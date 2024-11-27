As a face mask connoisseur, this is the one I'm using to quench my dry winter skin

Hailed by customers for its gentle, plumping and hydrating formula, Fresh's Rose Face Mask has become a staple in my winter skin self-care routine - and now's the best time to add it to your virtual basket as it's currently 25% off...

I'm big on skincare and prioritising self-care, so it's only natural that I've tried many of the best face masks available on the market. From the likes of pore-refining masques and nourishing sheet masks to some of the best red light therapy devices, I've dubbed myself quite the face mask connoisseur.

So, with the colder weather closing in, I needed a formula to combat my unpredictably sensitive combination complexion - that's when I stumbled across Fresh's Rose Face Mask. Offering a hit of hydration with its indulgent and nourishing skin-loving formula, here's why I rely on this luxury buy for reviving my dull and dry winter skin - and it's on sale right now...

The hydrating face mask I swear by for a soothed and radiant complexion

Housed in a luxurious ceramic white jar, this mask may not look like anything special from the outset, but it's the unique rose petal-infused formula inside that is the real showstopper...

I've tested many face masks over the years and I've never tried a formula like this. It's not like your classic, creamy face mask that immediately jumps to mind. Instead, it boasts a sheer brown gel-like texture, filled with rose petals - albeit slightly unattractive-looking, it works wonders for the skin.

Fresh claim this gem instantly hydrates, soothes and plumps the skin and I'd have to agree. As soon as you've applied the mask onto your face, you're hit with a cooling, nourishing effect - perfect for those self-care evenings when you want a luxury spa-like experience from the comfort of your own home.

Many face masks require leaving on for up to 20 minutes, so I appreciate that this formula only needs 5-10 minutes before rinsing - making it a quick and easy radiance booster before heading out. I'm not a fan of particularly messy face masks, but this one dries down to a slightly tacky-to-touch finish, without transferring onto clothing or dripping off your face.

When it comes to rinsing the mask off, I find that gently removing it using a muslin cloth, such as these Panlom Muslin Cloths, and warm water does the trick in a few swipes - no need for any scrubbing. The brand says it's gentle enough for everyday use, however, I've found it most effectively used once a week when my skin needs some TLC. Most importantly, as for the results, it doesn't irritate my sensitive skin nor does it strip my complexion of all its moisture. Instead, my face is left feeling smoother, plumper, hydrated and radiant. I'll be using this one all winter long.