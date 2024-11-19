Stunning brunette hair ideas to inspire you, from warm caramel to deep espresso

Perhaps you’re thinking of changing your hair colour, or you’re already a committed brunette wanting to refresh their look a little. Either way, there are so many different brunette hair ideas that anyone is guaranteed to find at least one shade that compliments them.

Brunette hair is such a huge spectrum that encompasses several different palettes; from rich espresso and chocolate shades through to more reddy and coppery tones or warmer still with toasted caramel and on-trend golden, near-bronde shades.

And who better to look to for inspiration than the A-listers, who have probably covered every brunette hairstyle between them? Here, we’ve chosen a selection of the many, many gorgeous options to provide you with plenty of brunette hair inspiration. We reckon you’ll leave here with an idea or two to take to the salon…

Stunning brunette hair ideas - as inspired by celebs

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Though she has dabbled with blonde hairstyles in the past, Anne Hathaway is most recognised as having her signature dark brunette tresses and they always look great. Darker hair is easier to make look shiny than light hair, but you can still supercharge this with the use of a shine spray.

Sofía Vergara

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

We don't know about you, but we consider this gorgeous caramel shade to be Sofía Vergara's signature look at this point – and her hair looked seriously smooth and silky for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Taraji P. Henson

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A great example of a shorter hairstyle, we're big fans of the added red highlights in Taraji P. Henson's hair here. The star is pictured attending the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York.

Penelope Cruz

(Image credit: Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage via Getty Images)

How much does this Penelope Cruz look scream Brigitte Bardot? Aside from the '60s hairstyle inspiration, we love the way Penelope's brunette hair transitions to blonde towards the ends, seen here at the 2023 Goya Awards.

Halle Berry

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

The variation of depth throughout Halle Berry's long bob here only adds to the gorgeous curly texture. The star stepped out with this look for the world premiere of Never Let Go in 2024.

Catherine Zeta-Jones

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Though she has changed it up over the years, it's hard to imagine Catherine Zeta Jones with anything other than her signature rich brunette hair, as seen here at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.

Charlize Theron

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron has covered everything from the darkest brunette to bleach blonde during her career, but we're particular fans of this brunette, '20s-style blunt bob, which she wore to the 2019 Oscars.

Zoe Saldana

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A great example of a brighter brunette, we love these lengthy side-swept waves on Zoe Saldana at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+'s Lioness.

Gina Rodriguez

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

We are obsessed with this 1920s-esque hairstyle on Gina Rodriguez, not only for its vintage glamour but also the excellent graduation of colour. She was spotted with this particular hairstyle at the Los Angeles photocall for Netflix's Players in 2024.

Eva Longoria

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another brunette icon, Eva Longoria's ever-so-slightly lightened ends add subtle detail to her glossy mane. She's pictured here at the The History Channel HISTORYTalks event in 2024.

Ciara

(Image credit: Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

The lightened pieces around the front of hairline really accentuate Ciara's curly hairstyle here, as well as drawing attention to her eyes. The star wore this look for the Ciara and Friends Celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn event in 2022.

Julia Roberts

(Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage via Getty Images)

A gorgeous example of a coppery brown shade, a particularly on-trend look in recent years, Julia Roberts' lengthy hair is a great example of a golden-red brunette at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in 2024.

Lily Collins

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A celeb who has cemented herself as something of a bob haircut icon, Lily Collins wore her ultra-dark brunette bob with a subtle wave for the Paris photocall of Emily in Paris in 2024.

Jodie Turner-Smith

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

We love the warmer brunette tones in Jodie Turner-Smith's choppy and feathered pixie cut, which complements her face shape beautifully. The star wore this look to the Los Angeles screening of All Of Us Strangers in 2023.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Getting gradually lighter towards the ends of her strands, Jennifer Lopez's almost-bronde hair in 2024 is expertly blended and complements her complexion perfectly.

Zooey Deschanel

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Complete with a feathered fringe, we think this glossy brunette suits Zooey Deschanel down to a tee – as seen at the the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards in 2024.

Angela Bassett

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're obsessed with this ultra glamorous, "Old Hollywood" style bob on Angela Bassett in a gorgeous glossy brunette, which she sported for the 2023 Golden Globes.

Kate Beckinsale

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lifted to perfection, these highlights really elevate Kate Beckinsale's signature brunette hair. The star wore this voluminous blow dry to the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

A great demonstration of the power of a full, block fringe hairstyle, Dakota Johnson's rich chocolate brown hair looked ultra shiny for the London photocall of Madame Webb in 2024.

Eva Mendes

(Image credit: Alexander Tamargo/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A great example of a lighter, warmer, caramel-toned brunette, we love this voluminous blow dry on Eva Mendes, which she wore to a store opening in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra

(Image credit: Gotham/WireImage via Getty Images)

Complete with curtain bangs and gorgeous glossy beach waves, Priyanka Chopra's rich brunette hair is slightly lighter towards the ends for a subtle multidimensional event. The star wore this look to the 2024 Kering Foundation dinner.

Ruby Rose

(Image credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Australians In Film)

The highlights in Ruby Rose's rich brunette hair adds pretty detail to her longer, quiffed pixie haircut. She stepped out with this particular hairstyle for the Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner in 2019.

Ashley Graham

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

We love a choppy mid-length hairstyle or long bob, and Ashley Graham's golden-toned mid brunette hair looked excellent with this length for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Ultra dark brunette is very much Demi Moore's signature hair colour, seen here with what is arguably her signature hairstyle, too – ultra sleek and glossy. Here she is seen at the Landman Tastemaker Screening in 2024.

Sandra Oh

(Image credit: Robin L Marshall/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sandra Oh has gorgeous dark brunette hair and is a go-to if you want inspiration for similar curly hairstyles – seen here at the Global premiere of Paramount+'s The Tiger's Apprentice in 2024.

Natalie Portman

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Natalie Portman has covered a lot of the blonde to brunette spectrum over the years, but we really love this toasted shade on her, styled with a vintage feel for the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.

Geena Davis

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

A great example of a classic hairstyle for long hair, Geena Davis' glossy brunette hair looks lovely here in these loose curls, worn to a visit to SiriusXM Studios in 2022.

Alfre Woodard

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with a feathered, coiffed fringe, we love the subtle warmer pieces through Alfre Woodard's signature shorter bob, as seen here at the world premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man in 2022.

Sandra Bullock

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sandra Bullock is a lady who can pull off both ultra dark and brighter blonde hair, but we'd argue most people recognise her with this rich brunette hue – which she paired with voluminous waves for the London premiere of The Lost City in 2022.

Jessica Alba

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

We love the way the lighter pieces in Jessica Alba's lengthy brunette hair frame her features, seen here at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Oprah Winfrey

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Entertainment legend Oprah has mostly stuck with the brunette hair palette for as long as we can remember, opting for glossy waves for the Academy Museum Gala in 2023.

Liv Tyler

(Image credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage via Getty Images)

Becoming ever so slightly lighter through the mid lengths and ends, Liv Tyler's long brunette tresses are a great contrast with her paler complexion – seen here at the Ad Astra photocall during the 2019 Venice Film Festival.