Stunning brunette hair ideas to inspire you, from warm caramel to deep espresso
From Penelope Cruz to Zoe Saldana, get inspired by these chic celebrity brunettes...
Perhaps you’re thinking of changing your hair colour, or you’re already a committed brunette wanting to refresh their look a little. Either way, there are so many different brunette hair ideas that anyone is guaranteed to find at least one shade that compliments them.
Brunette hair is such a huge spectrum that encompasses several different palettes; from rich espresso and chocolate shades through to more reddy and coppery tones or warmer still with toasted caramel and on-trend golden, near-bronde shades.
And who better to look to for inspiration than the A-listers, who have probably covered every brunette hairstyle between them? Here, we’ve chosen a selection of the many, many gorgeous options to provide you with plenty of brunette hair inspiration. We reckon you’ll leave here with an idea or two to take to the salon…
Stunning brunette hair ideas - as inspired by celebs
Anne Hathaway
Though she has dabbled with blonde hairstyles in the past, Anne Hathaway is most recognised as having her signature dark brunette tresses and they always look great. Darker hair is easier to make look shiny than light hair, but you can still supercharge this with the use of a shine spray.
RRP: £25.85
A great longevity-boosting spray to have in your hairstyling kit, Moroccanoil's Frizz Shield Spray is like smoothness bottled. It works brilliantly to repel humidity and keep your style intact for longer – just note that you'll need to apply some heat protection with it, too.
RRP: £125
A 2-in-1 hot air brush is a great tool if you're not able to do even half as good a job as a hairdresser using a separate brush and hair dryer. This one from Drybar has a generous sized brush head that makes smoothing out larger and longer sections of hair far easier.
Sofía Vergara
We don't know about you, but we consider this gorgeous caramel shade to be Sofía Vergara's signature look at this point – and her hair looked seriously smooth and silky for the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Taraji P. Henson
A great example of a shorter hairstyle, we're big fans of the added red highlights in Taraji P. Henson's hair here. The star is pictured attending the 2024 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in New York.
Penelope Cruz
How much does this Penelope Cruz look scream Brigitte Bardot? Aside from the '60s hairstyle inspiration, we love the way Penelope's brunette hair transitions to blonde towards the ends, seen here at the 2023 Goya Awards.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Halle Berry
The variation of depth throughout Halle Berry's long bob here only adds to the gorgeous curly texture. The star stepped out with this look for the world premiere of Never Let Go in 2024.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Though she has changed it up over the years, it's hard to imagine Catherine Zeta Jones with anything other than her signature rich brunette hair, as seen here at the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron has covered everything from the darkest brunette to bleach blonde during her career, but we're particular fans of this brunette, '20s-style blunt bob, which she wore to the 2019 Oscars.
Zoe Saldana
A great example of a brighter brunette, we love these lengthy side-swept waves on Zoe Saldana at the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+'s Lioness.
Gina Rodriguez
We are obsessed with this 1920s-esque hairstyle on Gina Rodriguez, not only for its vintage glamour but also the excellent graduation of colour. She was spotted with this particular hairstyle at the Los Angeles photocall for Netflix's Players in 2024.
Eva Longoria
Another brunette icon, Eva Longoria's ever-so-slightly lightened ends add subtle detail to her glossy mane. She's pictured here at the The History Channel HISTORYTalks event in 2024.
Ciara
The lightened pieces around the front of hairline really accentuate Ciara's curly hairstyle here, as well as drawing attention to her eyes. The star wore this look for the Ciara and Friends Celebrate Ten To One Rum And Pronghorn event in 2022.
Julia Roberts
A gorgeous example of a coppery brown shade, a particularly on-trend look in recent years, Julia Roberts' lengthy hair is a great example of a golden-red brunette at the "Les Sculptures" Jacquemus' Fashion Show in 2024.
Lily Collins
A celeb who has cemented herself as something of a bob haircut icon, Lily Collins wore her ultra-dark brunette bob with a subtle wave for the Paris photocall of Emily in Paris in 2024.
Jodie Turner-Smith
We love the warmer brunette tones in Jodie Turner-Smith's choppy and feathered pixie cut, which complements her face shape beautifully. The star wore this look to the Los Angeles screening of All Of Us Strangers in 2023.
Jennifer Lopez
Getting gradually lighter towards the ends of her strands, Jennifer Lopez's almost-bronde hair in 2024 is expertly blended and complements her complexion perfectly.
Zooey Deschanel
Complete with a feathered fringe, we think this glossy brunette suits Zooey Deschanel down to a tee – as seen at the the FASHION TRUST U.S. Awards in 2024.
Angela Bassett
We're obsessed with this ultra glamorous, "Old Hollywood" style bob on Angela Bassett in a gorgeous glossy brunette, which she sported for the 2023 Golden Globes.
