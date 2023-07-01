The best dip powder nail kits for salon-worthy at-home manicures

Once you've mastered the technique, the best dip powder nail kits can allow you to get salon-quality nails at a fraction of the price.

Dip powder nails are the ultimate at-home mani if you want to use minimal kit as they don't involve UV lights or acrylic or gel tips. You simply cover your nails in a base coat and dip them into a pigmented powder until you have the color and coverage you want. You then apply a sealant and/or top coat to smoothen the finish.

They last longer than nail polish and tend to last longer than gel manicures too (around three weeks) though this will depend on the kit and your application. In short, we're fans - so we leaped at the chance of giving some of the best kits on the market a go.

Like the best at-home gel nail kits, for our guide, we hand-picked dip powder kits that are easy to use, long-lasting, and (mostly importantly) deliver great results. We hand-tested every kit we could get our hands on and relied on thousands of online reviews for the ones that we couldn't.

Whether you want to achieve the best spring nail designs or a gorgeous set of french tip nails, there's a kit for every nail goal. And if you're searching for a last-minute beauty gift idea, some of these kits are available with Amazon Prime.

The best dip powder nail kits, chosen by our beauty team

1. DipWell Build Your Own Bundle Kit The best dip powder nail kit overall Our expert review: Specifications RRP: From $54.97 Shades included: 2 to 5 Tools includes: Buffer set, bond, base, activator, sealer, brush softener Today's Best Deals View at DipWell Reasons to buy + Detailed, step-by-step instructions + Highly pigmented powder + Long-wearing sets that lasts 3-6 weeks + High-quality dip powder Reasons to avoid - A lot of steps, which makes the process time-consuming - Doesn't come with a dip powder tray

DipWell doesn't disappoint in the dip powder department, from its gorgeous packaging to its high-quality nail products. The kit includes 12 step-by-step written and pictured instructions, which at first seemed excessive, but for someone whose never done dip powder on themselves, I found it to be useful. The application process entailed applying multiple layers of base coat, dipping your nail in the powder then applying the activator twice before moving on to the next step. After these steps, you have to file your nails, wash your hands, and finish by applying a coat of sealer and waiting three minutes to dry. It's not a straightforward or quick process, but the instructions do help to keep you on the right track.

So what makes this the overall best dip powder nail kit? Out of all the kits tested, DipWell's powder won in quality. You can feel the texture difference, which shows in its results. After just one dip, my nail was full of pigment and color, whereas, with the other kits, it took me two to three dips to get somewhat of the same results. This was also the only kit that left my nails smooth with no bumps for up to two weeks.

The color variety from DipWell is brilliant too, and you can choose from over 200 (!) colors. I used the DipWell Build Your Own Bundle Kit which allows you to pick five powder colors of your choice but there are different options depending on how many colors you want.

The only thing I would advise the brand to add is a powder tray. Luckily, the jars were a bit wide, so there wasn't a ton of excess powder everywhere, but having a tray definitely makes things easier.

2. Kiss All Hail Dip Color System The best dip powder nail kit for beginners Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $20.99 Shades: 1 Tools included: Dip tray, sponge, nail file/buffer, manicure stick, replacement brushes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Ulta Beauty Reasons to buy + Beginner-friendly + Simple instructions + Glossy, gel finish + Lasts up to two weeks Reasons to avoid - Takes a while to dust powder off with the small, square brush - Only comes in one shade

I was a bit nervous testing these dip powder nail kits because I had no idea what I was doing. And let's just say the professionals make it look way simpler than it is. But, the Kiss All Hail Nail System was straightforward, easy to use, and made me feel like a nail tech in training.

When reviewing some of the nail kits, the instructions would include steps that required using a tool that wasn't provided. Fortunately, Kiss made things easier by including all the tools needed for a salon-quality manicure, such as a nail filer/buffer, a dip tray, a manicure stick to clean around the cuticles, and a sponge to dust the excess powder. All of the tools were easy to use, but the sponge is a small square, which made it a bit difficult to comfortably brush the excess powder off.

It took a couple of fingernails for me to get a smooth and perfect base, but after a few tries and two powder dips, I had glossy, salon-worthy nails. And if you're pressed for time but want a quick mani, unlike DipWell, this kit doesn't have a ton of steps and doesn't take long to dry.

If I had to criticize something? It would have been nice to have at least two powder colors, especially considering the $22 price tag. But if you enjoy white or neutral nails, this is the perfect kit for you.

3. Beetles Nail Dip Powder Apex Kit The best dip powder nail kit with acrylics Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $14.99 Shades included: 1 Tools included: Dip tray, nail file/buffer, sponge, acrylic nail tips Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Dip powder and acrylic nail tips + Easy, straightforward instructions + 2-in-1 base and top coat activator Reasons to avoid - This kit only comes with the one natural color base powder

It's rare for me to be seen without acrylic nails, so when I came across a dip powder nail kit that included acrylic tips like the salon, I knew I had to get my hands on it. The Beetles Nail Dip Powder Apex Kit gives you the full at-home manicure experience with 40 clear nail tips and all the nail tools needed to keep your nails in top-notch shape.

