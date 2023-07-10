The Charlotte Tilbury lipstick Meghan Markle wore for one of her most iconic moments is on sale along with hundreds of other gorgeous buys

The Charlotte Tilbury lipstick Meghan Markle wore for her and Prince Harry's TIME 100 magazine cover is on offer now and it famously suits every skin tone.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry graced the cover of TIME 100 back in September, having been named two of the most influential people in the world.

And it's not surprising that Meghan opted for one of the best lipsticks on the market right now for the epic cover-star moment.

Meghan's makeup artist Linda Hay revealed that the Duchess opted to wear Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in the beloved shade Pillow Talk for the epic project - and it's available to buy with a generous discount right now, thanks to the Charlotte Tilbury Summer Sale.

Charlotte's Summer Sale is the best time to revamp your beauty stash or delve into the gold mine that is the world of Charlotte Tilbury for the first time. There's so many viral and globally-loved products available with up to 40% off, including bargain kits and bundles - and the sought-after Mystery Box has made a return for 2023.

Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk is one of the best nude lipsticks in the make-up world and is adored by women across the globe for its smooth application and nude-pink subtle-but-sexy color, with one being sold every two minutes.

The famous lip shade is said to be formulated to compliment anyone, at any age, with any skin tone and boasts a formula enriched with nourishing orchid extracts to hydrate and smooth in order to create what make-up mogul Charlotte calls 'the most beautiful lips of your life'.

The Duchess of Sussex rarely makes a blunder when it comes to her makeup and wardrobe choices and although royal fans were confused by a strange detail of Prince Harry and Meghan's TIME photos, Meghan's make-up was on point.

The mom-of-two wore a sleek all-white jumpsuit and delicate gold jewelry for the shoot, wearing her hair in blown-out soft waves that framed her face and showed off her delicate makeup and perfect Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk pout.

During an interview in 2016, Meghan also revealed that she can't live without the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy lip balm in order to keep her pout hydrated and plump.

Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy Balm, £21 ($26) | Cult Beauty The lip balm Meghan Markle has dubbed the ultimate product for getting "kissable lips", the Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy combines hyaluronic acid and antioxidant orange extract for a moisturizing lip treat.

"I have searched high and low and tried every kind of lip balm, but this is the very best... I swear by it," she told Beauty Banter, adding that it gives her "soft, kissable, buttery lips".

Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid, soothing sea fennel, and orange extract plus nourishing beeswax, it's a no-brainer purchase if your lips are chapped from the winter chill in the air.