If you try one product this week, make it a gentle shampoo for fragile, thinning hair

I've been shedding a lot of hair. It's filling up my brush and plug hole and collecting in the armpits of my cardigans. I've just picked several strands off my laptop keyboard to type this.

I approach falling hairs a bit like spiders in my garden; a 'normal' amount is invisible, but when I instinctively sense things ramping up I can't see anything else. I'm not rushing to the trichologist just yet - I've been here before, and it usually self-corrects. Plus, to be honest, the list of what causes thinning hair sounds a lot like life lately.

Hormones, stress, lingering lurgy. Trying the wrong haircare, or the right hairbrush, but at the wrong time. Did I mention I've had bleached highlights for 25 years? It's multi-factorial and nigh-impossible to get to the root of (ironically enough). So, while I hope for the strand-strewn storm to pass, I've outsourced this week's Sunday Service advice to a higher power.

Why this shampoo for delicate hair is my beauty buy of the week

Confession: As a beauty editor, my usefulness in follicular matters is capped. I can tell you what the best shampoo for fine hair is or how to curl your hair with straighteners, but for technical growth-related stuff, I always defer to the professionals. In this case, Jackson Acton, expert hairstylist and owner of the excellent, and excellently named, Crab Salad Salon.

"First up, you’re not alone, and you’re not doing something wrong," he reassures. "Hair sheds for loads of reasons: stress, hormones, the moon, Mercury in retrograde - and yes, actual medical stuff too."



So we agree, it's complicated and (hopefully) nothing to worry about. But I'm a woman who likes to take action. What can I do?

"Be nice to your scalp, that’s where it all begins. Massage it like you love it. Use gentle scalp scrubs, not scary ones. Prioritise nourishment: omega-3s, iron, sleep, water - the stuff we all forget about. Choose products that support the scalp and hair without weighing it down. Light mists, serums, root-lifting sprays."

Now that's some actionable feedback - all noted. Is there anything else, Jackson?

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is. "We loooove the Davines Dede range."

davines Davines Dede Shampoo View at Cult Beauty Global $16 at Davines $37 at Nordstrom $37 at Sephora A four 'o' love eh? That's as serious as recommendations get. So I treated myself and my scalp - which, being 100% honest, has been unusually oily and a touch itchy - to this gentle shampoo from cult Italian brand, Davines. It's designed for people who want to shampoo delicate hair every day without stripping it. This is so clever because a clean, unclogged scalp = great for healthy growth, but then again, not stripping away natural oils also = beneficial. This made my scalp sigh in relief from the first wash, and my fine (finer than usual) hair is soft, shiny, and sweet-smelling.

My Dede shampoo and conditioner in my bathroom, and my unusually soft and shiny hair after washing (Image credit: Future / Fiona McKim)

I've also been diligently kneading my stressed scalp with this Champo Shampoo Brush, which feels not unlike a salon head massage, i.e., delicious. When you've got an unnerving beauty issue, there's much to be said for prioritising kindness and self-care like this.

This is especially true because - excess shedding or not - my hair type is and always has been fine. Agressively battling against that would be as futile as trying to be 5ft10 or have elegant piano-playing hands.

"We're not about chasing thick hair like it’s the be-all, "Jackson agrees, "we’re here for great hair, whatever that looks like for you." Sounds good? Great! let's chat next Sunday