Kate Beckinsale
Lifted to perfection, these highlights really elevate Kate Beckinsale's signature brunette hair. The star wore this voluminous blow dry to the 2020 Producers Guild Awards.
Dakota Johnson
A great demonstration of the power of a full, block fringe hairstyle, Dakota Johnson's rich chocolate brown hair looked ultra shiny for the London photocall of Madame Webb in 2024.
Eva Mendes
A great example of a lighter, warmer, caramel-toned brunette, we love this voluminous blow dry on Eva Mendes, which she wore to a store opening in 2017.
Priyanka Chopra
Complete with curtain bangs and gorgeous glossy beach waves, Priyanka Chopra's rich brunette hair is slightly lighter towards the ends for a subtle multidimensional event. The star wore this look to the 2024 Kering Foundation dinner.
Ruby Rose
The highlights in Ruby Rose's rich brunette hair adds pretty detail to her longer, quiffed pixie haircut. She stepped out with this particular hairstyle for the Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner in 2019.
Ashley Graham
We love a choppy mid-length hairstyle or long bob, and Ashley Graham's golden-toned mid brunette hair looked excellent with this length for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Demi Moore
Ultra dark brunette is very much Demi Moore's signature hair colour, seen here with what is arguably her signature hairstyle, too – ultra sleek and glossy. Here she is seen at the Landman Tastemaker Screening in 2024.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh has gorgeous dark brunette hair and is a go-to if you want inspiration for similar curly hairstyles – seen here at the Global premiere of Paramount+'s The Tiger's Apprentice in 2024.
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman has covered a lot of the blonde to brunette spectrum over the years, but we really love this toasted shade on her, styled with a vintage feel for the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences' 14th Annual Governors Awards in 2024.
Geena Davis
A great example of a classic hairstyle for long hair, Geena Davis' glossy brunette hair looks lovely here in these loose curls, worn to a visit to SiriusXM Studios in 2022.
Alfre Woodard
Complete with a feathered, coiffed fringe, we love the subtle warmer pieces through Alfre Woodard's signature shorter bob, as seen here at the world premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man in 2022.
Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock is a lady who can pull off both ultra dark and brighter blonde hair, but we'd argue most people recognise her with this rich brunette hue – which she paired with voluminous waves for the London premiere of The Lost City in 2022.
Jessica Alba
We love the way the lighter pieces in Jessica Alba's lengthy brunette hair frame her features, seen here at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Oprah Winfrey
Entertainment legend Oprah has mostly stuck with the brunette hair palette for as long as we can remember, opting for glossy waves for the Academy Museum Gala in 2023.
Liv Tyler
Becoming ever so slightly lighter through the mid lengths and ends, Liv Tyler's long brunette tresses are a great contrast with her paler complexion – seen here at the Ad Astra photocall during the 2019 Venice Film Festival.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
-
-
Is The Listeners based on a true story? The real inspiration behind the BBC series
The Listeners on BBC One has a very intriguing plot - if you're wondering whether it has basis in a true story, there's actually a very unsettling backstory to the tale.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
The best winter accessories on the high street - from chunky striped scarfs to luxury leather gloves
I'm a fashion writer and here are the winter accessories that have caught my eye this season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amazing celebrity long bobs to inspire your next haircut
Looking for some long bob ideas to inspire a chopped 'do? Right this way...
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
32 amazing highlighted hair looks, from subtle sun-kissed locks to statement styles
We asked a colourist for her expert insights on the best techniques for highlighted hair
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
32 flattering haircuts that are also really low maintenance
Great haircuts can inspire confidence, but they can be difficult to maintain. So, we've rounded up flattering styles that are also really low maintenance...
By Elena Kiratzi Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker’s effortless curly updo is so chic - and it's set to be everywhere this summer
Looking for an effortless hairstyle for the summer? Sarah Jessica Parker just brought this chic updo back and we want to recreate it immediately…
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s midi bob is the perfect low-maintenance hairstyle for summer
Understated yet stylish, the actress’ latest iteration of the bob proves that the hairstyle isn’t going anywhere anytime soon…
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Helen Mirren just styled her bob in the most chic and sophisticated way - here’s how to do it
Offering a sleek and elegant take on a classic bob, this slick back curled hairstyle not only looks flattering but is also easy to recreate...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's glam up-do is the perfect easy go-to for summer occasions
If you’re looking for an effortlessly chic hairstyle this summer, Jennifer Lopez’s tousled up-do is all the inspiration we need
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 of the chicest winter bob trends we'll be seeing everywhere this season, according to the experts
These winter bob trends are all the inspiration you need for your next hair refresh
By Naomi Jamieson Published