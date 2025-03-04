Laura Dern's Oscars waves and fringe are the ultimate '70s-inspired combo

Laura Dern just artfully combined loose waves with a vintage fringe for a touch of red-carpet glamour with a cosy twist.

If you were to consult the 2025 hair trends, you would quickly discover that fringes, like pixie cuts and bobs, are in. Be it retro curtain bangs or statement letterbox bangs, forehead-framing styles are coming back in a big way this spring (not that they ever truly left). The proof of this can be seen on this year's Oscars red carpet, with Laura Dern's look, especially, catching our eye. The actress paired a '70s-esque, 'Bottleneck'-style fringe with loose, bouncy waves, for a look that is both simple and perfectly elevated.

So, if you've been looking for a way to style your fringe - perhaps for an occasion - or are tempted to get a trim for spring, here's why Dern's hair is the perfect reference.

Why Laura Dern's waves and fringe are a classic combo for spring

Joining the likes of Demi Moore and Michelle Yeoh at the 2025 Oscars on March 2nd, Laure Dern debuted an underrated hair pairing. Waves and bangs are timeless hairstyles in their own right, but together, they make quite the chic combo.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Savion Washington)

The lengths of Dern's hair were styled in smooth, loose curls - with not a flyaway in sight - while her fringe featured that trendy 'piece-y' effect, which framed her face perfectly. The thickness of her hair gave the whole look a very cosy and voluminous look - accentuated further by the softness of her curls. The two elements, despite being separate (with no obvious feathered layers or the like to join them), blended seamlessly together, thanks to the fluidity of said waves.

Dern's look is a great option if you're stuck for styling ideas where your bangs are concerned - especially if you have an occasion or more formal event in mind. Equally, this wave and fringe pairing is perfect for everyday and will work in a half-up-half-down look or updo.

Recreate Laura Dern's look

ghd Creative Curl Wand View at Sephora RRP: £159 Ranked as one of the best curling irons for loose curls, ghd's Creative Curl tool is a great option and features a tapered wand and protective cool tip for precise, easier styling. Dyson Airwrap Long Volumise Multi Styler and Dryer View at Argos RRP: £479.99 For styling both your fringe and achieving loose and tousled curls, the Dyson Airwrap is a great option. It can also replace your hairdryer, so it's well worth the investment. Color Wow Cult Favorite Firm + Flexible Hairspray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £26.50 For weightless hold, minus any stickiness or crunchiness and a glossy shine, Color Wow's Cult Favourite hairspray is a must-have in your kit. It features hydrolysed Keratin and Silk to strengthen fragile, colour-treated strands and smooth the hair’s surface for a professional-looking finish.

If you have a similar fringe hairstyle to Dern, we recommend investing in one of the best hot brushes to both dry and style your bangs. A round brush and hair dryer will also work well, as will hair rollers.

For similar waves, work in sections using one of the best curling irons (ideally one with a larger barrel, to create similar S-shaped bends). Once cool, brushing them out with a wide-toothed comb will afford that loose wavy look. Be sure to use a hairspray or styling mousse to set the waves in place - as well as one of the best heat protectant sprays before using any hot tools.