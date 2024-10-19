These October 2024 Clinique deals have up to 40% off on skincare, makeup and perfume favourites

Looking to restock your Clinique beauty bag staple for less? We've scoured the web to find the best money-saving deals on some of Clinique's cult classic, best-selling products - with discounts up to 40% off to be snapped up...

Championing all areas of the beauty world, including skincare, makeup and fragrance, Clinique makes home to some of the best cleansers, the best lightweight foundations and even long-lasting perfumes. Its diverse product lineup delivers results of healthy glowing complexions, natural-looking makeup and subtle everyday scents. However, the brand's highly-rated formulas also tend to arrive with price tags on the slightly heftier side, but what if you could enjoy the must-have beauty buys without having to splurge on the pennies?

We've searched far and wide to curate a list of the brand's biggest bargains that are worth nabbing right now, from the cult classic cleansing balm and must-have waterproof mascara to delicate scents and money-saving gift sets - with unmissable discounts of up to 40% off...

Best Clinique skincare deals

Mostly known for its extensive line of skincare staples, whether you're shopping the best cleansing balms to the best face moisturiser, Clinique most likely has it all. With products normally sitting in the mid-range price bracket, we were stopped in our tracks when we stumbled across discounts on an array of the brand's best-selling skincare buys...

Best Clinique makeup deals

Alike skincare, Clinique also boasts a few cult classic makeup products within their beauty arsenal, from the iconic Black Honey Lipstick to the contouring Chubby Sticks. So, naturally, we've scouted out discounts on some of the brand's must-have makeup picks, from one of the best eyebrow gels to the best waterproof mascara, offering up to 40% off...

Best Clinique fragrance deals

At retail price, Clinique's fragrances may not necessarily fall into the best cheap perfume category, however the brand's scents can quite often be found in the sales sections, boasting some of the biggest discounts. Whether you're in the market for a fragrance that smells like happiness in a bottle or perhaps a timeless rose perfume, we've rounded up scents with savings of up to 68%...

Best Clinique gift set deals

Whether you're looking to gift a loved one, or perhaps even treat yourself, Clinique have a stellar lineup of gift sets, from a glow-boosting skincare kit to a anti-ageing trio. Bundles can also be a great opportunity to trial a variety of products from the brand to find your new go-to. We've curated a list of our top three money-saving buys, boasting offers of up to 10% off...

Clinique Moisture Meets SPF Skincare Gift Set: was £48 now £43.20 at lookfantastic.com Keep your skin hydrated and protected from the harmful effects of the sun's UV rays with this Clinique Moisture Meets SPF Skincare Set - which now has 10% off! This gift set houses the Moisture Surge SPF 25 Moisturiser, Moisture Surge Overnight Mask and All About Eyes Eye Cream in a handy pink patterned makeup bag.

Does Clinique go on sale often?

Whilst Clinique doesn't tend to run sales events on their site all too often, other retailers, such as Look Fantastic, Sephora and Beauty Bay, are all known to offer regular discounts on Clinique products throughout the year - including savings of up to 40% off.

Does Clinique do Black Friday?

Clinique does take part in Black Friday, making it the perfect time for snapping up a bargain on the brand's site. However, it's worth shopping around as you can also scout out some great Black Friday deals via other Clinique stockists' sites - most notably, Look Fantastic, Sephora, Beauty Bay and AllBeauty.

Whilst we cannot predict the upcoming Clinique savings for this year's Black Friday, you can expect to make some real savings as last year they offered up to 50% off some of the brand's best-selling products. But, we'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more...