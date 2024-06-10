The citrus-centric scents Sienna Miller is said to swear by for a chic and whimsical impression
Boasting not one but *two* of the most iconic scents, Sienna Miller's perfume collection is what dreams are made of
If you're looking for a signature scent that is equal parts chic and summery – with a crowd-pleasing reputation – Sienna Miller's perfume collection is widely rumoured to feature some fragrant icons.
Though the list of best long-lasting perfumes boasts an array of blends to suit every preference, from clean and fresh perfumes to nostalgic solar perfumes, narrowing down your signature can be something of a mission. This is why taking cues from someone else – perhaps someone known for embodying all things chic – can be a good way to approach the selection process. Enter, Sienna Miller. The actor is touted for her effortless, boho style (hello, Sienna Miller x M&S collection) and, from the sound of it, her tastes in perfume deserve just as much attention.
With blends of zingy citrus underpinned by herbaceous hints and elegant woods, here's why Miller's go-to scents may just become your next summertime signatures...
The luxe, distinctive perfumes Sienna Miller swears by
Like Helen Mirren's perfume, one of Sienna Miller's signatures is widely rumoured to be one of the best Jo Malone perfumes. According to Vogue Australia (and several other publications), it's believed that the cult classic Lime Basil & Mandarin has her seal of approval. This makes sense, as the actor also previously told Vogue in 2010 that she was a fan of citrus notes, specifically in the "uplifting" BOSS Orange scents (Miller was the face of the Boss Orange Woman campaign at the time).
As for the second scent (we know, the anticipation is killing you), continuing the green and citrusy theme, Byredo's Gypsy Water is also claimed to feature in Sienna's rotation.
RRP: £55 for 30ml | Notes: Mandarin, basil and amberwood
With citrus and herbal notes, blended with warm and comforting hints of wood, this scent is a true classic for those who want to smell expensive.
Lime Basil & Mandarin is widely regarded as one of the best perfumes for women for its richness and warmth. It perfectly blends herbal hints with notes of sharp citrus and amberwood for a unique and timeless scent that works for any season – though particularly the spring and summer months.
Meanwhile Byredo's Gypsy Water, which is already a favourite of our beauty team, also features bursts of zingy citrus (namely bergamot and lemon) but with the addition of fresh pine needles, spicy pepper, incense and warm touches of amber and sandalwood.
Both of Sienna's scents, while featuring citrus and woody notes, offer different but timelessly elegant impressions. They're ideal for every setting and season and are guaranteed to elevate your scent collection.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
