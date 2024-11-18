The best New York street style looks from across the years

Looking to refresh your look? From classic silhouettes to clashing prints, get inspired by these New York street style looks...

Some of the best New York Street style from across the years
(Image credit: Getty / Future)
Anna Paul
By
published
in Features

As a global fashion capital and home to countless iconic American brands, New York is a melting pot when it comes to culture and style.

The city’s vibrance and diversity are mirrored in its street style, influenced by people of all ages, backgrounds, and heritages. With an urban aesthetic that blends casual pieces with avant-garde touches, bold colours, eclectic patterns, and masterful layering, it's a treasure trove if you're looking for style inspiration, during New York Fashion Week and beyond.

Here are our favourite looks from across the years, featuring capsule wardrobe staples, chic accessories, bold prints and everything in between.

The best New York street style looks from across the years

Dressed-down party flats

A NYFW guest wearing a black dress, silver shoes and a black bag and sunglasses outside the Melitta Baumeister show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While everyone undoubtedly needs a little black dress - an LBD - we'd argue that a long black dress is just as versatile. This relaxed-fit one, paired with silver loafers and cats-eye sunglasses is effortlessly cool. Oversized separates will create a similar silhouette.

Copy the look...

Textured V-Neck Midi Relaxed Dress
Textured V-Neck Midi Relaxed Dress

RRP: £45 | When it comes to capsule wardrobe pieces, a versatile black dress is a must. With its shimmery fabric and relaxed fit, this one from M&S can be easily styled up or dressed down, depending on the occasion.

Saint Laurent oversized sunglasses

Saint Laurent Kate Cat-Eye Sunglasses

RRP: £325 | If the best Saint Laurent bags are out of reach, then consider investing in a pair of sunglasses instead. These bold cat-eye ones will make you look instantly polished.

Weejuns Penny Loafers
G.H. Bass Weejuns Penny Loafers

RRP £170 | They might seem impractical but you'd be surprised at how much wear you'll get out of these cult classic shoes. An over-50s wardrobe staple (or any age, for that matter), these silver loafers will add a touch of fun glam to any outfit.

Channelling the Princess of Wales

A NYFW 24 guest wears a brown oversize blazer jacket , wide leg pants , ballerina shoes, outside the Toteme show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This co-ord wouldn't be out of place in Kate Middleton's wardrobe, with its chestnut brown polka-dot print and flattering, lavish fabric. Heels aren't always practical when you live and commute in a city - but these ballet flats are just as sophisticated.

An elevated boho look

A woman wearing dark brown sunglasses, silver earrings and a dark brown suede cropped jacket with zig-zag pattern/print Missoni trousers, along with Adidas Originals Gazelle sneaker shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This polished boho look would work for all seasons - in winter, simply swap the cropped jacket for a long trench coat, and in summer, drop the jacket altogether.

The zig-zag patterned Missoni trousers create a flattering silhouette while the Adidas Gazelle trainers add a casual edge to the outfit.

Timeless leather

A woman wearing black sunglasses, a light brown draped sweater, shiny black leather jorts, shiny black leather bucket bag and shiny dark brown Dries Van Noten leather heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Always liked the idea of culottes or jorts ('jean-shorts'), but never known how to style them? Then take inspiration from this stylish New York Fashion Week guest who has teamed a pair of ultra-chic leather culottes with an oversized camel-coloured jumper for a cool, but classy look.

A touch of lace

A woman in New York wearing a black oversized jumper over a lace skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A lace underskirt is a great piece to have in your arsenal, as it can be easily layered to add a sophisticated edge to any casual outfit. Wear it underneath a casual dress for a romantic touch, or pair it with sequins for a glitzy party-ready look. Or, copy this fashionable New Yorker and wear yours with a heavy, oversized knit.

A burst of sunshine

Samantha Angelo dressed in a yellow knitted jumper, grey coat, striped trousers and bright red bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This colourful outfit from fashion stylist and designer Samantha Angelo is an immediate mood-booster. The lemon-yellow jumper and bright red bag are offset by a more muted grey trench coat and big black sunglasses.

The embodiment of quiet luxury

Yana Echko wearing YSL brown sunglasses, Bottega Veneta brown leather bag with a brown cord blazer and a Reformation maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While 'quiet luxury' had its big moment in 2022/2023, the basis of the fashion movement - good quality, staple pieces - is perennially on-trend. Combining pieces from YSL, Bottega Veneta and Reformation, this outfit is simple, impactful, and oh-so-sophisticated.

