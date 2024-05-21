Jessica Ennis-Hill just debuted this summer's must-have nail colour - and it's as sunny as it is chic

Offering both a stylish statement and sunny impression, Jessica Ennis-Hill's nails at this year's Chelsea Flower Show are a must this season...

Jessica Ennis-Hill is pictured smiling and wearing sunglasses on her head whilst attending The RHS Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 20, 2024 in London, England/ in a pink watercolour paint-style template
(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer / Stringer)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Combining one of this season's most-loved mani shapes with a hue that sparkles with summery nostalgia, Jessica Ennis-Hill's nails offer all the inspiration we need for our next salon trip...

Naturally, when (or should we say if) warmer weather materialises, we tend to swap our go-to neutral nails and soft, springtime pastels for something a tad brighter, playful and well, summery. So far, we've already seen the likes of sunny 'Butter nails' and shades of aquatic blue enter the 2024 nail trends and vie for our attention - and now it seems Jessica Ennis-Hill is offering up another statement shade for our consideration; citrusy orange.

Debuting the Aperol-esque look at the Chelsea Flower Show, the former Olympian paired the zingy colour with a certain retro nail shape, resulting in a very chic manicure indeed - and naturally, we're taking cues...

Why we plan to wear Jessica Ennis-Hill's citrus-inspired nail look all summer long

Stepping out for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 on May 20th, Jessica Ennis-Hill paired a chic white knit co-ord, with a pop of bright orange at her fingertips. She opted for square nails - a popular shape right now, alongside 'squoval' nails - which afforded her the perfect combination of wearable and statement.

Two pictures of Jessica Ennis-Hill with orange nails and wearing a white knit co-ord whilst attending the the Stroke Association's Garden for Recovery at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2024 on May 20, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images: (L to R) Jeff Spicer / Stringer | Dave Benett)

Unlike with almond nails, the shorter and rectangular shape offset the bright hue ever-so-slightly, meaning it elevated rather than detracted from her elegant white skirt and cardigan combo.

The nail colour itself reminds us of an ice-cold Aperol Spritz or a juicy orange slice and what's more summery than that?

How to recreate Jessica Ennis-Hill's orange nails

To recreate this look, we recommend opting for a similar square shape to Ennis-Hill's, so be sure to invest in a good-quality nail file (like this one from Tweezerman, at Look Fantastic). Then trim and shape your nails to your desired, rectangular shape. For a really polished finish, maintain your cuticle and add a cuticle oil to your routine.

essie Original Nail Polish in shade Break It Sundown

Essie Original Nail Polish in shade "Break It Sundown"

RRP: £8.99

This colour is a close match to Jessica Ennis-Hill's and will perfectly compliment your summer styling. We'd recommend two to three coats, for a streak-free finish.

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade Spontaneous

Nailberry Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Spontaneous"

RRP: £16

Another summery contender by Nailberry, this polish allows moisturise to still penetrate your natural nail beneath, promoting healthier nails as well as delivering a stylish, high-shine orange hue.

Beauty Pie Flexiglass™ UV Top Coat
Beauty Pie Flexiglass™ UV Top Coat

RRP: £7 member's price/ £20 non-member's price

For a flawless finish, add a top coat to your routine like this one from Beauty Pie, which works to protect your nail, prevent colour fade and offer a gel-like shine.

Once the prep is complete, apply two to three coats of your chosen orange nail colour and then top with a high-shine clear coat, to protect from chipping.





 



