The citrus-centric scents Sienna Miller is said to swear by for a chic and whimsical impression

If you're looking for a signature scent that is equal parts chic and summery – with a crowd-pleasing reputation – Sienna Miller's perfume collection is widely rumoured to feature some fragrant icons.

Though the list of best long-lasting perfumes boasts an array of blends to suit every preference, from clean and fresh perfumes to nostalgic solar perfumes, narrowing down your signature can be something of a mission. This is why taking cues from someone else – perhaps someone known for embodying all things chic – can be a good way to approach the selection process. Enter, Sienna Miller. The actor is touted for her effortless, boho style (hello, Sienna Miller x M&S collection) and, from the sound of it, her tastes in perfume deserve just as much attention.

With blends of zingy citrus underpinned by herbaceous hints and elegant woods, here's why Miller's go-to scents may just become your next summertime signatures...

The luxe, distinctive perfumes Sienna Miller swears by

Like Helen Mirren's perfume, one of Sienna Miller's signatures is widely rumoured to be one of the best Jo Malone perfumes. According to Vogue Australia (and several other publications), it's believed that the cult classic Lime Basil & Mandarin has her seal of approval. This makes sense, as the actor also previously told Vogue in 2010 that she was a fan of citrus notes, specifically in the "uplifting" BOSS Orange scents (Miller was the face of the Boss Orange Woman campaign at the time).

As for the second scent (we know, the anticipation is killing you), continuing the green and citrusy theme, Byredo's Gypsy Water is also claimed to feature in Sienna's rotation.

Lime Basil & Mandarin is widely regarded as one of the best perfumes for women for its richness and warmth. It perfectly blends herbal hints with notes of sharp citrus and amberwood for a unique and timeless scent that works for any season – though particularly the spring and summer months.

Meanwhile Byredo's Gypsy Water, which is already a favourite of our beauty team, also features bursts of zingy citrus (namely bergamot and lemon) but with the addition of fresh pine needles, spicy pepper, incense and warm touches of amber and sandalwood.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Both of Sienna's scents, while featuring citrus and woody notes, offer different but timelessly elegant impressions. They're ideal for every setting and season and are guaranteed to elevate your scent collection.