Slouchy knits

Tamu McPherson wearing black sunglasses, silver earrings, a dark brown Cos Pillow Quilted Clutch handbag and a slouchy red jumper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wondering how to style wide-leg trousers? Then take notes from Tamu McPherson, who has combined hers with a slouchy red jumper that cinches at the waist. Finding the right footwear for wide-leg styles can be tricky, but the blogger has mastered the look perfectly with a pair of classic heeled boots.

A kaleidoscope moment

A NYFW guest wearing white earrings with a dark red patterned La DoubleJ short sleeve midi dress, with a dark blue feathered bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This patterned La DoubleJ midi dress is the ultimate throw-on dress - and thanks to the maximalist print, it doesn't require much additional styling. However, the electric blue feathered bag adds a jolt of colour that complements the dress, without pulling focus away from it.

Layers of luxury

Actress Danielle Vasinova wearing a white Alejandra Alonso Rojas dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This silky layered look from actress Danielle Vasinova drapes in all the right places, creating an elegant silhouette. A red clutch and Louboutin heels add a subtle pop of colour.

Statement denim

A woman in New York wearing a fitted white shirt with an asymmetrical black skirt and a long denim biker-collar coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A denim jacket is a great trans-seasonal piece that will see you through from spring until autumn (and maybe even winter, depending on where you live!). Don't be afraid to really push the boat out and eschew the classic cropped cut for a longer style - like this trench coat. It adds a casual edge to this otherwise form-fitting look.

A pop of leopard print

Yana Echko wearing a black cut-out belted zipper dress, Alaia bag and leopard print hat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you like animal print but don't want to go all out, focus on accessories instead - whether it's a belt, shoes, bag - or even a hat. Here, Yana Echko adds a fun twist to her belted zipper dress with a leopard print beret.

Shimmer and smiles

A woman wearing black sunglasses, silver earrings, dark gray sweater, gold bracelets and a shiny Tory Burch midi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Our glitzy, sequin 'garms often get moved to the back of the wardrobe until the festive season - but that shouldn't be the case. Team statement pieces with soft knits and casual footwear for a soft daytime look that's still super glamorous.

Dopamine dressing

A woman in New York wearing a fuchsia furry coat with a blue dress and lilac boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, when it comes to colour, it's best to go big or go home. A fuchsia coat, electric-blue dress and lilac knee-high boots won't be for everyone, but we love this colourful, dopamine-inducing look.

Mix and match prints

A woman wearing a floral patterned dress with a leopard print bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look really epitomises New York street style for us, with the comfortable flats - a must for walking around the city - a bright printed dress and a clashing (but complementary) animal print bag.

Crisp and clean

A woman wearing a white shirt, trousers and Chanel ballet pumps.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These enviable Chanel flats will look brilliant with any outfit, but they look particularly good with this one, which encompasses a crisp, button-down shirt, well-cut jeans and a pair of statement sunglasses. A slouchy leather bag completes the look.

The power of a good trench coat

Leandra Medine in a long trench coat with flared jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The beauty of a flattering coat is that you can throw it over any outfit and you'll immediately look put together. Case in point - Leandra Medine's outfit here, where her long trench coat is undoubtedly the star of the show (although we're also envious of her flared jeans and chic black polo neck).

Casual but chic

A woman in New York wearing an oversized grey jacket, leather trousers and a paisley pattern scarf.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leather trousers can be difficult to style, but looser fits can sometimes be more versatile as they can be easily dressed up with heels at night time or with flats and oversized separates for an effortlessly cool daytime look - like this one.

A pop of colour

A woman in New York wearing a cream blouse, black sunglasses, Cos quilted bag and patterned skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to putting together a harmonious outfit, the devil is in the detail. The different tones of cream, white and black all match perfectly in this outfit while the bright pink pops of colour in the bag charm and phone case add a fun, eye-catching flourish.

Keeping it simple

A woman in New York wearing a sleeveless grey top with a long black skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Basics don't mean boring, especially when they're styled right.

This sleeveless grey top tucked into a long black maxi skirt is chic but wonderfully put together. The layered gold necklaces, red bag and tan loafers complete this effortless look.

The perfect trans-seasonal dress

A NYFW guest wearing a long grey maxi dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a lot to be said for having a long, maxi dress that you can throw on without much additional styling. This high-neck, maxi dress is modest and ideal for those in-between days when you can get away with not wearing a coat, but don't want to have your arms on show.

There's no need to accessorise much, but this neckline-skimming collar necklace adds an elegant touch.

