Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and ultra delicate money pieces have got us taking notes ahead of our summer salon trips

Jennifer Aniston's choppy layers and delicate blonde highlights in her latest selfie has got us ready to book a pre-summer trip to the hairdressers.

When it comes to the hair trends of 2024, the likes of short bob hairstyles and low maintenance colour are big, along with face-framing feather layers - a timeless cut that never seems to go out of style.

Any fan of Jennifer Aniston (or any hair lover in general) will know she's been queen of volume, sleekness and perfectly-cut layers ever since her Friends days - and her latest snapshot of her hair left us just as heart-eyed as ever.

In a selfie shared to her Instagram, Jen can be seen pouting for the camera, showing off her shoulder-length locks complete with choppy, face-framing layers that beautifully flick around her chin and jawline.

While it's clear that Jennifer, who founded haircare brand LolaVie, is embracing her natural cool-toned, dark blonde shade, the addition of super fine, expertly-placed highlights throughout with delicate baby blonde money pieces at the front creates the dreamiest blend of tones that's perfect for summer.

In the same way that 'camoulage' hair allows for low-maintenance colour with plenty of dimension, Jennifer's cut and colour adds a subtle touch of sun-kissed vibrance to her taupe-toned tresses.

The picture shows Jennifer posing in a car with crisp white interiors, looking super radiant and glowing with what appears to be an incredible bronzer and blush combination.

Along with her lit-from-within complexion, Jennifer's eyebrows are lifting her face with a soft arch effect in the photo, while her striking blue eyes are framed by her super long lashes, presumably achieved with one of the best mascaras on the market or the application of natural-looking eyelash extensions.

Jennifer's nails can also be seen looking freshly manicured with a coating of baby pink paint - one of our favourite 2024 nail trend colours.

And it seems that the star's summer wardrobe is already in full swing, as she can be seen sporting what appears to be a black sundress with a white and green floral print, baring her softly tanned skin with classic cami straps.