Kate Moss throws it back to the '80s with the most effortless hairstyle we've seen yet

While updos and voluminous curls are often the first port of call for an occasion look, Kate Moss' swept-back hairstyle proves that sometimes, elegance lies in simplicity...

The 2024 hair trends have proved that both side partings and side-swept hairstyles are very much back but now, Kate Moss has officially added another, retro look into the fray - the only way we can really describe it is 'full-swept.' The model arrived at the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show wearing a chic, little black dress, with her long, blonde hair brushed up and back, away from her face. The finish is simple and very '80s (but in a good way), as it offers instant volume and interest around her face - creating the impression that she's just been caught in a soft, slow-motion breeze. How chic is that?

Now if this sounds like something you'd like to replicate, we're taking a closer look at Moss' stylish 'do - and how to recreate it...

Why Kate Moss' modern twist on '80s volume is the ultimate occasion hairstyle

As mentioned, Kate Moss attended the Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show on May 13th, wearing a chic, lingerie-style black mini dress, tights and a long blazer coat - and while her attire was already enough to snare our attention, it was her low-maintenance hair look that stole the show.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Shane Anthony Sinclair)

As we can see, her hair really embodied effortlessness. She opted for a classic blowout, which alone would have been glamourous enough, by the model added a side parting and wore the front of her hair pushed back and to the side - a windswept look if you will. It's simple, but so effective and really elevated (without stealing focus from) her outfit.

The side-swept, voluminous look calls back to the '80s and is the perfect option for those who want bounce and interest around the face but may not want to opt for feathered layers, face-framers or a fringe.

Another pro in this style's favour is its simplicity. All you really need to recreate this look are a few blowout staples - like one of the best hair dryer brushes or velcro rollers - and an effective hairspray.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jeff Spicer)

How to recreate Kate Moss' swept back look

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer View at Amazon RRP: £59.99 This hot hairdryer brush is perfect for creating a voluminous blowout, fast. Woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson swears by it for a bouncy finish - with minimal frizz. Color Wow Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer View at Look Fantastic $12 at Amazon $12 at Sephora RRP: £11 Infused with bamboo extract, this volume mousse hydrated your hair, adding volume without any stickiness or heavy build up. It's formula is also made without alcohol or salt, to leave your hair glossy as opposed to dry-looking, which can be a common drawback with styling product. Living Proof Full Dry Volume & Texture Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £31 Offering hold and texture, this spray is the perfect finishing flourish to your swept-back look - and the fresh scent is gorgeous.

This look is fairly straightforward as you need only follow the steps of a classic blowout. First, begin by applying a styling mousse to damp hair, then blow dry your hair until it is almost dry but still ever-so-slightly damp. Section out your hair into manageable strands and then take your hot dryer brush (we would recommend the Revlon One-Step or Shark Flexstyle). Run the brush over your lengths, twisting up or under - depending on your preference - at the ends. You can then add your velcro rollers for a more defined look.

Once complete, brush the front of your hair back and over to your preferred side. Then either apply more styling mouse or a texturising spray, to achieve a similar look to Moss' - for extra hold, follow up with a hairspray. If you have quite a stubborn parting, you may need to dry it into a side-style, to lock it in place.