Mix and match

A guest wearing a black and white zebra print pattern turtleneck and a yellow shiny leather shoulder bag from Carolina Herrera.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York street style is synonymous with bold, contrasting prints that are layered in a considered but effortless way. You might think that zebra print and polka dots would clash but by sticking to a consistent colour scheme and adding a pop of colour through a yellow bag, this stylish New Yorker gets the balance just right.

The ultimate 'jeans and a white t-shirt' look

A woman wearing black sunglasses, gold earrings, gold necklaces, with a white tshirt, jeans and mesh flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there a more fool-proof outfit formula than a pair of jeans and a nice t-shirt - whether it be white, printed or fancy? We don't think so. Layered gold necklaces, mesh shoes and aviator sunnies complete this casual yet chic look.

Keeping it cosy

A woman in New York wearing a colourful boucle jacket with padded sleeves.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A great layered look is normally composed of three elements - a base layer, a mid-layer and an outer layer. Get it right, and you'll have a functional, fashionable outfit but get it wrong and you'll drown in fabric.

This look strikes the balance just right as it brings together contrasting colours and fabrics, featuring knits, boucle and padded elements for a harmonious, fun and practical outfit.

A minimalistic moment

Claire Rose Cliteur wearing a grey cardigan and long black skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British influencer and entrepreneur Claire Rose Cliteur brings a touch of London style to the streets of New York with this minimalistic look that brings together a cosy knitted cardigan with a long black maxi skirt.

Cargo shorts and curls

A woman in New York wearing khaki cargo shorts with sandals.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it might not be a look for everyone (or particularly practical for every city), this look shows how stylish cargo shorts can be with the right styling. This slouchy co-ord, with a biker-style jacket, is a far cry away from the utilitarian styles that your dad might have favoured in holidays past. Statement sunglasses and a leather bag complete the look.

A sleek slip dress

A woman in New York wearing sunglasses, a green denim oversized jacket with floral details and a black low neck dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A black slip dress is a capsule wardrobe must. Wear it alone with heels and statement accessories at night, or on top of a white t-shirt for a casual daytime look. Or, team it with a statement oversized jacket and brogues for a look that sits somewhere in between.

A high-impact monochromatic look

Grece Ghanem wearing a camel coat with over-the-knee camel boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion influencer Grece Ghanem rarely steps a foot wrong when it comes to Fashion Week style. Pictured here in New York, her head-to-toe camel look is offset beautifully with a classic red lip and a slicked-back bob.

A breezy khaki moment

A woman wearing a khaki maxi dress with an oversized blazer in New York.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to putting together an impactful monochromatic look that feels directional without veering into the territory of looking like a uniform, mixing different tones and textures is key. This look brings together a floaty khaki maxi dress with a slightly lighter, tailored blazer.

A colourful kimono

A woman in New York wearing an oversized kimono-style coat over a black slip dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this asymmetric silky black slip dress would look super chic on its own, the bold kimono-style coat really elevates this look into something a little more quirky and fashion-forward. Pale ballet flats and a quilted black leather bag complete the ensemble, ensuring attention isn't pulled from the kimono.

A fresh take on polka dots

A NYFW guest wearing a brown coat with a polka dot skirt and black top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Animal prints, florals and polka dots will forever have a place in our wardrobes - partly because there's so much variety within these prints and endless outfit combinations.

Proving that bigger sometimes is better, this cream and black polka dot maxi skirt pairs beautifully with the fitted black top and brown slouchy coat.

Red, red wine

A woman in New York wearing a burgundy jumper and matching silk maxi skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fail-safe outfit combination, it's hard to go wrong with a good quality knitted jumper and silky maxi skirt. But if you really want to elevate your look, follow this stylish New Yorker’s lead by investing in quality staples and sticking to a cohesive colour scheme.

Anna Paul
Anna Paul
Freelance writer

Anna is an editor and journalist, specializing in SEO and digital content production. First carving her career in communications and advertising agencies in Berlin and Barcelona, Anna's former life saw her work for film studios and inside a fashion house, before she moved to Metro.co.uk where her career highlights include heading up the SEO desk during the Covid-19 pandemic. Anna's published work ranges from culture and films to human interest features and live news coverage.

In her spare time, she enjoys watching movies, discovering the next big thing in music, traveling, online shopping, and poring over poetry and magazines. When she's not consuming those things, she's probably writing about them.  Originally from Glasgow, Anna has lived in Berlin, Barcelona, and London, not to mention stints in Guernsey and Athens. When she's not struggling to navigate a new language, she's always chasing the next hot trend and perfect black dress (you can never have too many). 

