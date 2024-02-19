32 of the best-ever hair looks from the Oscars, from short bobs to elaborate accessories

We revisit some of the best-ever hairstyles at the Oscars, from the sleek to the zany...

Collage of three images showing Viola Davis, Halle Berry and Emma Stone at the Oscars
(Image credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images, Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images, Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)
Ah, the Oscars. One of Hollywood's biggest evenings and possibly the red carpet event of the year.

For more than 90 years, the most celebrated names in the entertainment business have flocked to the awards, which have been held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles since 2001. As well as the excitement of finding out the winners, the red carpet (and the Oscars after party) sees dozens of incredible outfits and gorgeous hair and makeup moments, year after year.

From classic moments served up by Halle Berry and Cher to more recent looks on Emma Stone and Viola Davis, below we’ve rounded up 32 of our favourite ever looks from Oscars history.

32 of the best-ever hair looks at the Oscars

1. Emma Stone's vintage waves

Emma Stone attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

For the year she won best actress for her role in La La Land, Emma Stone wore her long bob in gorgeous vintage-inspired waves, complete with a heavy side part which, according to The Hollywood Reporter, her hairstylist Mara Roszak set with L’Oréal’s iconic Elnett hairspray.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

RRP: £27 | A lightweight and non-sticky heat protectant spray, Dream Coat is a heat-activated formula that shields your hair from humidity and helps to prolong your style. The results last for up to 72 hours or 2-3 shampoos. 

ghd Creative Curl Wand
ghd Creative Curl Wand

RRP: £159 | Makers of some of the best hair tools on the market, ghd's curling wand is a classic and well-loved among hairdressers for creating loose curls and waves. 

L'Oreal Paris Elnett Hairspray Normal Hold
L'Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray Normal Hold and Shine

RRP: £4.50 | A beauty industry icon, L'Oréal's Elnett hairsprays have been helping to set our hair since the '60s, promising to protect against humidity and hold styles for up to 24 hours. 

2. Lupita Nyong'o's sisterlocks updo

Lupita Nyong'o attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Updos are a popular choice for the red carpet and Lupita Nyong’o wore this intricate hairstyle for the 2022 Oscars. Her hairstylist Vernon François explained on Instagram that he used a combination of basket weaving, wefting and loc extension techniques when creating the sisterlocks updo.

3. Halle Berry's layered pixie

Halle Berry during The 74th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room at Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States

(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

Pixie haircuts are such a classic and Halle Berry’s layered style remains one of the most iconic celebrity examples. Here she is pictured with the style at the 74th Oscars in 2002, where she won best actress for her role in Monster’s Ball. 

4. Helen Mirren's short bob

Helen Mirren attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Dame Helen Mirren looks great with hair of any length and this short bob with a deep set side parting and feathered side fringe suits her face shape perfectly. The star stepped out wearing this hairstyle at the 90th Academy Awards back in 2018.

5. Michelle Yeoh's classic waves

Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023

(Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the 95th Oscars where Michelle Yeoh won the award for best actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, she stepped out with her hair styled in classic undone waves. The look was perfectly accessorised with a jewelled headband that matched her earrings. 

6. Jennifer Lopez's sleek side bun

Jennifer Lopez during The 75th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A throwback to an Oscars ceremony more than two decades ago and a beauty look that has a real noughties feel Jennifer Lopez wore this sleek side bun on the red carpet of the 2003 event. Proof that a chic updo is always a good idea. 

7. Viola Davis's piled-up curls

Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Another excellent curly hairstyle from the red carpet archives, we love Viola Davis’s voluminous half-up hairstyle, worn to the 93rd Academy Awards back in 2021 – at which she was up for best actress for her role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

8. Margot Robbie's loose ponytail

Margot Robbie attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Most A-listers have added a fringe to their look at least once, including Margot Robbie. The star opted for this low, loose ponytail, complete with face-framing sections and a full fringe, for the red carpet of the 93rd Academy Awards in 2021.

9. Salma Hayek's accessorised updo

Salma Hayek Pinault attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Accessories are a great way to elevate any hairstyle, particularly if one is attending an evening do or special celebration – which is why you often see them on the red carpet, too. Salma Hayek’s look here is a great example.

10. Scarlett Johansson's quiff

Scarlett Johansson attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson has had so many different hairstyles over the years, but for the 2017 Academy Awards red carpet, the star styled her shorter pixie cut – which has been kept longer on the top – into a voluminous, swept over quiff. 

11. Cher's curled updo

Cher attends the 60th Annual Academy Awards on April 11, 1988 at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Cher has had some very iconic red carpet looks at the Oscars, including that feathered headpiece. However, this curly updo worn to the 1988 ceremony was also the year that she won best actress for her role in Moonstruck, so it’s extra memorable. 

12. Priyanka Chopra's deep side parting

Priyanka Chopra attends the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Worn for the 2017 Oscars, Priyanka Chopra’s sleek and straight hair has an element of vintage Hollywood glamour to it, thanks to the very deep set side parting. Keeping the hair tucked away from the face also accentuates her features.

