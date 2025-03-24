5 non-injectable beauty treatments to try for skin rejuvenation, tightening and more

There’s a growing demand for non-injectable treatments. Utilising the latest skin-tech innovations, these needle-free procedures can tackle a multitude of skin concerns (including textural irregularities, wrinkles and pigmentation), delivering impressive results that go the distance.

From skin tightening Ultherapy to collagen-boosting microneedling, – many have been dubbed good alternatives to Botox. However it's worth noting, “There is still a limit to what these regenerative treatments can achieve,” reveals Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic, who adds that “both Botox and filler can work very well when used appropriately and shouldn’t be villainised.”

Rather than a replacement for injectable ‘tweakments’, non-injectable procedures are a separate category that serve their own purpose. Ahead, we break down the sophisticated treatments to have on your radar – detailing what they entail, who they’re suitable for and what results you can expect to see.

5 non-injectible facial treatments to have on your radar

HIFU Facial

The procedure: High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is a newer version of pre-existing ultrasound technology that focuses on lifting and tightening the skin. “The device uses single point targeted acoustic energy which can pinpoint the target tissue of both SMAS (a deep skin layer) and fascia layers without damaging the surrounding tissues,” explains Natali Kelly, aesthetic practitioner and founder of Natali Kelly clinic in Chelsea.

Following a HIFU session, SMAS will thicken and pull the skin tissue above it taut, for a lifted look. “Before treatment, the clients’ skin is cleansed and prepped using an ultrasound gel. The device is then moved around the designated areas in a slow and methodical manner.” Kelly assures that while the energy can be felt, it is not painful. “The sensation is warm and certain areas, such as near the bone, can feel a little more intense.”

Who it’s suitable for: “HIFU benefits anyone who would like to tighten up areas of the face or body. It’s also suitable for anyone with small, stubborn pockets of fat – such as a double chin or buccal fat – that they would like to reduce,” says Kelly.

What you need to know: Non-invasive with zero downtime, HIFU is a relatively quick and painless procedure. The treatment time is 15-30 minutes, and you can carry on with your day immediately after. “Usually, it’s a once-a-year procedure as the effects are long-lasting,” points out Kelly, adding that the full results will be seen 6 months after treatment. It’s worth noting that you can combine it with other treatments like micro-needling for smoother skin.

Carbon Laser Facial

The procedure: The carbon facial is a non-invasive treatment. “It can be used to target acne, wrinkles, enlarged pores and uneven skin texture,” shares Dr Hiba Injibar, consultant dermatologist and founder of Dermasurge Clinic. The session starts with the application of a carbon lotion, followed by the use of a Q-switched laser.

“The lotion is crucial,” explains Dr Injibar. Once applied to the skin, the carbon particles absorb oil, dead skin cells and other impurities. “When the Q-switched laser is used, it then heats and vaporises these carbon particles, effectively removing the impurities along with them.” The results? Unclogged pores, smoother skin and a brighter complexion.

Who it’s suitable for: “I would recommend the carbon facial to patients with concerns such as acne, oily skin, enlarged pores, or signs of ageing. It is also important to note that this treatment is safe for all skin tones,” notes Dr Injibar.

What you need to know: According to Dr Injibar, downtime is minimal. “Skin may appear slightly red for a few hours post-treatment, but this typically subsides quickly.” During recovery, she suggests avoiding makeup and applying your best facial sunscreen daily to prevent pigmentation issues. “Most individuals notice immediate improvements in skin texture and radiance – however, full results (including reduced acne and minimised pores), can be seen after a few days.”

Exosome Therapy

The procedure: Wrinkles, skin laxity, uneven skin tone and inflammation are all concerns exosomes can target. “Exosomes are vesicles which help our cells to communicate with one another through the peptides, growth factors, lipids and genetic material contained within them,” explains Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and founder of Illuminate Skin Clinic.

In simple terms, “it’s one cell sending a bundle of substances carrying messages to another cell. This can signal processes such as the production of collagen to be stimulated.” From a skin perspective, this means firmer, smoother skin which heals more efficiently. At Illuminate Skin Clinic, plant-derived exosomes are delivered to the skin topically following microneedling. “Microneedling creates channels in the skin, enabling the ingredient to penetrate deeper,” says Dr Shotter.

Who it’s suitable for: A skin rejuvenating treatment, exosome therapy is suitable for anyone who covets firmer, youthful-looking skin. It can also act as a pore minimiser and reduce pigmentation. “If used in conjunction with other treatments, exosomes will speed up healing quite dramatically.”

What you need to know: It’s important to note that research is lacking with regards to exosomes’ efficacy for skin regeneration. “Most of what we have is anecdotal and observational with a few studies conducted by brands,” flags Dr Shotter, adding that she’s appreciated good results in her patients. Multiple treatments are recommended for best results and improvements can be seen after several weeks.

Endymed Radio Frequency

The procedure: Delivering facial tightening and contouring through controlled electromagnetic energy that heats the skin – specifically the dermis (home to your collagen fibres) – radio frequency (RF) gives you a natural lift without any downtime or discomfort. Throughout a treatment course, clients can expect to see tighter, smoother skin and less noticeable fine lines and wrinkles.

At her Clinic in Chelsea, Sarah Chapman, super facialist and founder of Sarah Chapman Skinesis uses cutting-edge Endymed that, “can go deeper and target more layers of the skin with greater efficacy and safety.” Sarah often combines Endymed with microneedling and LED light therapy. “Our Iconic Facial, which includes all three technologies, is extremely popular with clients,” she tells us.

Who it’s suitable for: “Clients often notice an immediate lift and radiance boost after just one treatment. But dramatic improvements can be expected three months after the first treatment, once the skin has produced new collagen and elastin,” says Chapman. Depending on the client’s skin goals, Chapman may recommend a combination of technologies – but this will vary from person to person.

What you need to know: Endymed is suitable for all skin types. For long-lasting results, Chapman recommends a course of six sessions (minimum) over eight weeks, with one week in between each appointment. “It’s a great option for clients who’ve had other tightening treatments like Ultherapy and Morpheus8, which can only be done a few times a year, because it can help them maintain results in between appointments with no downtime needed.”

HydraFacial

The procedure: Most skincare fanatics are familiar with the HydraFacial. Popular for good reason, this treatment works to cleanse, exfoliate and purge your pores of dirt via the use of a high-speed water-jet pen. A multi-step facial, “it typically takes between 30 – 60 minutes and will include cleansing and exfoliation, the application of an acid peel, followed by extraction using the vacuum suction, hydration via a cocktail of serums and lastly, LED therapy,” Dr Joney De Souza, aesthetic doctor, tells us.

Who it’s suitable for: According to Dr De Souza, anyone can benefit from a HydraFacial. “It’s an excellent treatment that can improve your skin’s quality and barrier function,” says Dr De Souza, “what’s more, it’s suitable for all skin types and tones – including sensitive skin.” As well as addressing acne and congestion, it can help with dryness, uneven tone and texture as well as signs of ageing.

What you need to know: Our beauty editor's Hydrafacial review has all the need-to-know details, but in a nutshell “The result is instantly smoother, clearer, and more hydrated skin, making HydraFacial an excellent choice for a quick glow-up before a big event or as part of a regular skincare regimen,” assures Dr De Souza. HydraFacial is also completely painless and there’s zero downtime.