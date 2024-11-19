Stunning brunette hair ideas to inspire you, from warm caramel to deep espresso

Collage of three images showing (left to right) Ashley Graham, Charlize Theron and Halle Berry
(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Dan MacMedan/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Perhaps you’re thinking of changing your hair colour, or you’re already a committed brunette wanting to refresh their look a little. Either way, there are so many different brunette hair ideas that anyone is guaranteed to find at least one shade that compliments them.

Brunette hair is such a huge spectrum that encompasses several different palettes; from rich espresso and chocolate shades through to more reddy and coppery tones or warmer still with toasted caramel and on-trend golden, near-bronde shades.

And who better to look to for inspiration than the A-listers, who have probably covered every brunette hairstyle between them? Here, we’ve chosen a selection of the many, many gorgeous options to provide you with plenty of brunette hair inspiration. We reckon you’ll leave here with an idea or two to take to the salon…

Stunning brunette hair ideas - as inspired by celebs

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards held at the American Museum of Natural History on November 6, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Though she has dabbled with blonde hairstyles in the past, Anne Hathaway is most recognised as having her signature dark brunette tresses and they always look great. Darker hair is easier to make look shiny than light hair, but you can still supercharge this with the use of a shine spray.

Moroccanoil Frizz Control Spray
Moroccanoil Frizz Shield Spray

RRP: £25.85

A great longevity-boosting spray to have in your hairstyling kit, Moroccanoil's Frizz Shield Spray is like smoothness bottled. It works brilliantly to repel humidity and keep your style intact for longer – just note that you'll need to apply some heat protection with it, too.

Drybar The Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush

Drybar The Double Shot Blow Dryer Brush

RRP: £125

A 2-in-1 hot air brush is a great tool if you're not able to do even half as good a job as a hairdresser using a separate brush and hair dryer. This one from Drybar has a generous sized brush head that makes smoothing out larger and longer sections of hair far easier.

Color Wow Extra Mist-ical Shine Spray

Color Wow Extra Mist-Ical Shine Spray

RRP: £28

To supercharge that shine, apply a bit of shine spray as one of the finishing touches to your look – Color Wow's is one of the best-loved buys on the market.

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but we consider this gorgeous caramel shade to be Sofía Vergara's signature look at this point – and her hair looked seriously smooth and silky for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year at Times Square EDITION Hotel on October 08, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A great example of a shorter hairstyle, we're big fans of the added red highlights in Taraji P. Henson's hair here. The star is pictured attending the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York.

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz attends the red carpet at the Goya Awards 2023 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on February 11, 2023 in Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage via Getty Images)

How much does this Penelope Cruz look scream Brigitte Bardot? Aside from the '60s hairstyle inspiration, we love the way Penelope's brunette hair transitions to blonde towards the ends, seen here at the 2023 Goya Awards.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The variation of depth throughout Halle Berry's long bob here only adds to the gorgeous curly texture. The star stepped out with this look for the world premiere of Never Let Go in 2024.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 Winners Photocall at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though she has changed it up over the years, it's hard to imagine Catherine Zeta Jones with anything other than her signature rich brunette hair, as seen here at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron has covered everything from the darkest brunette to bleach blonde during her career, but we're particular fans of this brunette, '20s-style blunt bob, which she wore to the 2019 Oscars.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of the Paramount+ Original Series "Lioness" Season 2 at Linwood Dunn Theater on October 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A great example of a brighter brunette, we love these lengthy side-swept waves on Zoe Saldana at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+'s Lioness.

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez attends the Photo Call for Netflix's "Players" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on February 08, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

We are obsessed with this 1920s-esque hairstyle on Gina Rodriguez, not only for its vintage glamour but also the excellent graduation of colour. She was spotted with this particular hairstyle at the Los Angeles photocall for Netflix's Players in 2024.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends The HISTORY Channel HISTORYTalks at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another brunette icon, Eva Longoria's ever-so-slightly lightened ends add subtle detail to her glossy mane. She's pictured here at the The History Channel HISTORYTalks event in 2024.

Ciara

Ciara attends Ciara and Friends Celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The lightened pieces around the front of hairline really accentuate Ciara's curly hairstyle here, as well as drawing attention to her eyes. The star wore this look for the Ciara and Friends Celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn event in 2022.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts attends the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Fondation Maeght on January 29, 2024 in Saint-Paul-De-Vence, France

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage via Getty Images)

A gorgeous example of a coppery brown shade, a particularly on-trend look in recent years, Julia Roberts' lengthy hair is a great example of a golden-red brunette at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in 2024.

