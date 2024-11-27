As a face mask connoisseur, this is the one I'm using to quench my dry winter skin

Offering juicy hydration and radiance, this cold-weather saviour is our beauty writer's pick of the Black Friday sales

Image of our beauty writer holding the Fresh Rose Face Mask on a pink background
(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)
Sennen Prickett
By
published
in Features

Hailed by customers for its gentle, plumping and hydrating formula, Fresh's Rose Face Mask has become a staple in my winter skin self-care routine - and now's the best time to add it to your virtual basket as it's currently 25% off...

I'm big on skincare and prioritising self-care, so it's only natural that I've tried many of the best face masks available on the market. From the likes of pore-refining masques and nourishing sheet masks to some of the best red light therapy devices, I've dubbed myself quite the face mask connoisseur.

So, with the colder weather closing in, I needed a formula to combat my unpredictably sensitive combination complexion - that's when I stumbled across Fresh's Rose Face Mask. Offering a hit of hydration with its indulgent and nourishing skin-loving formula, here's why I rely on this luxury buy for reviving my dull and dry winter skin - and it's on sale right now...

Fresh Rose Face Mask
Get 25% off now
Fresh Rose Face Mask: was £58 now £43.50 at LOOKFANTASTIC UK

Enjoy a 25% discount on this luxe Fresh Rose Face Mask, saving you a huge £14.50, this Black Friday. Infused with rosewater, aloe vera and rose petals, this gel-like formula works to instantly hydrate, soothe and tone the complexion.

View Deal

The hydrating face mask I swear by for a soothed and radiant complexion

Housed in a luxurious ceramic white jar, this mask may not look like anything special from the outset, but it's the unique rose petal-infused formula inside that is the real showstopper...

Fresh Rose Face Mask
Fresh Rose Face Mask

RRP: £58 for 100ml

Give thirsty skin a well-deserved treat with this indulgently hydrating rose petal-infused face mask, which works to soothe, plump and moisturise the complexion. Equipped with a stellar blend of nourishing ingredients, such as aloe vera, cucumber extract and rosewater, this gel-like formula helps to instantly cool, calm and moisturise the skin.

I've tested many face masks over the years and I've never tried a formula like this. It's not like your classic, creamy face mask that immediately jumps to mind. Instead, it boasts a sheer brown gel-like texture, filled with rose petals - albeit slightly unattractive-looking, it works wonders for the skin.

Fresh claim this gem instantly hydrates, soothes and plumps the skin and I'd have to agree. As soon as you've applied the mask onto your face, you're hit with a cooling, nourishing effect - perfect for those self-care evenings when you want a luxury spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home.

Collage of photos of our beauty writer holding the Fresh Rose Face Mask (left) and a swatch of the mask on the back of a hand (right)

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Many face masks require leaving on for up to 20 minutes, so I appreciate that this formula only needs 5-10 minutes before rinsing - making it a quick and easy radiance booster before heading out. I'm not a fan of particularly messy face masks, but this one dries down to a slightly tacky-to-touch finish, without transferring onto clothing or dripping off your face.

When it comes to rinsing the mask off, I find that gently removing it using a muslin cloth, such as these Panlom Muslin Cloths, and warm water does the trick in a few swipes - no need for any scrubbing. The brand says it's gentle enough for everyday use, however, I've found it most effectively used once a week when my skin needs some TLC. Most importantly, as for the results, it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin nor does it strip my complexion of all its moisture. Instead, my face is left feeling smoother, plumper, hydrated and radiant. I'll be using this one all winter long.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