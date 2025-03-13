Jennifer Lopez's nude tapered nails are like a clean, blank canvas for spring

Neutrals are trending for spring, and Jennifer Lopez's nude nails put an elegant twist on the muted look with the help of this sleek and tapered shape.

While the 2025 nail trends promise a plethora of statement and subtle looks to come - from glittering cat eye nails to milky lavender - the consensus for our March manicures seems to be soft nudes and fresh, sheer polishes. Indeed, beige nails are proving very popular, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez swapping her wintery go-to of dark, cherry-brown nails for a muted hue. That said, she has also chosen to pair it with a certain up-and-coming nail shape...

So, if you're keen to embrace neutral nails - especially for the winter-to-spring transition - but are perhaps looking to update them, here's why JLo's manicure is all the inspiration you'll need.

Why Jennifer Lopez's nude nails are the perfect refresher for spring

While nude nails are a favourite of Jennifer Lopez's, she has also been known to sport a darker hue. This winter, shades of burgundy and rich cherry-brown could often be spotted on her nails - both on and off the red carpet - as well as glitters and chrome French tips. Now, she has officially returned to a barely-there nude - or what we're calling the perfect clean slate for spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

As we can see, Lopez has opted for a creamy beige shade, and while she does have fairly long nails, this colour suits all lengths and shapes perfectly. That said, her choice of nail shape is also what drew us to this look in the first place.

The manicure, which was created by Tom Bachik, features a subtle taper towards the tip, which is then squared off to give a very clean and modern look. Combined with the creamy nude shade, this affords a subtle but elevated finish - as Lopez proves. It's also a great option if you have long nails or prefer to add length during your nail appointments by way of gel extensions.

Tapered nails, which share similarities with coffin shapes but with a more subtle gradient narrowing towards the tip, are set to be very popular this year - following the resurgence of square nail shapes in 2024.

How to recreate Jennifer Lopez' nude nails

OPI Nail Lacquer Nude Nail Polish in shade Samoan Sand View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.60 Touted as one of the best OPI nail polishes, Samoan Sand delivers a wash of sheer, warm-nude colour to your nails. It's buildable and glossy, ideal for creating a luxe-looking manicure at home. Beauty Pie Wonderlayer Diamond Powder Base Coat View at Beauty Pie RRP: £7 For long-wearing manicure, a base coat - like this one - is a must-have. This polish from Beauty Pie is infused with vitamin B5, Omega 3 Oil and diamond powder to strengthen your nails whilst smoothing and prepping the nail bed ready for your chosen colour. CHANEL LA CREME Main Texture Richie View at Sephora RRP: £52 To push this manicure to even more luxurious heights, a hand cream is essential for boosting hydration and promoting healthier-looking nails and cuticles. This one not only looks gorgeous in your handbag (or on your dresser), but it also smooths the skin whilst protecting your hands from cold weather and imparting a delicate scent. For a cheaper alternative, our beauty team also love L'Occitane's Shea Butter Intense hand balm.

To recreate Jennifer Lopez's look, begin by shaping your nails into a similar tapered finish. If you prefer short nails, a square or squoval tip will also suffice. We would then recommend applying one of the best nail strengtheners, like OPI's Nail Envy, as a base coat before adding two to three layers of your chosen nude shade - and sealing with a glossy top coat.