13. Julianne Moore's heavy side part updo

Julianne Moore arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Featuring a heavy side fringe, this side parted and sleek bun is such a winning look, worn by Julianne Moore to the 87th Academy Awards in 2015. This was also the year that she won the best actress Oscar for her role in Still Alice. 

14. Regina King's sharp box bob

Regina King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Boxy bobs have been a key hair trend over the past few years and are a statement look. Plus they can make your bone structure pop, just as Regina King demonstrated on the 93rd Academy Awards red carpet back in 2021. 

15. Angela Bassett's low ponytail

Angela Bassett attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

There are so many iterations of the ponytail and it’s style that can be worn at any height. This chic, low and centre-parted one seen here on Angela Bassett is a great red carpet style, seen at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019.

16. Gwyneth Paltrow's sleek half up

Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

At a glance, it looks like her hair is worn down, but this sleek look on Gwyneth Paltrow, seen at the 87th Oscars in 2015, is actually a half-up style. Something about it reminds us a little of ‘60s hairstyles, just less voluminous. 

17. Anne Hathaway's pixie cut

Actress Anne Hathaway attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

A style that really suited her, Anne Hathaway cut her hair into a super short pixie crop for her role in Les Miserables, which had grown out a little by the time of the 2014 Oscars – the year after she won best supporting actress for said role. 

18. Jessica Chastain's swept back ponytail

Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

A ponytail is a classic look that can be dressed up for any occasion, which is why it’s a style that’s so often seen on the red carpet. It was also the hairdo of choice for Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Oscars, the year she won best actress for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

19. Oprah Winfrey's voluminous curls

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey is no stranger to the Academy Awards, having been nominated for both her acting and producing work. At the 87th Oscars back in 2015, the star opted for a gorgeous voluminous curly hairstyle for the red carpet. 

20. Nicole Kidman's wispy side bun

Nicole Kidman arrives on the red carpet outside the Dolby Theater for the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, USA

(Image credit: P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

Complete with face framing sections, this heavily side parted bun is a great example of an elegant updo and feels like a modern twist on a classic look. This particular style was worn by Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Oscars. 

21. Reese Witherspoon's loose curls

Reese Witherspoon at the 74th Academy Awards in 2002

(Image credit: SGranitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

A real throwback of Reese Witherspoon, seen here with a loosely curled, heavily side parted long bob that has vintage vibes. At the time she star was right in the middle of her Legally Blonde era, stepping out with this look for the 2002 Oscars. 

22. Rihanna's top knot

Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The top knot is a timeless hairstyle that can work for just about any occasion, and it was Rihanna’s choice for the 2023 Oscars red carpet. The singer was nominated for best original song for Lift Me Up, which appeared in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. 

23. Laura Dern's beach waves

Laura Dern attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Featuring slightly grown-out curtain bangs, Laura Dern’s beach waved style has a ‘70s shag haircut vibe to it. Dern wore this look to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party, which sees famous faces step out to celebrate the winners in equally stylish getups. 

24. Jane Fonda's short shaggy cut

Jane Fonda arrives at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

For decades Jane Fonda’s signature hairstyle has involved shaggy layers, whether we’re talking '70s hairstyles like her brunette mullet in Klute or this shorter, spikier look in multidimensional dark blonde. Here she is at the 85th Academy Awards in 2013.  

25. Sandra Oh's vintage updo

Sandra Oh attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

With her hair swept back from her face and given added height, to us this elegant updo on Sandra Oh feels reminiscent of ‘40s or ‘50s hairstyles. The star wore this particular look on the red carpet of the 92nd Oscars in 2020.

26. Jennifer Aniston's partial plait

Actress Jennifer Aniston poses in the press room at the 81st Academy Awards at The Kodak Theatre on February 22, 2009 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston usually keeps her hair long for the red carpet, but this look featured a nice extra detail in the form of a plaited front section – a super popular look in the noughties. The star wore the hairstyle for the 2009 Oscars. 

27. Zendaya's heightened updo

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

Zendaya has sported so many different winning hair looks on the red carpet over the years, from vintage-inspired bob hairstyles to lengthy braids and updos. This heightened and undone style, worn for the 94th Oscars in 2022, is a great example of the latter. 

28. Charlize Theron's slicked down pixie cut

Charlize Theron attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Charlize Theron is another great example of a celebrity who really suits a pixie crop, styling hers completely sleek and with a heavy side parting for the 92nd Oscars in 2020. To us, the look feels reminiscent of ‘60s icons like Twiggy who also sported the style.

29. Sandra Bullock's side swept loose curls

Sandra Bullock arrives on the red carpet for the 86th Academy Awards on March 2nd, 2014 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A big and bouncy blow dry is a popular choice for evening events and special occasions, including the red carpet. Sandra Bullock opted for side-swept tumbling loose curls for the 2014 Oscars, the year she was nominated for best actress for her role in Gravity.

30. Susan Sarandon's fringed updo

Susan Sarandon attends the 1994 Academy Awards in Los Angeles

(Image credit: Steve Starr/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Another throwback to a nineties Academy Awards ceremony (in 1994, specifically) to Susan Sarandon’s tall and voluminous updo complete with a feathered full fringe. The hairstyle really reminds us of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic look in the film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. 

31. Kerry Washington's rounded bob