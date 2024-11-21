Anya Hindmarch's cosy new Uniqlo collection has arrived just in time for the freezing cold weather

Uniqlo's wardrobe staples, infused with Anya Hindmarch's signature playful twist, starting from just under £8 - what's not to love?

Trio of Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo collection
(Image credit: Uniqlo)
The weather really has shifted this week, hasn't it? Suddenly it's snowing so trainers and ballet flats just won't cut it, and I'm layered up in tights, socks, boots, knits - you name it!

As if she knew the cold snap was coming, the very clever Anya Hindmarch has teamed up with Uniqlo for a second collection, after the sell out success of last year's line. Known for her whimsical designs and famous fans such as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, she makes some of the best designer bags in the business. She makes quirky bag charms in the shape of highlighter pens and Polo mint packets, but her most famous motif has to be the little eyes that adorn all of the new Uniqlo pieces.

The British designer said: "I’ve loved collaborating with Uniqlo again, working with their iconic knits and outerwear.

"Once again, we’ve played with their silhouettes; deconstructing and then rebuilding them with darning stitches, knitted-in patches, and unexpected details, creating special designs, always with a touch of fun."

If you're on the lookout for winter accessories or the best cashmere jumpers you've come to the right place. The 11-piece collaboration just dropped, and it's selling fast so don't delay. In fact, I doubt it will still be around by the weekend...

Shop Anya Hindmarch x Uniqlo

PUFFERTECH Shirt Jacket
PUFFERTECH Shirt Jacket

The ideal layering piece, this jacket is available in olive green or navy, and in sizes XXS to XXL. It's water repellant and the padding is super toasty, so expect the reviews to be good on this piece.

100% Merino Crew Neck Jumper
100% Merino Crew Neck Jumper

Going straight on our list of the best wool jumpers, this simple crew neck knit features the little eye embroidery front and centre. It's also got Anya Hindmarch's bow logo at the back of the neck, so beady-eyed fashionistas will immediately see that you know your stuff.

5 cashmere jumpers by Anya Hindmarch

100% Cashmere Jumper

My favourite piece of the whole lot, this luxe cashmere jumper will prove to be a favourite in your winter capsule wardrobe. It has a patch on the arm and a thumb hole for added cosiness. The pink and red particularly caught my eye but they're almost all gone!

HEATTECH Knit Beanie
HEATTECH Knit Beanie

A beanie is an easy way to buy into the collection, and in this red colour, the eye detailing really pops. The pom pom is the perfect size and it's got HEATTECH technology - basically it keeps you really, really warm.

HEATTECH Knit Stole
HEATTECH Knit Stole

Looking for the perfect Christmas gifts for friends? Anyone would thank you for bringing this sweet scarf into their life. Available in three colourways, they've all got a colour block design so it's almost like getting two scarves for the price of one!

100% Cashmere Knit Gloves
100% Cashmere Knit Gloves

The ideal little treat for yourself, these colour pop gloves will brighten up even the coldest morning commutes. If a cashmere knit feels extravagant when you've got lots of Christmas shopping to do, you can totally justify some gloves.

HEATTECH Socks
HEATTECH Socks

I'm adding these to my basket in every. single. colour. It might only be me who knows those little eyes are there beneath my new knee high boots but they're sure to put a spring in my step.

Packable Bag
Packable Bag

People go wild for any Anya Hindmarch bags so this handy packable tote is bound to be a star pick from the collection. You can never have too many totes in your life.

100% Merino V Neck Cardigan
100% Merino V Neck Cardigan

Check out the deconstructed detailing on the hem of this cardigan. It's a subtle but chic addition that makes this cardigan so covetable. Race you to the checkout!

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why this collaboration won't be around for long: "with vibrant, practical pieces that are perfect for staying cosy and chic all season long, I’m expecting this collection to sell out fast!

"From colourful pink and red scarves to delightful knitted mittens, this is the perfect destination for effortlessly stylish cold-weather accessories that won't cost you a fortune."

