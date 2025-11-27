Back To Top

This mdlondon lightweight hair straightener is currently the cheapest we've ever seen it

The ultra-thin tool glides through the strands for effortlessly precise, salon-worthy styling - and has a huge 67% off right now

Image of green mdlondon Strait hair straightener on a beige background with sage green circle and cream swirl
(Image credit: Future/Jess Beech)
As a beauty team, we collectively boast years of experience covering the Black Friday sales, which means we have the shopping expertise of knowing how to spot an unmissable discounts.

This year's Black Friday beauty deals are well and truly in full swing and it's quite literally our job to be on the ball with spotting the ultimate savings for you to make the most of. In fact, the annual sale event is undoubtedly one of the best times to bag a bargain on high-ticket items, such as the best hair straighteners or the best red light therapy devices.

Upgrade your hair straighteners with this stellar Black Friday deal

Boasting a lightweight design and extra-long, ultra-thin ceramic plates, mdlondon's Strait Hair Straightener makes the hair styling process a breeze - no matter whether you're creating sleek straight strands or effortless waves.

So, if you're in the market to upgrade your trusty hair straighteners, make it this tool, which is currently reduced by an impressive 67% - that's £108.99 down to just £36. Not to mention, this occasion marks the lowest price tag we've ever seen on the tool...

While this specific discount is on the original Strait tool, it's worth noting that the brand has since launched the Strait V2 (which also currently has a notable 34% off). The main difference with the V2 is that it is a new generation of the original styler, with a rounded shape for better control and ionic technology to reduce frizz.

Picture of mdlondon Strait hair straightener

(Image credit: Future/Jess Beech)

However, as per our Beauty Editor, Lucy Abbersteen's advice, it's sometimes wiser to not opt for the newest model of a tool: "You're also more likely to bag a bigger discount if you don't feel you need the latest model of any given too, as brands are more likely to want to shift that stock," she says. So, what are you waiting for? This discount certainly won't be sticking around for much longer...

