What is HIFU and should you try it? My review of the viral skin tightening treatment

As a beauty journalist, I’m always curious about the latest skincare treatments. And while I’ve dabbled in injectables, I’m especially interested in treatments that work with your skin, encouraging long-term improvement rather than a quick fix.

So when I heard about HIFU, the ultrasound-based treatment hailed for its firming, sculpting, collagen-boosting powers, I booked myself in. But what is HIFU exactly? Short for High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, it’s a non-injectable skin treatment that’s gone viral, with influencers and facialists raving about its ability to contour the jawline, lift the cheeks, and tighten sagging skin (all without downtime).

It works by delivering focused energy deep beneath the skin’s surface to stimulate collagen and trigger your body’s natural repair response. In short, it improves the skin's firmness and elasticity, without the need for needles or surgery.

What is HIFU and what does it do?

Similar to Ultherapy, HIFU uses focused ultrasound energy to heat the deeper layers of the skin, creating tiny, targeted areas of thermal damage that prompt your body to heal, regenerate and produce fresh collagen. It’s part of a growing wave of high-tech, non-invasive treatments gaining momentum and it’s one of the top 2025 treatment trends.

“HIFU sends focused energy down to where your skin’s support structures live – like the foundations of a building,” explains skincare expert Debbie Thomas. “It doesn’t disturb the surface, but it triggers a hive of activity underneath that plays out over the following weeks. New collagen is produced, circulation is boosted, and the skin becomes stronger, firmer, and better supported.”

What makes HIFU particularly unique is that it can reach the SMAS layer (Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System), the same deep tissue layer targeted during a surgical facelift. This is why it’s often referred to as the ‘lunchtime facelift’. “It offers subtle tightening and lift, without the trauma or recovery time,” adds Thomas. It’s not going to give you the same results as surgery, but the effect is natural, progressive, and ideal for softening early signs of sagging or skin laxity.

What are the benefits of HIFU?

HIFU is best suited to those experiencing the early signs of skin laxity, particularly around the lower face and neck. The treatment helps to:

Define the jawline

Lift the cheeks

Firm the neck

Smooth mild lines

“HIFU is ideal for those noticing the first signs of the lower face losing definition and firmness,” notes Thomas. “It’s a great option if you’re looking to lift and sculpt without resorting to injectables or surgery.”

How long do HIFU results take to show?

While you might notice a subtle lifted feeling immediately after treatment, the real results take time to develop. That’s because HIFU works by triggering your body’s natural repair process, which includes producing new collagen and strengthening the skin’s deeper layers.

“Most people start to see visible improvements after two to three months,” says Thomas. “The skin gradually becomes firmer, tighter and more contoured as the collagen rebuilds.” Results can continue to improve for several months post-treatment, particularly with a course of sessions.

If you're after instant gratification, HIFU isn’t it. But if you're looking for gradual, natural-looking lift, it’s well worth the wait.

Do you need more than one HIFU treatment?

This really depends on your age, skin condition and how your skin responds to treatment. Most people benefit from an initial course of treatments, followed by regular top-ups to maintain the lift.

“Typically, we recommend three to four sessions to begin with,” says Thomas. “After that, a maintenance treatment every six to twelve months will help to keep the results going.” As with most collagen-stimulating treatments, the effects are gradual – and consistency is key to getting the best long-term outcome.

Can anyone get a HIFU treatment?

HIFU is safe for most people, but it’s not suitable for everyone. “It works best for mild to moderate skin laxity, so those seeing early signs of sagging, particularly around the jaw, cheeks and neck,” says Thomas.

“It’s not recommended if you have very loose or heavy skin (which may require surgery instead), active acne or broken skin in the treatment area.” People with metal implants in the face or neck, or certain medical conditions, may also be advised to avoid it. A thorough consultation is essential to make sure it’s the right option for your skin.

What should you know before booking a HIFU treatment?

As with any advanced skin treatment, choosing the right practitioner is key. While HIFU is non-invasive, it still requires expertise to deliver safe, effective results. “When booking in for a consultation, look for clinics or practitioners with plenty of experience performing HIFU,” advises Thomas. “They should take the time to assess your skin properly and decide whether it’s the right option for you, not just dive straight in.”

Not all HIFU devices are created equal, either. “There are lots of different brands on the market, and some vary in quality,” she explains. “I work with the FocusDual system because it has a unique delivery mechanism that makes treatments both safer and more comfortable. Treatment depth, timing and your skin’s current condition all play a role in creating the right plan and that’s where experience really matters.”

My HIFU review: what to expect during the treatment

At 32, I’ve started to notice the first subtle signs of skin ageing. Nothing dramatic, but enough to make me curious about preventative options.

HIFU has been generating serious buzz, reportedly favoured by the likes of Abbey Clancy, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston. That alone doesn’t sell it to me, but it does reflect the growing interest in high-tech, non-invasive treatments. I headed to the D. Thomas Clinic in Chelsea to try it for myself and to find out from skincare expert Debbie Thomas whether HIFU really lives up to the hype.

(Image credit: Future/Emma Stoddart)

My treatment began with a cleanse, followed by a layer of conductive gel smoothed over my face and neck. The practitioner then used the HIFU device (a compact, hand-held machine) to deliver the ultrasound energy in a grid-like pattern across my skin, focusing mainly on my jawline and lower cheeks.

It started off feeling warm, then escalated quickly. The sensation is often described as a short, sharp pinch, but I found certain areas (particularly the left side of my face) surprisingly painful. When the energy hit a nerve, it was eye-watering. I’ve tried lasers, microneedling and Profhilo in the past, and this was probably the most uncomfortable treatment I’ve experienced to date.

The pain is brief, but intense in those hotspots. Afterwards, my face felt tender to touch, almost bruised, with a little redness that faded within a few hours. By the next day, everything felt completely normal and I did notice a subtle lifting effect, especially around my jaw.

That said, the real results take time to show. HIFU works gradually, so you need to be patient and realistic. For me, the lift was noticeable but subtle, and while I was glad to have tried it, I’m not sure I’d go back for a second session. I’m also curious about Ultherapy, which some experts consider the gold standard in ultrasound-based skin tightening. It allows practitioners to see exactly which layers they’re targeting, making it feel a little more precise and less ‘blind’ in its delivery.

If you’re considering HIFU, my advice is to go in with your eyes open. It’s a clever technology with promising results for the right person but it’s not pain-free, and it’s not magic. It’s also an investment; single treatments typically start from around £600 with most clinics recommending a course.