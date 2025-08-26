We've found the exact hair growth shampoo Nicole Kidman relies on for her sleek, healthy-looking strands

Ever wondered how some celebrities achieve their lusciously thick and full hair? Well, Nicole Kidman has given us a clue, as she's unveiled that one secret behind her sleek, healthy-looking strands begins with her hair wash regimen.

Whether you use the best shampoos for fine hair or an oil-busting clarifying formula, shampoo is a staple for many of us. Aside from its cleansing abilities, there are an array of formulas on the market that boast many other additional benefits. When it comes to hair growth tips, you might've already heard of the benefits of biotin for hair or using one of the best scalp treatments to stimulate growth; however, shampoo can also aid in healthier hair growth.

This is something that one of Hollywood's biggest names, Nicole Kidman, knows all too well. In fact, she's revealed the exact shampoo that has earned a spot in her hair washing routine, thanks to its ability to strengthen and improve the density of strands - and we're here to give you the rundown.

The growth-boosting shampoo that Nicole Kidman swears by

Bioengineering products for better hair, Vegamour is known for its clean, science-backed formulas that encourage hair to grow healthily - aiming to improve length, thickness, and strength. Boasting hundreds of impressive reviews (and a 4.7 average star rating), it comes as no surprise that the brand's GRO Revitalising Shampoo has earned an A-list fan.

Nicole's go-to shampoo Vegamour Gro Revitalizing Shampoo View at Vegamour RRP: $42 / £43 Aside from its main task of gently cleansing the hair of any impurities, this formula is also equipped with peptides, caffeine and biotin B7 to strengthen strands, preserve density and stimulate the scalp with every wash. It's also been created without any harsh sulfates or chemicals that strip your hair of its vibrancy, which means it's safe for those with colored hair.

Nicole Kidman has been a long-time fan of Vegamour, with Hello Magazine reporting that the actress' damaged strands were "transformed" after using the brand's clean haircare lineup. More specifically, as to which products make an appearance in her haircare routine, Kidman dubbed the GRO Revitalising Shampoo as her "favorite", according to InStyle.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Klára Šimonová / Stringer)

However, Kidman isn't the only fan of the shampoo around here. Our Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, has also been impressed by this Vegamour formula, saying: "As someone with very fine and naturally straight strands, my hair can often appear quite flat and lacklustre. However, with continuous use of this shampoo, my hair appeared fuller, and my scalp was left in good condition to aid hair growth."

As for its cleansing capabilities, Sennen adds: "My hair is also prone to quickly getting oily, but this formula did a great job at banishing grease and leaving my strands feeling fresh."