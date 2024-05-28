Viola Davis’ subtle glam makeup at Cannes Film Festival is perfect for any summer event

While the minimalist makeup trend has been in full swing in recent years, Viola Davis' subtle look at Cannes Film Festival channels all things Hollywood glamour, and it's the perfect makeup for every event you have lined up this season...

When getting ready for a special event, there’s no doubt that you’ll find yourself reaching into your beauty arsenal for your trusted best mascara or long-lasting lipstick. But, despite the less-is-more trends that have come to fruition of late, like glowing pearl-finish skin or the celebrity-worn no mascara trend, Viola Davis has given us all the inspiration we need to achieve an effortlessly subtle but statement makeup look.

So, if you’ve got an occasion in the diary and you’re looking for a minimalist-yet-glam look that’s easy to achieve, here’s why you should look to Viola Davis for inspiration…

Why we’re wearing Viola’s glam makeup look all season long

Debuting her look at L’Oréal’s Lights on Women’s Worth Award in Cannes on 24th May 2024, the actress dressed in a standout lemon-hue gown with pulled back hair and face-framing curls. But, whilst her gown caught attention, it was her makeup that stole the spotlight.

Championing a subtle take on classic Hollywood glamour, Davis adorned a healthy glowing complexion with coral-flushed cheeks, shimmery eyelids, fanned lashes and completed with a glossy maroon lip - a no-fuss occasion-ready look.

Above all, unlike other full glam looks, this impressive one is easy to recreate at home, with just a few staple products - like the best lightweight foundations - needed to achieve it.

How to achieve Viola Davis' makeup look

Trinny London BFF De-Stress Tinted Serum Visit Site RRP: £39 Offering instant plumping hydration, this tinted serum from Trinny London includes a technology that helps manage the effects that stress has on your skin. Its buildable and breathable coverage leaves an energised, radiant finish - perfect for those with a complexion in need of a boost.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre Eyeshadow in shade 'Tea Rose' Visit Site RRP: £33 For a shimmery glaze, Victoria Beckham Beauty’s Lid Lustre eyeshadows are hailed for their creamy, pigmented formula. Infused with real crystals, these shadows add a touch of shimmer to your evening look.

E.l.f. Lip Lacquer Lip Gloss in shade 'Black Cherry' Visit Site RRP: £4.99 For an alternative to a classic red lip, this e.l.f lip lacquer boasts a hydrating vitamin-infused formula with a high-shine finish, leaving your lips moisturised all day - without that sticky feeling.

What's more, this subtle-glow look is easy to recreate at home - and it doesn't take long to achieve...

First, begin your look with a hydrating primer as your base. Next, take a lightweight foundation or skin tint with a radiant finish. Use your fingertips for a softer finish, or apply with a stippling brush to achieve your desired coverage. Add a lighter concealer to the high points of your face, this will help add dimension. Take a cream bronzer and blend on the forehead, through the temples and the cheekbones to add a subtle glow. Set your makeup in place by dusting a pressed powder all over your face. For the apples of your cheeks, opt for a peachy blush with a soft shimmer - we'd recommend this Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blush in shade ‘Joy’. When it comes to the eyes, a shimmer eyeshadow is an easy yet effortless way to achieve a standout look. To get the most out of the pigment, use your fingertip to tap the shadow on or alternatively opt for a fluffy brush to achieve a softer finish. Finish the eye look with a volumising mascara - like this L'Oréal Lash Paradise Mascara - for that fanned lash effect. Finally, swipe on a bold lip gloss shade for a picture perfect pout. Side note, lining your lips is optional but will help to keep your gloss neat when using a bolder or brighter shade. Complete by locking in the makeup with a spritz of a dewy setting spray - perfect for that healthy glow complexion.

And voilà, you're all set to go to your occasion!