The £14 face tanning mist that gave my grey, post-flu skin a flattering, subtle glow
Unlock a streak-free, healthy tan in a matter of seconds with this affordable and easy to use face tanning mist...
As someone whose complexion can tend to look dull, tired and washed out, I've always been on the hunt for a fake tan for my face that gives me that healthy, golden glow. That was until my search ended two years ago when I discovered this affordable face tanning mist - and it was everything I was looking for...
If you're an avid tanner and use one of the best fake tans for mature skin, or, like me, perhaps you opt for the best gradual tan, you'll know that using one of the best fake tans for your face can be a great way to achieve a sun-kissed glow, without having to expose your skin to the sun's harmful UV rays. Working seamlessly alongside your skincare routine, not only are they quick and easy to use, but they also pride themselves on their mess-free applications (which typically isn't the case with other fake tans), offering a bronzed, holiday-worthy tan all year round, regardless of the season.
After trialling a few other face tanning products here and there, there's one holy grail product that I always end up reaching for and that's Watermans' Facial Tanning Spritz...
Why I opt for Watermans Facial Tanning Spritz for a subtle and healthy glow - over the usual big names
Although housed in a humble, plastic black misting bottle, the real gem of this product is the formula that's found inside...
The secret to a healthy-looking complexion
RRP: £13.99
Designed to deliver a light, natural-looking tan, this face tanning mist from Watermans is the key to reviving your complexion. Equipped with naturally-derived tanning ingredients, plus antioxidant-packed aloe vera to help soothe the skin and boost hydration, this mist aims to leave your face with a bright and healthy-looking glow. You can also wave goodbye to that easily identifiable biscuity scent of typical fake tans, as this spritz is infused with coconut extract for a slightly tropical, beach-worthy fragrance.
Why I use Watermans facial tanning mist
While face tans can seem daunting, this easy-to-use mist does an effortless job at ensuring an even and streak-free coverage, even despite not offering a guide colour when applying. Simply spritz on and you're good to go in a matter of seconds.
It offers a subtle but flatteringly noticeable finish - no orange-hue in sight, only that coveted just got home from a beach holiday look. I even had a few post summer flu compliments, after it revived my skin and brought some colour back to my face. It also leaves a glow-from-within look thanks to its hydrating addition of aloe vera.
How to apply Watermans facial tanning mist
When it comes to application, this mist is incredibly easy to apply (unlike other face tans which can feel daunting). It boasts a super fine, slow releasing mist which evenly distributes the product on your complexion by simply spritzing over your face and neck area - without any dreaded orange spots of fake tan.
I use roughly four spritzes in a downwards motion from the left to right side of my face after my normal skincare routine and leave it to work its magic over a period of 6-8 hours. However, I've also left it on overnight and was seriously impressed by its perfectly intact results the next morning - with no sign of hand or pillow marks.
If you want to make sure that you've applied it evenly, you can also use a clean makeup blending brush, such as e.l.f's Buffing Foundation Brush, to buff the product into your skin - I've found this to be a particularly great, fool-proof method to apply the product for a streak-free finish.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
