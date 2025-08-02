Sienna Miller swapped beach hair for silky waves – and we think this nourishing oil was behind the look

If there’s one area of celebrity beauty we can universally agree on, it’s that Sienna Miller has her signature boho aesthetic down to a fine art. Often spotted with tousled, beachy waves that look effortlessly lived in, hers is a style we'd love to emulate.

This summer, Miller's public appearances have continued to strike that polished-yet-lived-in vibe. Attending Wimbledon on July 11, Sienna stepped out with her go-to wavy hairstyle – albeit styled a little bouncier and a whole lot smoother than usual. And, they managed to last through the afternoon’s tennis, despite the seriously hot and humid summer weather.

We may not be trained hairdressers, but we do have a little insight into the products that go into Sienna’s enviable hairstyles and help her retain that smooth finish for a full day out. Here’s what you need to know…

Sienna Miller's smooth and weatherproof wave secret

There are two key aspects to keeping hair smooth. One is to apply some kind of shield over the hair, like the best hair products for humidity. The other is to ensure that the hair is well-moisturised so that it doesn’t reach out to draw moisture in from the atmosphere.

In terms of nourishment, one product that we know Sienna’s strands are partial to is Sam McKnight’s Love Me Do Nourishing Oil, which he confirmed to Who What Wear that he has used on the star. "For a high-shine glossy finish, I will add a few drops of my Love Me Do Nourishing Oil as a finishing touch," he told the publication.

Hair by Sam McKnight Love Me Do Nourishing Oil $56 at ASOS (USA) Check Amazon RRP: $37/£32 A triple blend of sunflower seed, argan, and camelia oils, Love Me Do is a real all-rounder, working to boost shine, colour luminosity, and smoothness with just a little sweep across your strands.

As a perfect glossing, finishing step, we can be fairly sure that this or a similar product was key to Sienna’s shiny Wimbledon waves. Love Me Do can be applied to damp hair and blow-dried in, or to dry hair; warm a tiny amount between your palms and smooth through your hair, focusing it towards the ends.

Add a little more at a time if you feel your strands need more nourishment – remember that it’s easier to add than to take away here, particularly if your hair is very fine and oils can sit on the surface and weigh it down easily.

This wasn’t Sienna’s only appearance (or excellent hairstyle inspo moment) at the tennis tournament, though. For the Wimbledon final on Sunday 13, she switched things up again with a loose, knotted messy bun – a great way to re-style a previous day’s polished waves or strike that polished-yet-effortless feel with a heatwave-ready updo.

And of course, we should also note that Love Me Do isn’t the only styling product we know to have been used on the Sienna’s beachy tresses. McKnight has also confirmed he uses the Happy Endings Balm and Cool Girl Texture Spray, while Luke Hersheson also uses his own brand’s haircare products and tools to style the star’s lengths. Hey, if it works for Sienna…