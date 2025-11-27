This mdlondon lightweight hair straightener is currently the cheapest we've ever seen it
The ultra-thin tool glides through the strands for effortlessly precise, salon-worthy styling - and has a huge 67% off right now
As a beauty team, we collectively boast years of experience covering the Black Friday sales, which means we have the shopping expertise of knowing how to spot an unmissable discounts.
This year's Black Friday beauty deals are well and truly in full swing and it's quite literally our job to be on the ball with spotting the ultimate savings for you to make the most of. In fact, the annual sale event is undoubtedly one of the best times to bag a bargain on high-ticket items, such as the best hair straighteners or the best red light therapy devices.
So, you can imagine our surprise when we spotted one of the best straighteners for thick hair in Amazon's Black Friday sale, reduced by a huge 67% for a limited-time only. We're talking professional hair stylist, Michael Douglas' hair tool brand, mdlondon's Strait Hair Straightener - here's why we think it's worth snapping up fast.
We quite literally stopped in our tracks when we saw mdlondon's hair straighteners marked down by a huge £72 in the Black Friday sale.
Upgrade your hair straighteners with this stellar Black Friday deal
Boasting a lightweight design and extra-long, ultra-thin ceramic plates, mdlondon's Strait Hair Straightener makes the hair styling process a breeze - no matter whether you're creating sleek straight strands or effortless waves.
So, if you're in the market to upgrade your trusty hair straighteners, make it this tool, which is currently reduced by an impressive 67% - that's £108.99 down to just £36. Not to mention, this occasion marks the lowest price tag we've ever seen on the tool...
67% off right now
RRP: £108.99, now £36
This award-winning hair styler arrives equipped with long ceramic-coated plates that glide through the strands from root to tip, allowing for a seamless styling process - while also minimising heat exposure. Versatile enough to suit a plethora of hair types, the lightweight tool has 11 heat settings to adjust to your hair's needs.
While this specific discount is on the original Strait tool, it's worth noting that the brand has since launched the Strait V2 (which also currently has a notable 34% off). The main difference with the V2 is that it is a new generation of the original styler, with a rounded shape for better control and ionic technology to reduce frizz.
However, as per our Beauty Editor, Lucy Abbersteen's advice, it's sometimes wiser to not opt for the newest model of a tool: "You're also more likely to bag a bigger discount if you don't feel you need the latest model of any given too, as brands are more likely to want to shift that stock," she says. So, what are you waiting for? This discount certainly won't be sticking around for much longer...
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
