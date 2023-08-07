Katy Perry’s micro-French mani is the perfect compromise between style and subtlety

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We're obsessed with Katy Perry's micro-French manicure, and we're taking inspiration from the simple nail look immediately.

With quiet luxury vibes abounding this year, we're always on the hunt for the perfect subtle nail look that gives the perfect balance of trendy and subtlety. Luckily, Katy Perry, who always is debuting super chic manicures, just showed us that French's can get even classier with her micro-design take on the traditional look.

French tip nails, if done right, can evoke a feeling of luxury, and are often associated with women in positions of power - think about the women sporting French manis today. Jennifer Lopez, Jill Biden, and even Princess Diana have all sported the traditional manicure in different capacities - and we're not even scratching the surface here for how many people are perpetually utilizing this manicure technique for a clean and stylish nail look.

Looking closely at one of Katy Perry's most recent Instagram posts to promote her appearance on Good Morning America, the star wore a highly sequined, amazing dress - and if you look closely, the star is sporting her ultra luxe, micro-French manicure.

Her nails were filed into a subtle square shape and were then painted with a coat of her favorite nude nail polish, opting for a very light pink for the base. Then, her nail artist brushed a very thin French over the tips of her nails, evoking a "your nails but better look" that complemented her dazzling dress perfectly.

Katy's baby French was barely there, making it the perfect subtle nail look for those who want to have clean and polished nails without keeping their nail complete nude - because let's fact it, sometimes we just want a little extra oomph to make us feel good.

Although French manis can be sometimes polarizing, there's no doubt they're a classy option for when you're stuck on which kind of manicure you want. You can also customize your micro-French to include some fun colors on the tips if that's your vibe - ultimately the best thing about a French is that it's extremely customizable to your preferences, and is a very well-known technique among nail techs, so you can ensure a perfect mani every time.