Lily Collins

Lily Collins attends the "Emily In Paris" Netflix Photocall at La Samaritaine on September 12, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A celeb who has cemented herself as something of a bob haircut icon, Lily Collins wore her ultra-dark brunette bob with a subtle wave for the Paris photocall of Emily in Paris in 2024.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the Los Angeles special screening of Searchlight Pictures' "All Of Us Strangers" at Vidiots Foundation - Eagle Theatre on December 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We love the warmer brunette tones in Jodie Turner-Smith's choppy and feathered pixie cut, which complements her face shape beautifully. The star wore this look to the Los Angeles screening of All Of Us Strangers in 2023.

Jennifer Lopez

US actress Jennifer Lopez attends Amazon's "This is Me... Now: A Love Story" premiere at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Getting gradually lighter towards the ends of her strands, Jennifer Lopez's almost-bronde hair in 2024 is expertly blended and complements her complexion perfectly.

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel attends the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards 2024 on April 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Complete with a feathered fringe, we think this glossy brunette suits Zooey Deschanel down to a tee – as seen at the the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards in 2024.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're obsessed with this ultra glamorous, "Old Hollywood" style bob on Angela Bassett in a gorgeous glossy brunette, which she sported for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale attends the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards at Hollywood Palladium on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lifted to perfection, these highlights really elevate Kate Beckinsale's signature brunette hair. The star wore this voluminous blow dry to the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson attends the "Madame Web" photocall at The Ballroom of Claridge’s on January 31, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A great demonstration of the power of a full, block fringe hairstyle, Dakota Johnson's rich chocolate brown hair looked ultra shiny for the London photocall of Madame Webb in 2024.

Eva Mendes

Actress Eva Mendes is seen celebrating the New York & Company store opening at Dadeland Mall in Miami on March 16, 2017 in Miami, Florida

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A great example of a lighter, warmer, caramel-toned brunette, we love this voluminous blow dry on Eva Mendes, which she wore to a store opening in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is seen at the Kering Foundation dinner on September 09, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with curtain bangs and gorgeous glossy beach waves, Priyanka Chopra's rich brunette hair is slightly lighter towards the ends for a subtle multidimensional event. The star wore this look to the 2024 Kering Foundation dinner.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose attends the 8th Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner at InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Australians In Film)

The highlights in Ruby Rose's rich brunette hair adds pretty detail to her longer, quiffed pixie haircut. She stepped out with this particular hairstyle for the Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner in 2019.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit:  Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

We love a choppy mid-length hairstyle or long bob, and Ashley Graham's golden-toned mid brunette hair looked excellent with this length for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Demi Moore

Demi Moore attends the "Landman" Tastemaker Screening at the Tate Modern on November 8, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ultra dark brunette is very much Demi Moore's signature hair colour, seen here with what is arguably her signature hairstyle, too – ultra sleek and glossy. Here she is seen at the Landman Tastemaker Screening in 2024.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the Global premiere of Paramount+'s "The Tiger's Apprentice" at Paramount Studios, Sherry Lansing Theatre on January 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sandra Oh has gorgeous dark brunette hair and is a go-to if you want inspiration for similar curly hairstyles – seen here at the Global premiere of Paramount+'s The Tiger's Apprentice in 2024.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on January 09, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman has covered a lot of the blonde to brunette spectrum over the years, but we really love this toasted shade on her, styled with a vintage feel for the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.

Geena Davis

Geena Davis visits SiriusXM Studios on October 12, 2022 in New York City

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

A great example of a classic hairstyle for long hair, Geena Davis' glossy brunette hair looks lovely here in these loose curls, worn to a visit to SiriusXM Studios in 2022.

Alfre Woodard

Alfre Woodard arrives at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with a feathered, coiffed fringe, we love the subtle warmer pieces through Alfre Woodard's signature shorter bob, as seen here at the world premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man in 2022.

Sandra Bullock

Sandra Bullock attends the UK screening of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 31, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock is a lady who can pull off both ultra dark and brighter blonde hair, but we'd argue most people recognise her with this rich brunette hue – which she paired with voluminous waves for the London premiere of The Lost City in 2022.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

We love the way the lighter pieces in Jessica Alba's lengthy brunette hair frame her features, seen here at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Entertainment legend Oprah has mostly stuck with the brunette hair palette for as long as we can remember, opting for glossy waves for the Academy Museum Gala in 2023.

Liv Tyler

Liv Tyler attends "Ad Astra" photocall during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 29, 2019 in Venice, Italy.

(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Becoming ever so slightly lighter through the mid lengths and ends, Liv Tyler's long brunette tresses are a great contrast with her paler complexion – seen here at the Ad Astra photocall during the 2019 Venice Film Festival.

