because there's so much variety within these prints and endless outfit combinations.

Proving that bigger sometimes is better, this cream and black polka dot maxi skirt pairs beautifully with the fitted black top and brown slouchy coat.

Red, red wine

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fail-safe outfit combination, it's hard to go wrong with a good quality knitted jumper and silky maxi skirt. But if you really want to elevate your look, follow this stylish New Yorker’s lead by investing in quality staples and sticking to a cohesive colour scheme.