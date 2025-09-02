Why this Westman Atelier foundation stick is loved by celebrities and our beauty writer alike

We're moths to the proverbial flame of celebrity beauty recommendations, especially when not one but two famous names back a product. Such is the case with Westman Atelier's Vital Skin Foundation, which can be found in both Jessica Biel and Gwyneth Paltrow's makeup bags.

When it comes to the best foundations, we all have our preferred formulas. Fans of glowy makeup, for instance, might seek out lightweight tints, whereas those with oily or blemish-prone skin may gravitate towards matte and fuller coverage. If ease and a seamless finish are what you seek, though, a stick foundation and, in particular, Westman Atelier's Vital Skin, is worth consideration.

There's also the fact that this beauty writer can attest to its effectiveness, with it currently sitting front and centre in my dresser. Here's why you should invest, per its expert and star-studded fan club...

The celeb and beauty writer-approved foundation stick to snap up

Whether it's a concealer or best foundation for oily skin, there's just something about being able to shop a product that one of your favourite celebrities wears - be it day-to-day, whilst posing on the red carpet, or on-screen.

Equally, there's nothing quite so validating as discovering that a product you already own and use also has said A-list approval. This is an enviable situation that I - Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson - have found myself in, with Westman Atelier's Vital Skin Foundation stick.

Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick $34 at Verishop $68 at Nordstrom $68 at Bergdorf Goodman Check Amazon RRP: $68/ £62 Boasting a clean and hydrating blend of vegetable-derived squalane, camellia seed oil, Berryflux Vita Extract, and coconut oil, this creamy foundation stick is a must-have for easy, buildable, and seamless coverage. It's available in 20 shades and melts into the skin, combating redness and providing versatile coverage, wherever you need it.

As mentioned, I share common ground with both Jessica Biel and Gwyneth Paltrow where this ultra-creamy foundation stick is concerned.

The latter shared her fondness for it during her Vogue Beauty Secrets video. Paltrow could be seen adding a few dots to her under-eyes before blending the formula in with her finger. Whilst applying, she spoke of its versatility, noting that you can, "put a dab where you need it, you can put it all over. It's buildable, so you can make it thicker if you need it," before adding that all of Westman Atelier's range, (which is renowned makeup artist, Gucci Westman's eponmyously-named brand), are '10 out of 10s.'

Biel also showcased the ease of this foundation stick in a TikTok video where she quipped, "Get ready with me while I tell you the secret to being a perfect mom," before proceeding to stay humorously silent for the rest of the clip. We did, however, get to see Biel adding a few swipes of the Vital Skin foundation stick to her face, before quickly blending it in with a brush - and following up with a dot of the Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks blush to her cheeks.

As for my verdict on the stick, I can attest to its creamy and ultra-lightweight formula. Personally, I prefer a dewy, liquid foundation day-to-day, as I have quite dry skin. But, I find myself reaching for this stick more during warmer months, when my skin becomes a bit oilier in the heat - or whenever I want to ensure my base doesn't melt away into the makeup abyss.

(Image credit: Future)

It blends easily and layers well under both cream and powder products, but unlike many foundation sticks I've tried, this one doesn't feel claggy or dry down too heavily - nor is it too matte. I'm also a big fan of the Westman Atelier Face Trace stick for adding subtle definition to my cheeks.

All in all, this is a great product for those who want quick coverage (the sleek packaging also makes it ideal for travelling), though I don't use it when my skin is very dry and textured, as sometimes it can accentuate these patches. If you have very dry skin, I recommend sticking with a liquid formula.