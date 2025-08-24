Ruth Langsford reveals her simple trick to dial up your makeup in minutes

Whether you're a fan of keeping it simple with the best lightweight foundation and a slick of mascara, or like a full glam look with several steps, there are times when all of us would like to dial our makeup up a notch.

For Ruth Langsford, that time is brunch. And she does it with one simple product - an eyeshadow palette. Taking to Instagram to share how she gets an 'effortless but elevated look' for her 'brunch time glam', Ruth shared that she applies her makeup 'just like I would on an ordinary day', but likes to 'dial it up a notch with a little eye shadow'. And to create the look, she relies on one of our favourite makeup brands: Charlotte Tilbury.

Using the Charlotte Tilbury Golden Goddess Palette, Ruth blends three shades before setting everything in place with a 'spritz of Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray' to keep 'everything fresh and in place while I enjoy a mimosa... or two!'

Shop Ruth Langsford's Glam Makeup Staples

Ruth isn't the only fan of Tilbury's eye palettes, woman&home beauty channel editor, Fiona McKim, is enamored of this beauty staple too, saying, "These clever quads make creating a smoky eye as simple as it ever gets. They contain specific, complementary shades to prime, enhance, smoke, and add a 'pop' of shimmer, plus a numbered guide on the back so you know what goes where. I'm forever reaching for my Dolce Vita quad for a fast dose of glamour."

In the video, Ruth explained her technique and, taking the dark brown, satin-matte eyeshadow from the palette, said, “Very lightly, I sweep that [through the crease above the eyelids.] I don’t go right up to my eyebrow.

“And then, [with a] smaller brush, I'm going to go in again [to the dark brown], right in that crease and put it under your [socket] bone there. And then kind of into the corner, just to give you a little bit of depth.”

To finish off the look and bring in some brightness, she takes the golden shimmer shade from the palette and puts it across her entire lid. All that's left to do then is spritz on her Charlotte Tilbury setting spray, which is one of the best setting sprays out there, and it's time to hit the town!

