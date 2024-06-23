The £20 SPF foundation that Sienna Miller swears by for a healthy summer glow
Fusing skincare with makeup, this foundation with SPF is a true staple in your beauty bag this summer
Looking for a weightless SPF with a sheer tint of coverage that’s appropriate for both everyday wear and on your travels? Sienna Miller’s favourite foundation is the answer to both and will leave your complexion with a glow from within finish.
Finding the best lightweight foundation can be a complex task, whether it’s finding the perfect shade match or seeking the right formula that works for your skin type - and that’s without even factoring in trying to find one with added SPF protection.
If, like us, you love getting an insight into celebrity makeup bags or perhaps you’re currently in the market for a new complexion go-to, take notes from Sienna Miller as she has shared the best foundation with SPF that she reaches for on a daily basis. Alike Sienna Miller’s perfume, it is set to become a staple addition to your morning beauty routine…
The £20 SPF foundation Sienna Miller relies on in her everyday beauty routine
We all know how important it is to wear SPF everyday, so if you’re on the hunt for a quality sunscreen that layers well under makeup (and doesn’t result in pilling) and offers enough sun protection, it might be worth investing in a 2-in-1 hybrid product that boasts both SPF and subtle coverage.
Sienna Miller uses this exact Heliocare product that ensures your skin is protected from the sun, whilst also providing a sheer flush of colour.
RRP: £19.95
Offering a dewy, skin-like finish, this SPF 50 foundation is the perfect combination of makeup and sun protection - ideal for everyday wear or on your summer travels. Arriving in two different shades, the lightweight foundation has a formula packed with antioxidants such as Vitamin E and green tea extract, making it a great option for all skin types.
Unveiling the contents of her everyday beauty bag with Harper’s Bazaar (for its “Inside My Beauty Bag” YouTube series), Miller shared that Heliocare’s Gelcream is her go-to foundation for achieving a healthy and glowing base.
The anti-ageing, natural-finish foundation is perfect for those no-makeup makeup days when you want a subtle coverage that evens your skin tone, whilst making sure your complexion is protected from the sun's UV rays. Describing the product as "the best foundation", the actress adds: “It gives you a glow and is doing something good for your skin.”
How to add SPF into your routine
When it comes to sun protection, it is crucial that you are applying an SPF all year round - not just in the summer months or whilst you're on holiday - as UVA rays are constant, regardless of the month or weather.
Whilst finding a makeup product with added SPF, such as tinted moisturisers with SPF, is an easy way to adopt sunscreen into your beauty regime, it's also important to note, that solely using makeup products with SPF doesn't quite cut it when it comes to completely protecting your skin from the sun. So, it is advised that you also invest in a best facial sunscreen to wear on it's own or layer underneath makeup.
To complete your look, consider spritzing an SPF face mist over the top of your makeup to add another layer of sun protection - we'd recommend La Roche-Posay's Anthelios Anti-Shine Sun Protection Invisible Face Mist.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
