Gillian Anderson loves this sculpting at-home facial gadget (and it has our approval, too)

When we think of celebrities who have that 'effortlessly chic' vibe nailed, Gillian Anderson is surely among them.

The actress and author has walked many a red carpet over the years, from movie premieres to the Cannes Film Festival, and, as such, we can count on her to step out with gorgeous hair and makeup every time.

To that end, from her under-the-radar fragrance to her go-to setting spray, we are always happy to take beauty product recommendations from the X-Files star. And we recently learned of another aspect of her skincare routine that plays a role in her healthy-looking complexion. Here are the need-to-know details…

The sculpting face tool Gillian Anderson swears by

So, which coveted beauty gadget has gotten Gillian’s approval? That would be the ZIIP Halo microcurrent facial device. "It really works," she gushed to Harper’s Bazaar in her Inside My Beauty Bag video. "I tested it from one half of my face to the other. I had heard that it works but I was still surprised!"

Gillian isn’t the only celebrity who has given this tool her seal of approval, as Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, and Elizabeth Debicki are also reported fans. Intrigued? Our beauty editor’s full, detailed review of the ZIIP Halo is a comprehensive guide to everything you need to know about the user experience and results.

While expensive, we can attest that it’s one of those purchases that will serve you well once you’ve made the initial investment and make it part of your regular routine. worth saving for or putting on your holiday wishlist.

Want more beauty inspiration courtesy of Gillian Anderson? Not all of her skin and makeup favorites are investment gadgets – you can shop a few more of her go-tos below.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