The base powder also acts as the powder color, which turns clear after applying the dip powder's activator. Even though my nails were clear, I still had a few lumps on some of them. However, after dipping the rest of my nails into the powder more carefully, after three fingers I had a much smoother base. It really just takes practice and patience.

I wish the kit included at least one other color, but I enjoyed the option to top it with a pretty-in-pink summer nail color. So, if you enjoy adding your own designs or using a gel polish, this kit is a great option. Otherwise, I'd just ensure you also add some color polishes to your basket from the brand - or choose another kit from them.

Overall, the powder is of decent quality, the instructions are clear and easy to follow, the acrylics are sturdy, and unlike some press-on nails, they held up longer than a week.

4. Modelones Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter The best dip powder nail kit for neutral pink colors Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $9.99 Shades included: 4 Tools included: Nail buffer, manicure stick, nail brush, nail file Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Includes solid and shimmery powder colors + Long nail powder brush + Affordable + Glossy, gel-like finish + Dries fast Reasons to avoid - Doesn't include a dip tray - Small powder containers

When researching for the best dip powder nail kits, Modelones kept popping up online and all over social media, so of course, as a shopping writer, I took it upon myself to see if it lives up to the hype.

Like the other nail kits featured in this guide, applying the dip powder was super simple. The instructions were straightforward and a breeze to follow. But what sets this kit apart from the others are its soft pink colors and shimmery finish options. Modelones's powder is thinner than the DipWell, Kiss, and Beetles powder, resulting in me having to dip my nails three to four times to see the colors. But, although it took a few coats to get an opaque finish, my nails were left glossy and professional-looking.

This is an all-around great dip powder kit with its pretty colors, easy application, and useful nail tools. It also makes for an affordable beauty gift idea or a sweet 18th birthday gift idea.

5. AZUREBEAUTY Dip Powder Nail Starter Kit The best neutral dip powder nail kit Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $17.99 Shades included: 8 Tools included: Dip tray, nail brush, nail filer, nail buffer, two gel brush replacement Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Includes all the necessary tools + Seven neutral solid shades and one shimmery pink shade + Beginner-friendly + Affordable + 12,000 five-star reviews Reasons to avoid - Color shades are said to be slightly different from the advertised pictures

If neutral nails are more your vibe, we recommend snagging AZUREBEAUTY's dip powder nail kit, and according to 12,624 five-star Amazon reviewers, it's totally worth the buy.

The kit features a mixture of eight light pink and brown shades and all the tools needed to do an at-home mani successfully, including the necessary dip powder liquids, a nail filer, a nail buffer, a nail brush, a dip tray, and two dip powder replacement brushes for a clean application.

Based on 19,000 Amazon reviews overall this kit is super easy to use for beginners, has made their nails stronger, and saved people hundreds of dollars from the salon. And based on the images, their nails are left shiny and clump-free, lasting nearly three weeks (longer than we managed with the kits we tested!)

Along with its broad color options, long-wearing powder, and high-favored reviews, we're big fans of its keratin ingredient that nourishes and strengthens your nails. And its toxin-free formula is an added plus.

6. Nailboo Basics Premium Dip Nail Kit The best dip powder nail kit for red nails Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $23 Shades included: 1 Tools included: Dipping tray, four-way nail filer, nail brush, cuticle pusher Today's Best Deals View at Nailboo View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Popular dip powder brand + Classy red powder color + Fine, quality powder + Easy to use Reasons to avoid - One color option

Nailboo is a highly loved nail brand that floods the feeds of nail TikTok. The beauty brand is known for its cruelty-free and vegan powders that are said to give you salon-grade nails at home. And according to over nearly 700 five-star Amazon reviewers, Nailboo's dip powder is super fine and high quality.

Like most of the kits in our guide, this dip powder nail kit has everything you need in one place; a dip tray, a four-way nail filer, a powder brush, and even a cuticle pusher. But unfortunately, this kit only comes with one shade of your choice. Like the Kiss All Hail Dip Color System, I'm not sure if one powder shade is worth over $20, but its powder quality and nail-benefiting formula make up for the price.

After three to four dips of powder, Amazon reviewers praised the red shade's vibrancy and gorgeousness. And according to the brand, you can also use this powder for an at-home pedicure.

So if you're a fan of the classic red and want glossy salon-quality dip nails for up to two weeks, this is a reliable choice.

