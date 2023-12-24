The two-minute makeup trick that'll make you look expensive for the festive season

Looking to elevate your look quickly? This simple step takes mere moments and will completely transform your makeup from everyday to party-ready.

When the festive period rolls around, time just seems to speed up. From the first day of December right through until the big event itself, there are just not enough hours in the day and yet there seem to be more social gatherings in our calendars than we've attended in the last 11 months. Thus, the need for quick and easy Christmas makeup ideas - whilst still managing to look expensive and chic - is at an all-time high.

This brings us to one timeless beauty staple in particular, which never fails to impress and has the power to add a touch of luxury to your look, instantly...

The ultimate two-minute makeup for looking expensive at Christmas

So, what is this magical and transformative beauty product, you ask? Why, we're of course referring to a classic red lip, the likes of which is universally flattering and always manages to add a touch of elegance to a look.

Whether you pair it with an au naturale face of makeup, or a winged eyeliner, the best red lipsticks have the ability to really carry an ensemble and, with Christmas being the season (above all others) that is synonymous with warm and vibrant hues of red and maroon, you really can't go wrong.

Writer's pick Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in shade "Red Carpet Red" View at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £27 As the name suggests, this lipstick boasts a classic, rich ruby-red hue with a soft matte finish. It's the sort of staple that everyone needs in their makeup arsenal and will even make a very luxe gift for a fellow beauty lover. Luxe-buy Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour in shade "Carmen" View at Sephora RRP: £37 A classic for a classic look. You can't get more iconic than a Chanel red lipstick and this orange-red is the perfect shade for Christmastime festivities. This option has a creamier finish, which might be preferable if you suffer from dry lips. Best price L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Intense Lipstick in shade "Rouge Avant-Garde" View at Look Fantastic RRP: £9.99 L'Oréal's lipsticks are often heralded as offering a similar colour and finish to that of Charlotte Tilbury's line-up, so if you're looking for a budget-friendly but no less luxe-looking red lipstick, this is it. This orangey-red shade is matte and once applied, offers up to 16 hours of wear.

There's a reason why French makeup is so iconic for its "undone" and effortlessly chic appeal and a red lip, is often a crucial part of that, which is why it's such a staple for party season.

Whether you opt for a matte, satin or glossy finish, if you have just 2-minutes to spare before dashing out to a family gathering - or perhaps you're making a quick stop in the office toilets before heading to the work Christmas party - just a swipe of red lippie can make all the difference.

Selecting the perfect red lipstick shade for your skin tone is also key, those with a warmer undertone might prefer a more orangey-red, whereas cooler tones might suit a blue-red.

Your Christmas crash course in applying red lipstick

Though we do concede that red lipstick can be a tad daunting, its power has been proven time and time again on and off the red carpet and in case you need a quick guide on application, w&h's Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar - who's known for her flawless red lippie looks - has shared some expertise...

Start with clean but moisturised lips: "I'd apply lip balm beforehand and then just dab it off before applying your lipstick." For a defined look, go in with liner first: "Outline your lips with a sharp liner and then draw vertical lines across the length of your lips to create a full and longer-lasting base. You don't have to do this step but it does boost staying power and I find it makes my lips look a bit more three-dimensional too." Apply the first layer of red lipstick: Aleesha says to pay, "extra attention to filling in all the areas that don't have liner on." Dab any excess product with tissue: "Be sure to get the inside of your lips too so the product doesn't transfer to your teeth." Apply a second layer of red and dab again Dust over a little setting powder: This will help to lock in your red lippie to stop any transferring and smudging. For extra staying power: Aleesha also suggests finishing your look with a setting spray but "just try not to move your mouth too much while it's drying!"

Pro Tip: "If you tend to suffer with dry lips or find your lips getting uncomfortable from wearing heavy products, dab a little lip balm over your lips throughout the night," recommends Aleesha. "I love the original Glossier Balm Dotcom (at Sephora) for wearing over lipstick as it's super nourishing and a really comfortable texture, but not too shiny so still allows lips a somewhat satin finish."

For those stuck on how to wear red lipstick, we'd recommend keeping the rest of your makeup fairly simple. The beauty of a red lip is that it can be incorporated into most everyday looks. For example, if your day-to-day makeup consists of one of the best foundations, a lick of mascara and a hint of blush, a pop of red lipstick is a very easy addition. The signature hue also pairs perfectly with a classic winged liner or, for more of a festive feel, a pop of shimmery eyeshadow also works perfectly.