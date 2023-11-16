I got to see the new Dyson Airwrap attachments in action and they're total gamechangers

Good news Airwrap fans, the tool that revolutionised hair styling is about to get even better. One of the most talked about beauty tech launches of all time, it's tough to think of any stone the multi-use styler has left unturned. However, these two new attachments prove that there's always more to come from Dyson, and we couldn't be more excited about the brand's latest offering.

With Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals just around the corner, now is the time to get familiar with the tool's latest advancements. We're devoted Airwrap users here at woman&home; it's the tool we turn to pretty much every day no matter the hairstyle we're trying to create. However, there has always been one thing missing for us - one of the best diffusers for curly hair. Now five years on from the Airwrap's launch in 2018, it was about time for a curl-enhancing feature to come onto the market, and this one really couldn't be better.

But as well as the impressively engineered diffuser, you can also now get your hands on a large, rounded volumising brush that is designed for longer hair to create shape and volume, making 90s blowout hair a total breeze. We managed to see the new attachments in action and had a chance to chat to the experts about how best to use them in your routine. Here's what you need to know.

What you need to know about the new Dyson Airwrap attachments

Available for £30 each, these two new attachments can be slotted onto the Dyson Airwrap to give you a brand-new tool. Working in the same way as the standard Airwrap attachments, they really couldn't be easier to use. However, we got a few key tips from Larry King, celebrity hairdresser and Global Hair Ambassador for Dyson.

Dyson Large Round Volumising Brush View at Dyson RRP: £30 | Carve time off your current bouncy blow dry with this bigger and better brush that will nail old Hollywood style volume. It works by lifting the hair up away from the roots, so you can guarantee added texture and body. Dyson Diffuser View at Dyson RRP: £30 | No more scanning Dyson hair dryer deals to find a diffuser - this attachment is here to save those with curly hair types. It's recommended you use it on low-medium heat and low-medium airflow to get healthy, defined curls with no signs of frizz or damage.

"The Dyson Airwrap is my go-to tool for styling and is a game-changer for my clients to create a salon blowdry at home," says King. "It’s so versatile and now, with two new attachments, does even more. Having more attachments means I can work in a way that is more personalised to each hair type.

"I love how both new attachments give more volume with the large volumising brush and the diffuser attachments styles curly hair whilst embracing your natural textures, with no extreme heat."

If you're a fan of the current round brush that comes with the Airwrap but you have particularly long or thick hair, you will find that the larger barrel brush will make creating a professional-style blowdry infinitely easier. King recommends you rough dry hair until it's about 70-80% dry, and then follow up with the round brush to create an enviable loose, bouncy look that lasts.

When it comes to the diffuser, however, there are a few more steps to follow to get the perfect defined curls. King told us that the most important step is not touching your hair after washing - you want it to be soaking wet when you use the diffuser. That's right, don't even towel dry. Apply your usual products, like the best hair products for humidity or your curl cream of choice, and start diffusing your hair upside-down. Allow it to diffuse dry fully before you touch your hair to ensure your curls look and feel their best and don't go frizzy.

Larry King Social Links Navigation Hairdresser, salon owner, and Global Hair Ambassador for Dyson Larry King is a leading hairdresser with two eponymous salons in London and his own haircare brand, as well as being Dyson's Global Hair Ambassador – meaning he's well versed in how to use the Dyson Airwrap and the brand's other tools, like the Supersonic Hair Dryer.

If you've previously been weighing up Shark Flexstyle vs Dyson Airwrap and been tempted by Shark's diffuser attachment, this could be the launch to sway you back towards Dyson. With these two new products, there's really no one that the Airwrap doesn't cater to.