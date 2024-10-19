These October 2024 Clinique deals have up to 40% off on skincare, makeup and perfume favourites
From the cult classic cleansing balm to a must-have waterproof mascara, you can make big savings on Clinique's best-sellers...
Looking to restock your Clinique beauty bag staple for less? We've scoured the web to find the best money-saving deals on some of Clinique's cult classic, best-selling products - with discounts up to 40% off to be snapped up...
Championing all areas of the beauty world, including skincare, makeup and fragrance, Clinique makes home to some of the best cleansers, the best lightweight foundations and even long-lasting perfumes. Its diverse product lineup delivers results of healthy glowing complexions, natural-looking makeup and subtle everyday scents. However, the brand's highly-rated formulas also tend to arrive with price tags on the slightly heftier side, but what if you could enjoy the must-have beauty buys without having to splurge on the pennies?
We've searched far and wide to curate a list of the brand's biggest bargains that are worth nabbing right now, from the cult classic cleansing balm and must-have waterproof mascara to delicate scents and money-saving gift sets - with unmissable discounts of up to 40% off...
Clinique deals: The Quick Links
- Amazon: Save up to 24% on rich moisturisers, cleansing balms, and more
- Beauty Bay: Browse Clinique's collection and get up to 25% off, including mascaras, foundations and gift sets
- Boots: Get 3 for 2 on the entire Clinique range, from cleansers to contour balms for a limited time only
- Clinique: Make the most of Clinique's special offers, such as a free moisturiser when you spend over £50
- John Lewis: Grab a bottle of the Stay-Matte Foundation whilst it has 30% off, plus a free gift set when you spend over £40 on Clinique
- Look Fantastic: Snap up savings of up to 40% on moisture-boosting skincare, brow products and gifting bundles
- Sephora: Discounts of up to 40% on makeup must-haves, including eyeshadow palettes and the iconic Black Honey Lipstick
Best Clinique skincare deals
Mostly known for its extensive line of skincare staples, whether you're shopping the best cleansing balms to the best face moisturiser, Clinique most likely has it all. With products normally sitting in the mid-range price bracket, we were stopped in our tracks when we stumbled across discounts on an array of the brand's best-selling skincare buys...
You can currently grab a jar of Clinique's lightweight eye cream for under £26, with a £7 discount off its usual RRP. Its soothing formula offers an intense hydration hit, targeting dark circles, puffiness and fine lines.
For those with a dehydrated complexion, invest in this overnight mask and save 20%. The clue is in its name, this face mask works its magic as you sleep, encouraging water retention for a plump and hydrated complexion.
Speaking of hydration, save 30% on this ultra-hydrating moisturiser. Its hybrid oil gel-cream biotechnology formula is equipped with hyaluronic acid and aloe bio-ferment, working to penetrate through 10 layers of skin and offer the maximum hydration. Say hello to a plump, dewy and healthy-looking complexion.
Get £2 off Clinique's cult classic Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm. This rich balm transforms into a silky oil, melting away any makeup, sunscreen and daily grime, while leaving your skin nourished and moisturised - sign us up!
For those with dry to combination skin, opt for a hydrating yet lightweight moisturiser such as this one. Its cocktail of barley, sunflower and cucumber is combined with glycerin and hyaluronic acid for long-lasting hydration and fresh, healthy glow. What's more, it's had its price tag slashed by 22%.
Best Clinique makeup deals
Alike skincare, Clinique also boasts a few cult classic makeup products within their beauty arsenal, from the iconic Black Honey Lipstick to the contouring Chubby Sticks. So, naturally, we've scouted out discounts on some of the brand's must-have makeup picks, from one of the best eyebrow gels to the best waterproof mascara, offering up to 40% off...
Enjoy a 40% saving and perfect eyebrows with this water-resistant brow mousse. Working to tint, tame and fill in any sparse areas, this small but mighty product will keep your brows in place all day.
If you haven't heard about Clinique's best-selling Almost Lipstick in the shade 'Black Honey' then where have you been? This sheer glossy lip colour not only hydrates the lips but leaves a glossy 'your lips but better' finish. Plus, it now has 20% off!
Add a sheer tint to your pout with this ultra high-shine lip gloss - which is now discounted. Offering intense shine, this formula not only offers a subtle hint of colour but also hydrates your lips, giving them a smoother appearance all day long - minus the dreaded sticky texture.
Best Clinique fragrance deals
At retail price, Clinique's fragrances may not necessarily fall into the best cheap perfume category, however the brand's scents can quite often be found in the sales sections, boasting some of the biggest discounts. Whether you're in the market for a fragrance that smells like happiness in a bottle or perhaps a timeless rose perfume, we've rounded up scents with savings of up to 68%...
Evoking happiness in a bottle, this best-selling fragrance has been marked down by £11. A cool and modern take on a fresh floral, this scent boasts notes of apple, rose and magnolia, making it the perfect scent for everyday wear.
If you're a fan of gourmand scents for autumn, let us introduce you to the My Happy Cocoa and Cashmere perfume. With notes that are reminiscent of indulgent desserts and baked goods, this scent has hints of cocoa absolute, vanilla and musk accords for a comforting yet addictive fragrance. What's more, it currently has a 15% saving...
Made in 1971, the Aromatics Elixir is Clinique's original perfume - and it now has a £6 saving on its travel-sized bottle. This chypre-floral scent boasts a true cocktail of notes from lemon verbena and jasmine to vetiver and musk.
Best Clinique gift set deals
Whether you're looking to gift a loved one, or perhaps even treat yourself, Clinique have a stellar lineup of gift sets, from a glow-boosting skincare kit to a anti-ageing trio. Bundles can also be a great opportunity to trial a variety of products from the brand to find your new go-to. We've curated a list of our top three money-saving buys, boasting offers of up to 10% off...
Enjoy the very best that Clinique has to offer with this ultimate gift set of the brand's skincare and makeup classics. Save 10% on the set and be treated to the Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, Take The Day Off Makeup Remover, Almost Lipstick in ‘Black Honey’ and the High Impact Mascara.
Unlock a brighter complexion and save 10% on this Clinique Brightening Skincare Set. Equipped with three powerful products, including the EvenBetter Dark Spot Corrector, Even Better Brightening Moisturiser and the All About The Eyes Cream, this handy set will visibly improve your complexion's clarity, tone and luminosity.
Keep your skin hydrated and protected from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays with this Clinique Moisture Meets SPF Skincare Set - which now has 10% off! This gift set houses the Moisture Surge SPF 25 Moisturiser, Moisture Surge Overnight Mask and All About Eyes Eye Cream in a handy pink patterned makeup bag.
Unlock a youthful, radiant complexion and save 19% with Clinique's Smooth and Renew Lab set. Arriving with three skincare must-haves, including a full-sized version of the Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Serum and travel-sized Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Cream and Smart Clinical Repair™ Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream.
Does Clinique go on sale often?
Whilst Clinique doesn't tend to run sales events on their site all too often, other retailers, such as Look Fantastic, Sephora and Beauty Bay, are all known to offer regular discounts on Clinique products throughout the year - including savings of up to 40% off.
Does Clinique do Black Friday?
Clinique does take part in Black Friday, making it the perfect time for snapping up a bargain on the brand's site. However, it's worth shopping around as you can also scout out some great Black Friday deals via other Clinique stockists' sites - most notably, Look Fantastic, Sephora, Beauty Bay and AllBeauty.
Whilst we cannot predict the upcoming Clinique savings for this year's Black Friday, you can expect to make some real savings as last year they offered up to 50% off some of the brand's best-selling products. But, we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more...