7. Kiara Sky Dip Powder Nail Kit The best splurge dip powder nail kit Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: From $94.95 Shades: 3 Tools included: None Today's Best Deals View at Kiara Sky View at Amazon Reasons to buy + High-quality powder that can supply over 40 manis per jar + An Amazon favorite to over 1,000 + Comes with a nourishing oil + Cruelty-free and made with no harsh chemicals Reasons to avoid - Expensive - Doesn't include any nail tools

Expensive doesn't always mean better quality, but in this case, it does. Kiara Sky is a US brand known for its high quality, nail-benefiting ingredients and easy-to-use powder systems that can be done in the comfort of your home.

What's inside this $94 dip powder kit? Inside the kit, you'll find four powder liquids (the bond, base, seal protect, and top coat), a nourishing oil infused with calcium and vitamins, and a brush saver to keep your liquid brushes clean and in top-notch shape. The kit also features a clear and natural powder as well as three signature powder colors; red, nude, and gold glitter. The only downfall, there aren't any tools included. So if you're interested in purchasing this kit, we recommend stocking up on a nail filer, buffer, and a dipping tray.

So is this kit worth your coin? According to 1,200 raving Amazon reviewers, the kit is expensive but has strengthened their nails. It's easy to use, and you'll see professional results with patience and practice, and the powder is long-wearing.

8. Saviland Dip Powder Nail Kit The best dip powder nail kit for wide color selection Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $24.99 Shades: 20 Tools included: Cuticle pusher, nail filer, nail dust brush, two substitute brushes Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 20 bright colors + Easy to use + Over 3,000 Five-star Amazon reviews + Long-wearing + Affordable Reasons to avoid - Small dip powder jars - No dipping tray

With 20 powder shades, an affordable price tag, and over 4,000 glowing Amazon reviews, this kit definitely earned a spot as the best dip powder nail kit with the most powder colors in our guide. This kit was bought by 5,414 Amazon customers, and more than half gave it five stars praising how it's easy to use and how long-lasting it. It's just as good if not better than Kiara Sky and Nailboo's dip powder nail kits.

We love the summery, bright shades with solid and glittery finishes. So if you're looking to DIY summer nail designs, you can get endless nail looks from this one dip powder kit.

There are a few downsides to this budget kit though: Although it comes with all the tools needed to prep your nails, it doesn't come with a dipping tray, and based on reviews, the powder jars are on the small side.

How we tested the best dip powder nail kits

Quality: We paid close attention to how each powder felt, its thickness or how light it was, its durability and if it was long-wearing, and how many times we had re-dip our nails to get the desired color.

We paid close attention to how each powder felt, its thickness or how light it was, its durability and if it was long-wearing, and how many times we had re-dip our nails to get the desired color. Price: The price of dip powder kits varies, but it should still be more cost-efficient than going to the nail salon. We chose kits with a reasonable price range of $10 to $60.

The price of dip powder kits varies, but it should still be more cost-efficient than going to the nail salon. We chose kits with a reasonable price range of $10 to $60. Ease of use: We kept note of how simple or challenging it was to use the dip powder kit and if the instructions were clear and easy to follow.

We kept note of how simple or challenging it was to use the dip powder kit and if the instructions were clear and easy to follow. Included tools: The best dip powder nail kits should have all the tools needed to achieve salon-quality results at home. All of the kits we chose at least had a nail file and a buffer. Although some kits didn't have a dip tray, it's not necessarily essential, as some salons dip your nail right into the jar.

The best dip powder nail kits should have all the tools needed to achieve salon-quality results at home. All of the kits we chose at least had a nail file and a buffer. Although some kits didn't have a dip tray, it's not necessarily essential, as some salons dip your nail right into the jar. The number of shades: It's always great to have options, so most of the dip powder kits we listed as the 'very best' either allow you to choose three of your favorite powder shades or include up to x colors.

It's always great to have options, so most of the dip powder kits we listed as the 'very best' either allow you to choose three of your favorite powder shades or include up to x colors. Formula: We made sure our chosen kits were formulated with no harsh and unregulated chemicals.

We made sure our chosen kits were formulated with no harsh and unregulated chemicals. Finish: The quality of the powder determines the finish. We kept in mind that we weren't professionals, so our results might not be perfect, but whether it's glossy, shimmery, or matte, the finish should be what the kit promises.

And although we endeavored to test every kit we could, there were some kits we couldn't get our hands on - in those cases, we vetted thousands of reviews and paid special attention to the ingredient list, color shade and customer pictures and feedback.

How to apply dip powder nails

While the instructions vary from kit to kit, we've summarized the basic steps you need to follow to apply dip powder nails below. However, it's worth noting that the best kits (in our own experience) come with their own detailed instructions.

Prep your nails by pushing your cuticles back and buffing and filing

Apply bonder

Dip your nail in the powder base

Dust off the powder

Apply the top coat or activator once the nail is dry

How to choose the best dip powder nail kit

Celebrity nail technician Aaliyah (NailBiz) Smith and LECHAT brand educators shared with w&h a few things to consider when shopping for the best dip powder nail kit: