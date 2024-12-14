These easy, glow-boosting tan drops never let me down during the festive season

Offering a bronzed sun-kissed glow and a boost of radiance, here's why Skinny Tan's Notox Face Tan drops are my secret to a party-ready complexion this Christmas...

Although you may already be accustomed to using the best fake tan for pale skin or have your routine of applying the best fake tan for mature skin down to a tee, face tan drops can feel daunting to many. The fear of waking up with a luminous orange glow or a streaky application is enough to put anyone off - trust me, I've experienced my fair share of tanning disasters. After trialling many of the best fake tans for your face that are available on the market, there are only a select few on my list of repurchases.

Although a slightly newer addition to my fake tan collection, Skinny Tan's Notox Face Tan Drops have earned their rightful spot as one of my go-to products. Not only are they easy to apply, but they also deliver a radiant, streak-free and healthy glow without fail, making them the perfect candidate for party season...

The face tan drops I rely on for a healthy glow throughout the winter months

As a self-declared face tan connoisseur, I avidly use the Waterman's Facial Tan Spritz to give my complexion a flattering glow, but after seeing this buy trending on social media, I just knew I had to test it out for myself. Boasting an impressive average star rating of 4.61 on LookFantastic, customers shared their rave reviews on the product, describing it as offering a "natural tan and even coverage" and "perfect healthy glow"...

Skinny Tan Notox Moisturising Face Tanning Drops View at LookFantastic RRP: £29.99 Customise your natural-looking glow with these fast-absorbing face tan drops from Skinny Tan. Simply pop a few drops into your go-to moisturiser and leave to develop for six to eight hours, to reveal a bronzed complexion. It doesn't stop there, the formula is also enriched with the popular skincare ingredient vegan collagen, which works to firm the complexion and boost radiance - the ultimate party prep.

Arriving in a glass bottle with a handy rubber pipette that dispenses just the right amount of product, these face tan drops look like any other on the market - but it's the formula inside that is the real gem.

Upon very first impression, this self-tanner doesn't have that classic fake tan smell, instead, it boasts a moreish coconut and vanilla-esque scent. I typically use four drops on each section of my face, mixed in with my trusted Tatcha Indigo Overnight Repair Cream, before I go to bed and I wake up with a streak-free sun-kissed glow every single time, without fail. That's seriously impressive when you consider that I wear an eye mask to sleep, but this never disrupts the tan. That said, the texture of this formula is incredibly wearable, so you could easily apply it with your day cream before you head out for the day.

The Skinny Tan bottle and pipette (l) and Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett showing the natural results of the tanning drops (Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

As for the results, you'll start to see results in just a few hours, but if you're looking for the ultimate bronzed glow then you'll have to give it six to eight hours for it to work its magic. The colour is very natural, almost as if you've just landed from a winter sun holiday - and although I wish that was the case, I'll happily take a sun-kissed glow from a bottle. Results last for three to four days without having to apply any more. Granted, it won't last as long if you frequently deep-cleanse your face or use an exfoliant in your skincare routine, so you might need to reapply if this is the case.

How to apply Skinny Tan's Notox Face Tan Drops

This self-tanning buy arrives in the form of concentrated drops, meaning you can customise the intensity of your tan depending on how many drops you choose to use. The brand recommends mixing three to five drops into your favourite moisturiser, in the ratio of 2:1 moisturiser to tan drops, for a sun-kissed glow - or six to eight for a slightly deeper tan.

As for application, you can apply the mixture to your face, either using your fingers or a brush to buff it into the skin. Personally, I opt for the latter by using Skinny Tan's Miracle Brush to blend it into my complexion and down my neck. It's worth noting that if you are choosing to apply it with your fingers, make sure to thoroughly wash your hands straight away to avoid waking up to the dreaded orange palms the next morning.

How long does the tan last?

There's no definite answer to this question, as it all depends on how you maintain your tan. That said, most self-tanners can last up to seven days. Skinny Tan recommends adding your chosen number of drops to your moisturiser each day to maintain a sun-kissed glow.