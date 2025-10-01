Kerry Washington is a fan of this viral hand sanitiser, so now we want one in every scent

Kerry Washington’s recent What's In My Bag reveal for In Style has given us a rare peek into her beauty and wellness routine – and it’s far from the expected line-up of ultra-glam red-carpet staples.

Yes, there are cult skincare routine classics and luxury finds, but the product that really stood out? A hand sanitiser. And the Little Fires Everywhere star’s useful tips don't stop there. Her bag is packed with beauty insider favourites and a few unexpected wellness essentials.

From the Laneige lip sleeping mask her daughters recommended to a magnesium-rich hot chocolate that helps her wind down at night, Washington’s edit strikes a balance between practical and indulgent.

The cult hand sanitising mist in Kerry Washington’s beauty bag

Of course, Washington's on-the-go hand cleaner of choice is not just any sanitiser. She swears by Touchland’s Gentle Mist, the slimline spray that’s racked up millions of views on TikTok.

“I love Touchland, it’s my favourite,” she says. “It’s not sticky – sometimes sanitisers can be really sticky, and they smell really harsh. But the Touchland sanitisers are really gentle.” The colourful pocket-sized bottles are chic enough to double as accessories, which might explain why they’ve developed such a cult following.

Among her other most-loved finds is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which she admitted her daughters told her to try. “This is actually the Lip Sleeping Mask – don’t tell them, but I use it in the day too,” she laughed.

“One of the joys of having daughters is that I’m spending more time these days at Sephora and Ulta. I actually had a really special weekend recently with my mum and one of my daughters, where we swapped beauty tips, it was really cute.”

She also carries Caudalie’s Beauty Elixir, a refreshing face mist that her son and daughter love just as much as she does. “This spray is just a really good refresher for the middle of the day – it keeps you glowing, keeps you moisturised, and I think it energises a bit.”

For hand care, Washington turns to Dr Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Ageing Hand Cream, which she calls a game-changer for her eczema. “I feel like hands are where you can really see someone’s age – I really love this hand cream because it smooths out your hands and I have eczema, so my hands are always dry.”

Her wellness picks are just as thoughtful. To satisfy her sweet tooth, she swears by MoonBrew Nighttime Hot Chocolate . “It has monk fruit in it, which is a great sweetener that doesn’t spike your blood sugar, and it has all these adaptogens in it including magnesium. It doesn’t make me sleepy, it just calms me down.”