Anya Hindmarch's cosy new Uniqlo collection has arrived just in time for the freezing cold weather

The weather really has shifted this week, hasn't it? Suddenly it's snowing so trainers and ballet flats just won't cut it, and I'm layered up in tights, socks, boots, knits - you name it!

As if she knew the cold snap was coming, the very clever Anya Hindmarch has teamed up with Uniqlo for a second collection, after the sell out success of last year's line. Known for her whimsical designs and famous fans such as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, she makes some of the best designer bags in the business. She makes quirky bag charms in the shape of highlighter pens and Polo mint packets, but her most famous motif has to be the little eyes that adorn all of the new Uniqlo pieces.

The British designer said: "I’ve loved collaborating with Uniqlo again, working with their iconic knits and outerwear.

"Once again, we’ve played with their silhouettes; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with darning stitches, knitted-in patches, and unexpected details, creating special designs, always with a touch of fun."

If you're on the lookout for winter accessories or the best cashmere jumpers you've come to the right place. The 11-piece collaboration just dropped, and it's selling fast so don't delay. In fact, I doubt it will still be around by the weekend...

Shop Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why this collaboration won't be around for long: "with vibrant, practical pieces that are perfect for staying cosy and chic all season long, I’m expecting this collection to sell out fast!

"From colourful pink and red scarves to delightful knitted mittens, this is the perfect destination for effortlessly stylish cold-weather accessories that won't cost you a fortune."